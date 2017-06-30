Micron: A Victim Of Market Myopia

Micron's Q3 earnings on Thursday were a solid affirmation of the growth narrative spurred on by the strength of DRAM, and to an extent NAND. I think the company's results were extremely strong and I'm comfortable backing up the truck and putting more capital into MU in anticipation of Q4 and FY2018.

I usually like to focus most of my attention on guidance, which I feel is more important to an investment thesis, so I'll just give a brief breakdown of Q3 before moving into guidance and my expectations for Q4.

Micron reported revenue of $5.6 billion, which beat by $160 million and increased 92% year-over-year ("YoY"), and EPS of $1.62, which beat by 11 cents and was up from negative 8 cents per share in Q3 2016. It was the massively profitable quarter everyone was hoping for, but perhaps that everyone expected. I will discuss this notion of the beat being "priced in" later on in the article.

These results yet again confirmed that Micron is indeed still benefiting from the ongoing increase in DRAM prices, which helped boost the company's margin by 1000 bps sequentially to 54% (non-GAAP) in Q3 and spurred growth across all business segments.

In the cash flow department, Micron actually significantly outperformed my operating cash flow estimate of $2.1 billion, reporting OCF of $2.4 billion and free cash flow of $1.1 billion. Considering Micron only needed to generate $1.37 billion in FCF in Q3 and Q4 combined to reach its FY2017 goal of $1.5 billion, I'd say we're tracking way ahead of expectations right now. Of all the positives of this earnings report, I think this execution on generating FCF is the most encouraging for me as an investor in MU. The company paid off $1 billion in debt during the quarter and will continue to generate massive cash flows for the foreseeable future as DRAM demand outstrips supply. For more on my rationale on this last point, read my previous article here.

Guidance was, as expected, very strong as well. Micron expects Q4 revenues between $5.7 billion and $6.1 billion, gross margin between 47% and 51%, and EPS between $1.73 and $1.87. This destroyed analyst estimates, and considering Micron usually beats its own guidance these numbers are even more impressive. At the midpoints of Q4 guidance ranges, revenue represents an increase of 83% YoY and is 5% above consensus analyst estimates, and EPS is $1.85 higher YoY and beat estimates by 15%.

Micron management also noted on the conference call that they expect strength in margins going forward, building on the 25% decline in cost per bit for DRAM and 30% for NAND over the 12 months ended in Q3. New CEO Sanjay Mehrotra also emphasized that Micron is the only company in North America, or really in the western hemisphere, that has the DRAM and NAND capabilities necessary to meet modern-day demand requirements.

Focusing on NAND for a bit, while DRAM is undoubtedly the current growth driver for Micron, NAND will be a long-term growth driver once DRAM begins to tail off. In Q3, NAND represented 31% of total revenues, down from 36% in Q2, NAND revenue grew 21% YoY due to higher bit shipments and increased ASPs, and gross margin increased 1000 bps YoY due to cost per bit reductions. This all bodes well for NAND demand moving forward as it affirms the consensus that the memory technology will be key to powering future applications:

For 2017 Micron expects supply growth in NAND to outpace demand growth, but this is a small short-term hitch in what will be an important growth and value driver for the company going forward.

Now I'd like to address the concept of the earnings beat and guidance being "baked in" to the share price. My counter is that, while the market may be viewing it that way now, it certainly shouldn't be. As I've made the case in previous articles, primarily this one, Micron is gearing up for its most profitable cycle ever, and even though we are nearly at that point already after just a few quarters plus Q4's EPS guidance, the stock's P/E is not even close to where it was at the peak of the last cycle.

What this tells me is that MU has much more upside potential and room to run before we reach the peak of this DRAM cycle, and that when we get there, MU is likely to be much more valuable than it was at the peak of the last cycle. With NAND helping the company along and becoming a larger part of total revenues, the cyclicality of Micron's business will become less of a factor going forward as NAND still has a long way to go before demand needs are saturated. Even so, the DRAM cycle upswing is just now gaining speed and MU looks poised to reap the benefits of the increased profits and cash flow in due time.

Micron's Q3 results and Q4 guidance have affirmed my bull thesis and have given me the confidence to back up the truck at current prices in anticipation of gradual share price appreciation as the company's results continue to improve. My call options around earnings might have died worthless, but I think my medium- and long-term ones will not suffer from the same fate.

Best of luck!

