Foot Locker: 21% Discount To Intrinsic Value

Healthy foot traffic will continue as Nike continues to unveil new sneakers and customers flock to see them in person.

Foot Locker is better positioned over peers to survive a troubling retail environment based on strong profitability metrics, low debt, and over a 20% discount to our fair value estimate.

Yesterday, Nike (NKE) confirmed in their earnings call that they are piloting a limited assortment with Amazon (AMZN). This does not surprise me as Nike has discussed previously their plans to build out their online and direct-to-consumer channels. Our view is that this is not a zero sum game and Nike can continue to expand its online base without significantly deterring customers from waiting in long lines at premium distributors like Foot Locker, Inc (FL).

Foot Locker is a leading global retailer of athletically inspired shoes and apparel with 3,363 retail stores in 23 countries. They also operate direct-to-consumer businesses through online, mobile, and catalog channels. This includes their website and Eastbay, a leading destination for the serious athlete.

At the time of writing, shares are down 30% YTD, which is mostly driven by overblown fears in the brick and mortar apparel space. While some of the decline is justified due to some margin pressure in the future and some loss of sales due to pure online demand, profitability remains in-tact, and as Nike unveils new products they will continue to want a retail presence where customers can go to stores and check out the latest trends in person and not just online.

Historic financial performance has been strong, with healthy sales growth, margin performance, and very low risk of bankruptcy with a very healthy balance sheet. source: latest 10-K

The company has closed 20 more stores than they have opened which is driven by most likely an overly aggressive footprint of Lady Foot Locker stores. Without these closures store count would have increased by 12 stores. As I've touched on in a previous article (article: Great Day to Buy Nike), the amount of basketball participants is a trend I expect to continue in the U.S., which bodes well for Foot Locker's athletic sneaker business.

source: latest 10-KWhen looking at the longer-term trends in the company's history, this does not look like a time to deploy panic selling.

Look at the most recent operating margins of 13%, these are fantastic compared to the company's own history and well above competitor Finish Lines (FINL), which has a measly operating margin of under 3%, and Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS), with an operating margin of under 6%.

Free cash flow remains strong and is also above FINL, which has a FCF / sales ratio of roughly 5%, and DKS, with a FCF / sales ratio of 4.25%. source: Morningstar

Maintaining a return on invested capital over competitors implies a wide economic moat. This company can take investor capital and deploy it at greater returns than competitors Finish Line (negative ROIC) and Dick's Sporting Goods (16% ROIC).

From a valuation perspective, FL trades at a discount to peers and based on a conservative discounted cash flow model I arrived at a fair value estimate of $62 per share, which implies a 21% margin of safety. Key inputs used to arrive at this calculation are a terminal growth rate of 5%, a discount rate of 10%, and a ten year forward growth rate of 5%. These estimates are conservative in my view as they are below mean analyst estimated growth.

Foot Locker trades at a P/E of 10, a forward P/E of 9, a Price / Cash flow of 9, and a Price / Sales of 0.8. Even in my conservative scenario, FL shares trade at a discount to their fair value and should reward the patient investor.

