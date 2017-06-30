Methode Electronics: Fairly Priced

In my view, Methode is fairly priced at the moment.

However, the reason for Methode’s attractive pricing seems to lie in the company being subject to a few fundamental risks, which by far outweigh possible opportunities for growth.

When considering P/E, EV/S and EV/EBITDA multiples, Methode is priced broadly in line with other US-listed electronic companies, whilst at the same time having comparatively high EPS growth and margins.

Methode Electronics (MEI) is a producer of component and subsystem devices employing electrical, radio remote control, electronic, wireless and sensing technologies for aerospace, appliance, automotive, construction, consumer and industrial equipment, communications, medical device, and transportation industries. The three primary business segments are automotive (77.5% of net sales in FY 2017), interface (15.6%) and power products (6.9%).

The Automotive segment supplies electronic devices (integrated center consoles, hidden switches, ergonomic switches, transmission lead-frames and sensors) to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

The Interface segment provides a variety of copper and fiber-optic interface and interface solutions (conductive polymers, industrial safety radio remote controls, optical and copper transceivers, and solid-state field-effect consumer touch panels) and related services (design, installation, component manufacturing) for several industries, mostly appliance and telecommunications.

The Power Products segment manufactures braided flexible cables, current-carrying laminated busbars and devices, custom power-product assemblies, high-current low-voltage flexible power cabling systems and powder coated busbars for various industries, mostly telecommunications and computers.

Key financial takeaways from FY 2017 results and earnings call

On June, 23 Methode Electronics announced its results for FY 2017 ending on April, 30. The key financials-related takeaways from the results and the subsequent earnings call were as follows:

Annual net sales in FY 2017 grew only slightly as compared to FY 2016 - from $809.1 million to $816.5 million (1% growth), with management not expecting any significant pickup in top line growth in FY 2018 (net sales expected to be in the range of $807 million to $827 million);

Operating income also grew by only 1% (from $109.7 million to $110.8 million), thus keeping operating margin at 13.6%. For FY 2018 management expects operating income in the range of $114 million to $127 million, which would mean an improvement in operating margin to 14.7%, when considering mid-range forecasts for net sales and operating income.

EPS grew from $2.21 to $2.49 (12.9%), partly due to the ongoing $100 million share repurchase program. For FY 2018 management expects more modest EPS growth of 1.6% at the midpoint of the anticipated range, which is $2.43-$2.63 a share.

In effect, there is little growth in Methode’s core businesses, and the trend is expected to continue with new acquisitions and commercialization of further business units being offset by shutdowns of some of the existing ones. Margins are expected to improve, although no increase in gross margins is expected due to intense competition; thus, most of the anticipated margin improvement would be coming from reduction of SG&A costs, litigation costs and M&A expenses.

Pricing

As of June 29, 2017, Methode was trading at $40.90 a share, giving it a market cap of around $1.5 billion. To get an overview of pricing of Methode Electronics relative to comparable companies, I used a broad sample of 29 US-listed electronic companies with market cap above $100 million. The results are summarized in the following table:

Sources: author’s calculations based on Morningstar data for peer companies and Methode’s 10-K.

Methode’s forward P/E ratio is quite close to peer group median (17.0 vs 16.1); however, in the last year Methode’s EPS grew at 12.9% as compared to industry median of 9.7%, suggesting that even higher pricing could be justified, although it must be noted that some of Methode’s EPS growth can be attributed to its share repurchase program, with $72 million of stock repurchased so far and further $28 million authorized.

Methode’s EV/S ratio is a bit higher than the industry median (1.5 vs. 1.2), which is more than compensated by the fact that Methode’s net income margin is significantly higher than the median margin of its peers (11.4% vs. 3.7%). Thus, one would expect Methode’s pricing premium to be even higher, considering the fact that its net income margin is well above average.

Methode’s EV/EBITDA ratio is lower than industry median (8.8 vs 10.8); furthermore, Methode can boast a much higher after-tax operating margin (defined as EBIT minus taxes paid, as a percentage of net sales) than industry median (10.8% vs 4.1%), which further supports the thesis of Methode being priced attractively.

Thus, on the surface, Methode seems quite cheap. However, this analysis neglects the balance of risks and opportunities for growth of Methode’s business.

Risks

The company is subject to several risks, the key ones being the following:

Risky manufacturing locations . The primary manufacturing locations of Methode are Mexico, Egypt, China and Malta, meaning that Methode is subject to a greater deal of political risk than one would assume looking at Methode’s sales destinations. Moreover, Methode would be hurt significantly by any possible introduction of destination-based cash flow taxation or import tariffs by the US.

. The primary manufacturing locations of Methode are Mexico, Egypt, China and Malta, meaning that Methode is subject to a greater deal of political risk than one would assume looking at Methode’s sales destinations. Moreover, Methode would be hurt significantly by any possible introduction of destination-based cash flow taxation or import tariffs by the US. High customer concentration . Almost 60% of MEI net sales in FY 2017 were attributable to GM and Ford, with GM alone accounting for almost 50% of net sales. Most of net sales to GM are integrated center consoles for particular models of trucks and SUVs, and failing to secure contracts for new models can deprive the company of large chunks of revenue.

. Almost 60% of MEI net sales in FY 2017 were attributable to GM and Ford, with GM alone accounting for almost 50% of net sales. Most of net sales to GM are integrated center consoles for particular models of trucks and SUVs, and failing to secure contracts for new models can deprive the company of large chunks of revenue. High degree of competition. In most of the markets Methode Electronics faces significant competitive pressures, often from much larger players, which in the last years resulted in company having to continuously lower prices.

Opportunities for growth

Further growth of transmission lead-frame business due to recent acquisition of Procoplast. Procoplast produces automotive assemblies , and the acquisition is supposed to further enhance the growth in Methode’s transmission lead-frame business. In my opinion, whereas the acquisition will help Methode diversify its customer base somewhat (key clients of Procoplast being BOSCH, Kiekert, ZF, TRW), the current revenue of Procoplast is only about $30 million (<4% of Methode’s net sales), so top line impact will be limited, at least in the first couple of years.

due to recent acquisition of Procoplast. Procoplast produces automotive assemblies , and the acquisition is supposed to further enhance the growth in Methode’s transmission lead-frame business. In my opinion, whereas the acquisition will help Methode diversify its customer base somewhat (key clients of Procoplast being BOSCH, Kiekert, ZF, TRW), the current revenue of Procoplast is only about $30 million (<4% of Methode’s net sales), so top line impact will be limited, at least in the first couple of years. Commercialization of Dabir Surfaces unit. Dabir Surfaces produces overlays for pressure ulcer prevention in patients who are immobilized or subject to long duration surgery. There are several promising signs already, such as positive initial patient outcomes, preliminary orders from hospitals and a favorable assessment of unit’s market value by Boston Strategic Partners. On the other hand, commercialization is still at a very early stage and is highly dependent on the results of studies by a major Midwest teaching hospital, which are due to be presented this fall.

In sum, the risks to Methode’s business are of a more fundamental nature, and the realization of any of them is likely to have a more significant impact on both top and bottom lines of Methode than any possible successes of new acquisitions/commercialization of business units might have.

Investor Takeaway

At first sight, Methode Electronics seems to be priced quite attractively compared to its industry peers. However, the risk-reward balance is heavily skewed to the downside with competitive pressures, political risk and dependence on a limited number of customers being standout risks. On balance, it is my view that Methode Electronics is fairly priced at the moment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.