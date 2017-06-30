Steer Clear: Canada's Real Estate Bubble May Burst

Since the financial crisis, we’ve stayed away from investing in Canada due to the country’s high level of household debt. Right now, we believe that it’s even more important for investors to avoid Canada as recent weakness in a Canadian mortgage lender may signal that the household debt bubble primarily concentrated in real estate may be ready to burst.

The reason why household debt is such an important thing to look at has to do with how consumers drive economies. In the US consumers account for almost 70% of GDP. While the figure for Canada is not as high - consumer spending up north is only about 56% of GDP - it’s still the largest part of the Canadian economy. When consumers began building new homes and taking out second mortgages and home equity lines of credit and using that extra money to buy goods and services, it drives economic growth. However, when consumers take on debt it must be paid back eventually. When the housing bubble collapsed in the US, so too did the underpinning of what was driving consumption spending. Because it accounted for such a large percentage of the economy, we had the worst recession since the Great Depression.

We can see eerie similarities between Canada today and the US prior to the great recession. To start with, let’s look at what the US real estate bubble looked like. The chart below shows household debt to GDP for the US. You can see how household debt increases during the almost decade-long housing bubble, and then it falls once the housing market collapsed and the recession hit.

While household debt has been steadily increasing since the 1960s, we can see that it really started to climb around 2000. Household debt peaked at about 98% of GDP at the peak of the recession.

The chart below shows the same data but now for Canada.

There are two alarming things. First, Canada did not see a reduction in household debt during the global recession. Instead, the opposite happened. As GDP dropped due to the recession private sector debt actually continued rising. Second, Canada’s household debt to GDP ratio now exceeds the ratio the US saw at the height of its housing bubble.

There is also an additional factor that compounds the risk factor of Canada’s excessive household debt. The main Canadian stock market index, the S&P/TSX Composite Index is heavily weighted towards financials.

The financial sector makes up over one third of the main Canadian stock market index. By contrast, the US financial sector peaked at about 22% of the S&P 500 prior to the housing bubble bursting. For investors the effect of a collapsing housing market in Canada is likely to be amplified in their portfolio because of the large number of financial institutions that make up the Canadian stock market.

There is also reason to believe that we are closer to the end of the Canadian housing bubble. We all remember the canary in the coalmine for the US financial crisis was the collapse of Indy Mac in July 2008 or perhaps the failure of some British financial companies with links to the US housing market such as Northern Rock in 2007. Recently, Canadian mortgage lender Home Capital Group (OTC:HMCBF) recently ran into financial difficulties and had to be rescued by a $400M investment by Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B). There is reason to be concerned that this event could be the Canadian equivalent of Northern Rock in 2007.

Investors would be wise to stay away from stocks and funds with significant exposure to Canada. Here are some of the more popular funds we would avoid.



Fund (Ticker) Exposure to Canada iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF (HEWC) ~100% iShares Canada ETF (EWC) ~100% IQ Canada Small Cap ETF (CNDA) ~100%

