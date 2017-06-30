Seaspan: Full Steam Ahead

Despite its recent gains, Seaspan is still down over 50% from its 52 week high and offers an attractive valuation.

After a terrible year for the industry in 2016, signs continue to point to improving conditions in 2017 and beyond.

Investment Thesis

Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) is up 40% since it hit a 52 week low one month ago. While I have trimmed my position slightly as the stock has run up, I am still bullish. News reports indicate improving industry conditions, and the stock had sunk to such extreme depths that its valuation is still attractive. The stock still has plenty of room left to run.

Company Overview

Seaspan Corporation is the largest independent owner and manager of containerships. They focus on long-term charters with an average length of 5 years, and this strategy helps them remain profitable throughout the full shipping cycle.

Seaspan employs 4,100 people and operates a fleet of 89 containerships. The company's CEO, Gerry Wang, is also its co-founder and has deep experience in the industry. In a recent interview on Bloomberg, the CEO was optimistic about the company and the industry.

Recent News

In a previous article from May 26, I wrote about the troubles facing the shipping industry. A combination of oversupply and weak economic growth had sent shipping rates plunging below the breakeven rate. The downturn culminated with the bankruptcy of one of the world's largest shipping lines, Hanjin, during the summer of 2016. While that bankruptcy reverberated throughout the industry over the next year, a few publicly traded shipping companies remained profitable and were well positioned to rebound along with the broader industry as ships were scrapped and economic activity increased.

Since that summer, conditions have improved considerably. This is especially true of the past month. While not completely out of the woods, the conversation has changed from "Will the industry recover?" to "How fast will the recovery be?"

According to a June 21 report on Hellenic Shipping News:

Container shipping companies have benefited from a modest increase in freight rates since the start of the year, but a sustainable recovery in the container market will only be achieved by reaching a viable supply/demand balance through capacity cuts, Fitch Ratings says.

The article goes on to discuss how transport volume outstripped capacity growth in 2016 and the relative strong 1Q17 performance suggests that demand might be better than predicted. They suggest that this recovery should improve the credit situations of container shipping companies, although they worry that the improving conditions will lead to accelerated capacity growth down the road.

On June 24, a regional paper named the Long Beach Press Telegram reported improving industry conditions in area ports:

The headlines were tough to miss late last summer. Jam-packed cargo ships were stranded offshore, with frustrated crews stuck on board, at ports whose crews wouldn’t unload as long as they were unpaid. Truckers couldn’t carry those goods to angry retailers who bemoaned their empty shelves. Those waves of worry and frustration have been replaced by a slowly smoldering sense of optimism. “With U.S. economic indicators strong and the shipping industry on the upswing, we’re expecting to do brisk volume this year, outpacing 2016 by 5 to 7 percent,” said Mario Cordero, head of the Long Beach port, who took the helm in April.

It expressed a great deal of optimism about economic activity surrounding southern California's ports.

In a June 30 article, The Load Star joined the chorus of positive industry reports:

After several weeks of inertia, the Shanghai Containerized Freight Index (SCFI) saw something of a growth spurt this week, which is excellent news for ocean carriers ahead of the all-important peak season. The SCFI comprehensive index jumped by 11.5% on the week to 922.22 – nearly double the reading of a year ago, evidencing the much-improved trading conditions across liner trades this year.

This latest data seems to be more than the modest increase that Fitch described and should go a long way to improving the financial position of the world's shipping companies.

It was not all good news, however. Concerns remain about oversupply, and two short term headwinds also made news. On June 26, Bloomberg reported that a switch to less toxic paint for containers was causing a short term spike in container costs for shippers:

About 70 percent of container production capacity in China has been shut down as manufacturers retool their factories to allow for the usage of the new paints, sending prices soaring as much as 69 percent from last year’s lows, said Teo Siong Seng, chief executive officer at Singamas Container Holdings Ltd., the world’s No. 2 maker. “This isn’t what shipping companies would want just as the industry is showing some life,” said Park Moo-hyun, an analyst at Hana Financial Investment Co. in Seoul. “But they also do realize environment is important. They will have to adapt to these changes even if it means higher costs.”

In addition, according to a Reuters report on June 29, a recent cyber attack has disrupted Maersk's ports:

The cyber attack was among the biggest-ever disruptions to hit global shipping. Several port terminals run by a Maersk division, including in the United States, India, Spain, the Netherlands, were still struggling to revert to normal operations on Thursday after experiencing massive disruptions.

It has been a busy week for news about container shipping. On balance, the news in the industry has been positive. The long term tailwinds of increasing freight rates and busier ports speak to a recovery that is underway, despite any short term disruptions from higher container costs and cyberattacks.

Valuation

Ticker: SSW

Recent price: 7.14

52 week high: 15.49

52 week low: 5.02

Est. forward earnings: 0.82

Est. forward PE: 8.7

Quarterly dividend: 0.125

Dividend yield: 7.0%

Seaspan hit a 52 week low on May 30, but has recovered considerably in the past month.

SSW data by YCharts

While this might normally create concern that the stock has run too far, too fast, it is important to put the recent gains into perspective. The downturn in the industry and the corresponding stock losses were so bad over the past three years, that there is still plenty of room for further recovery.

SSW data by YCharts

With estimated forward earnings of 0.82, SSW has a forward PE of 8.7. There clearly isn't too much optimism priced into the stock. According to Yardeni Research, the MSCI All Country World index is trading at a forward PE of 16.0. In spite of the recent gains, Seaspan still represents a 46% discount to the broader market.

The company was forced to reduce its dividend earlier this year, but with a quarterly dividend of 0.125, the dividend yield is still a compelling 7%. Dividend coverage is going to be tight for 2017, but with a turnaround in progress, it appears sustainable. The dividend payout ratio should improve to a reasonable 46% in 2018.

Conclusion

Conditions in the container shipping industry are improving from multi-year lows. Seaspan Corporation remains attractively valued and well positioned to participate in the recovery. While I've trimmed my position on the recent strength, I am long the stock and I'm prepared to buy more if there is any significant weakness in stock price. If you have the stomach for the volatility, Seaspan offers a compelling long-term value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SSW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.