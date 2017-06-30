Thinning Spreads, Hedging, And Lebron James Vs. The Warriors

WMC is selling at a discount but it’s not enough with all their expenses.

Time to dive right in

Here are some numbers for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC):

The lines for provision for taxes and dividends were switched. The dividend was $.31 per share. I believe the provision for income taxes came out much closer to a penny per share.

Operating Expenses and G&A used about a third as much capital as the dividends. They also consumed about 4.2% of common shareholder’s equity. That really cuts into the amount of income available for shareholders.

Shareholders are basically looking for net interest income minus operating expenses. Book value will fluctuate as interest rates move higher and lower or as credit spreads tighten and thicken.

This isn’t a ton of duration exposure. It’s actually reasonably conservative and it should protect WMC from huge swings in book value. However, that kind of hedging can really eat into net interest income. Despite the substantial cost of running heavy hedges, WMC declared another dividend of $.31. I believe they are looking to get shares at a premium to book value to set up a deal for issuing more stock. Issuing new shares at a premium to book value is favorable for existing shareholders. Increasing total equity is favorable to the external manager, because it increases management fees.

Book value increased from$10.45 to $10.90. How could that happen even if hedges were strong? It was more of what we saw in the first quarter, the spreads between assets and hedges were shrinking. Whenever the spread shrinks, it means book value goes up.

Spreads

Let’s discuss why book value goes up when spreads shrinks. For clarification, we will be discussing the spreads on assets and hedges. We are not discussing the spread between two-year and ten-year Treasuries.

One example of shrinking spreads could be shrinking between non-agency mortgage backed securities and Treasury rates. When the non-agency mortgage moves to trade at a higher price, it means a lower yield on the current value. Remember, yield down equals price going up. We are talking about bonds, not mortgage REITs who slash their dividends.

If the yield on non-agency securities is falling faster than Treasury rates, we refer to it as shrinking spreads. There is also a spread between Treasury rates and LIBOR swaps. The LIBOR swaps are used to hedge out some of the duration risk.

Why do spreads shrink?

When investors become less risk averse, spreads will shrink. When investors are less risk averse they require less additional compensation for taking on risk. Unfortunately when investors are less risk averse, they are also willing to pay a higher price to book ratio for mortgage REITs. Consequently, investors have a tendency to pile in at precisely the wrong time.

Hedging example

Here’s an example of hedging with sports:

During the NBA playoffs if I bet on the Golden State Warriors to win the finals, then to hedge my risk I would bet on Lebron James to win MVP. If Golden State Warriors were to lose the finals, then I would probably win my bet on Lebron as MVP.

Hedging is meant to play both sides, but that doesn’t always happen…

Good:

It is not a perfect bet. It would be possible for the warriors to win and Lebron to be MVP, but it would be very rare.

Bad:

It would also be possible for Klay Thompson to be injured and Kyre Irving to go off and win the series and MVP. Hedges are imperfect by nature. However, a huge disconnect is extremely rare with assets that are so highly correlated.

The perfect hedge (picture of hedge)

Casinos often have the perfect hedge. They attempt to have enough money wagered by fans that either team winning the series means a profit for the casino. For mortgage REITs there is no perfect hedge.

Let’s take a look at the hedges WMC does have:

WMC significantly changed their hedging portfolio. In their hedge portfolio from the end of Q1, the company was carrying a large portfolio of both pay-fixed and receive-fixed swaps.

This new hedge structure is materially simpler, but it was structured to use forward start dates for almost half of the swaps. Those forward starting swaps (in the red box) also carry the higher fixed pay rate. Consequently, less than half of the economic cost of hedging is going to be flowing through Core EPS.

When the yield curve has a positive slope, forward starting swaps carry a higher interest rate than a current swap that ends on the same date.

For a simple example, a swap that starts in 1 year and lasts 9 years will carry a higher rate than one that starts immediately and lasts 10 years. The difference in the two interest rates leads to a difference in the “fair value” of the position. 1 year from today, we can be quite certain that the 9 year swap will have a worse present value. How do we know that? We know it because 1 year from today both swaps would be current swaps with the ONLY difference being the interest rate. Paying a higher interest rate is ALWAYS worse.

Companies I don’t think are overvalued.

I’m currently invested in Target (TGT) and Washington Prime Group (WPG) because I like their valuation.

Reasonable but not great

Some consumer staples like Atria Group (MO), Philip Morris International (PM), Coca-Cola (KO), Costco (COST), and Procter & Gamble (PG) are at higher valuation than I would like but by nature they are better equipped to handle a market panic.

Portfolio strategy

For my portfolio, and the current state of the market (the market is delusional), I’m investing in companies where I believe they are not primed to take a fall. Consumer staples are an option, but preferred shares also offer another option for investments without a lot of volatility. Dynex Capital (DX), Capstead Mortgage (CMO), and Annaly Capital Management (NLY) all have preferred shares I’m comfortable investing in right now.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC) is an option for investors seeking to have a more defensive portfolio. Even consumer staples will take a hit during a market panic, but it will not be as bad as something like The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY). Although, I’d rather take Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) for the lower expense ratio of .04%. If an investor isn’t looking for an ETF option, there are some good options in the top holdings of VDC like Pepsi (PEP).

A large portion of my portfolio is invested in preferred shares for the lower volatility and high dividend yields.

Outlook

During trading on June 30, 2017, WMC is at $10.30. Due to shrinking spreads their book value should be higher than $10.30, even after paying the most recent dividend. However, Western Asset Mortgage Capital has higher operating expenses than I would like to see. I believe those operating expenses eat into returns for the shareholders. Given the relatively thin spreads and high operating expenses, I believe WMC is overvalued along with Annaly Capital Management and several other mortgage REITs. Yes, they are at a discount to book value. However, the discount is not large enough. I expect book value to decline over the next year. I believe spreads are currently too thin and the dividend is more than I believe the company can earn on a sustainable basis after operating expenses.

If you want to know more about finding the best opportunities in preferred shares, consider joining my service for the best research on preferred shares. In addition to constantly updating models with clear buy and sell target prices, I also offer free text message and email alerts when I find a great deal. Anyone who signs up before July 1st, 2017, will be able to lock in annual rates at only $330 per year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, WMT, TGT, PM, FSIVX, FSITX, BMNM, WPG, GPMT, SFM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: Sell WMC. I am also long CMO-E, ARI-A, CBL-D, and GBLIL