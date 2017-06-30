Leverage Your Bet On Facebook

Impressive stock price performance



When we compare the long-term performance of Facebook (FB) its stock price with the performance of the Nasdaq Index (QQQ), we can see Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has strongly outperformed the market index.

Source: stockcharts.com

The outperformance-effect of Facebook has demonstrated itself year after year, and in the first half year of 2017 the current stock price momentum is not slowing down its speed. The stock has currently delivered a YTD return of 31.3% vs. 16.8% YTD return for the Nasdaq (QQQ).

Source: stockcharts.com

The stock price of FB is currently at $151, bringing the total market capitalization value to $439 billion (the sixth largest market cap on the stock market).

Earlier this year I wrote an article on FB in which I explained the reasons why I'm bullish on FB (because of their strong fundamentals, their earnings power from online advertising and their strong stock performance). These reasons are pretty similar to my bullish thesis on GOOGL.

At that time (January 2017), I advised to invest in the $150 call options on FB expiring in January 2018, because this investment would leverage your ROI compared to an investment in common shares, while the required capital outlay would also be much lower. At the moment I wrote that article, I reasoned the fundamentals of FB justified a leveraged investment position.

In this article, I will take a look again at Facebook to see where we are right now, what has happened year-to-date, and whether my initial call options investment should be adjusted.

Summary of the FB fundamentals

The story behind FB is simple enough. Their platform has continued its impressive growth among internet users and with this growth it has been able to increase its quarterly EPS systematically. These strong EPS numbers continue throughout the first quarter of 2017:

Source: y-charts.com

The revenue and net income growth have appreciated as well in the past years as Facebook expanded its online empire. Due to their low-cost operating model, the ROA and ROE rates are highly elevated as well:

Source: Morningstar.com

When we take a look at the analyst’s forecast of FB earnings in the coming year, they anticipate a continuation of higher EPS figures:

Source: nasdaq.com

Finally, in my original article of January this year, I highlighted the high profit margins FB has compared with its peers as a potential catalyst for further stock market outperformance. These profit margins keep their top position when we compare FB with its competitors:

Source: finviz.com

In summary, like I wrote in my previous article, the fundamentals of FB were favorable in the beginning of this year and that view has recently been confirmed by the quarterly EPS growth of FB and the optimistic earnings forecasts.

Business model of FB in 2017

Were there significant events in the first six months of 2017 that have an impact on the future of Facebook? Basically, the user platform of Facebook kept growing strongly. In the first quarter of 2017, Facebook had 1.94 billion active users.

Statista.com

More recently, as of this week actually, Mark Zuckerberg announced the Facebook community is now officially at 2 billion people, making it the top platform among its peers:

Source: techcrunch.com

Most of this recent growth came from users from the developing world, less from countries like Canada or the US. While its difficult to assess whether this growth will continue, we can still safely assume the current size of the platform will only benefit the future earnings flow of FB.

Review of my original FB trade and looking forward

Based on points mentioned above, I purchased call options on FB with a strike price of $150 and an expiration date of 19 January 2018. In the table below the results of this trade are highlighted:

Observations from this table:

FB common shares appreciated 18% since I initiated the trade

The call options have appreciated 83%, a leverage effect of 4.5x compared with the common shares

The remaining lifetime of this option has almost halved

This is one of the bigger winners of 2017 so far. As you can see from the table, you could have realized a ROI of 18% by just buying the shares in the beginning of the year, which is nice, but it is nothing stellar compared with the general performance of the Nasdaq index. The performance of the call options is more impressive, the leverage-effect played out nicely. In my opinion, the current fundamentals of FB were (and still are) favorable enough to justify a long position in a leveraged equity product.

The call option is now in the money, meaning the leverage effect will now be smaller going forward in the future. For this reason, I will sell my current call option on FB and replace it with a June 2018 call option with a strike of $1,100. Why I am doing this?

To take some profits of the table: the first call option I bought in January had a total cost of $675. I will now sell them for $1,240

I want to stay invested in FB because I believe their stock price will appreciate further in the future. This new call option will exist up to June 2018, increasing the period for the underlying stock to appreciate in price.

The implied volatility of FB is currently below the actual historical volatility of FB, which means the option premium is not overpriced.

The new investment will cost $859 reducing my exposure to FB, while still staying invested in a leveraged way.

The strike price of $170 is around 15% higher than the current stock price of FB. The call premium will appreciate again in a leveraged way if FB can move above this price level.

In the graph below, the payoff of an investment in these call options is compared with a simple investment in 100 common FB shares:

In conclusion: I have been bullish on FB for a quite a while and the trade I initiated on FB in the beginning of the year paid off nicely. At that time I choose for an OTM call option to leverage my bet which played out in my favor.

Given the current fundamentals of FB, their user platform and their earnings growth, I want to remain invested in FB in a leveraged way. For that reason, I will sell my current call option and replace it with a new OTM call option, expiring in June 2018.