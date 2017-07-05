Dividend Investing: 'Only The Paranoid Survive'

“You've got to know when to hold 'em/Know when to fold 'em/Know when to walk away/And know when to run…”

Singer Kenny Rogers sang these famous lyrics in the song, “The Gambler.” He was singing about how to win at poker, but the sentiment applies to investing, too. It’s important to know when to fold and walk away when an investment isn’t working out. Sometimes, though, you hang on too long and stubbornly refuse to walk away. Other times, you see the flop coming, and you fold early, only to capitalize on a better hand later on in the game.

This little diatribe was inspired by Casey Hoerth, aka Dividend Stream, a veteran dividend investor who describes himself as "conservative and plodding," but who actually has some stories to tell - good, bad and ugly - about his adventures in the stock market. He hasn’t always folded when he should, and it’s led to some heartbreaking losses. However, he’s made some great calls, too, and has been able to convert some almost-regrettable moves into wins, even if he didn’t quite know how they would pay off early on.



As the author of the Streaming Income Marketplace service here on Seeking Alpha, Casey is putting his dividend chops to work for subscribers who want actionable, long-term dividend investing ideas. Casey joined the Roundtable to talk about his investing wins and regrets, offer his views on Amazon’s (AMZN) Whole Foods (WFM) purchase, and weigh in on Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT), a dividend darling that’s getting quite a lot of play here on Seeking Alpha at the moment.

Seeking Alpha: You’ve been writing for Seeking Alpha since 2012. Has your focus always been dividend stocks? How has your investing approach changed over the past five years, if at all?

Casey Hoerth (aka Dividend Stream), author of Streaming Income: I guess I've gotten a little more plodding and conservative. I'm a dividend investor, but I also like looking for megatrends of the future. Back in 2012, I strongly believed that shale drilling would cause a revolution in crude oil production that would shake up the world. I was right, but I didn't foresee the creative destruction that would come with that. That creative destruction has made a lot of the oil and gas sector inappropriate for income investors. My overall focus has been and will continue to be dividend payers, though. That definitely hasn't changed.

SA: Dividend investors are known for being fairly stalwart in their investing approach. They sleep well at night because even though dividends are never guaranteed, they typically aren’t impacted by day to day market volatility or headlines. That said, is there anything, anything at all, domestically or abroad, that’s keeping you up at night with regard to the stocks/sectors you watch? You write about energy quite a bit, for example, and that’s a fairly volatile sector right now, particularly when it comes to oil & gas stocks. Any concerns or cautions to share? On the flip side, anything big picture that’s fueling (pardon the pun) your fire when it comes to the stocks you cover?

CH: I think it was a former Intel CEO who said that only the paranoid survive. I took that to heart, so I tend to sleep with one eye open, metaphorically speaking. I'm worried about a number of things. A rise in general interest rates and a subsequent drop in bonds has to be a constant worry for any dividend investor. This will have a "double whammy" effect of higher yield competition from bonds and higher cost of debt. I believe the greatest effect will be in high-yield leveraged stocks, and bond-equivalent stocks like utilities. One can still buy in these spaces, but one has to be picky, and most of all, know the balance sheet and debt obligations of the companies you own.



Another thing, if history is any indication, this bull market is getting a bit old. Most of the stocks I follow are expensive relative to their average valuations. Just generally speaking, these are good times to raise some cash. Every month, I do a newsletter and sometimes conclude with a 'fear and greed' barometer. Last time I did this I was 60% “fearful,” 40% “greedy.” I feel the same way now.



Yes, I do certainly like to write about energy when I can. I'll reiterate, though, that the aforementioned creative destruction that has happened has made much of this space inappropriate for dividend investors. With Brent and WTI crude oil at the prices they are, it's going to be difficult even for the supermajors to maintain dividends. We need at least $50 Brent for the supermajors to squeak by with their dividends. There are probably some good royalty trusts, such as Permian Basin Royalty Trusts (NYSE:PBT). PBT has no debt and has operated in low-cost West Texas acreage since the 80s. My message to dividend investors regarding oil and gas is this: Be super picky, and if in doubt, just look elsewhere.

SA: You’ve written about both dividend winners (Phillips 66 (PSX) and Exxon Mobil (XOM)) and some with more storied pasts (Transocean (RIG) and Kinder Morgan (KMI)). What’s been your best dividend call to date, and why? Conversely, what’s been the one you most regret, if any?

CH: Well, you've done your research on me, I must say. I'll start with the ones I regret, because that's the easiest answer: Linn Energy (LINE). Although Kinder Morgan Inc. is not far behind on that list, Linn Energy definitely takes the cake.

Linn was one of those upstream MLPs that acquired mature, low-cost acreage from companies that were turning to the shale and didn't want the old stuff anymore. That is a fine business model, but the upstream names simply acquired too much and racked up too much debt and interest costs to the point where most needed $80 crude oil or higher to clear the high distribution hurdles these companies set for themselves. It took me until February of 2015 to realize this business model wasn't going to be sustainable for much longer. That was early enough to avoid the worst leg to bankruptcy for Linn, but I still took a big loss on it, and I feel bad about being so gung-ho about it throughout 2013 and 2014.

The story with Kinder Morgan is somewhat the same. That's an instance of a midstream MLP that was more indebted than its peers and had virtually no coverage cushion on its dividend. Looking back, I don't know what got into me to ignore those things. Maybe it was the personality of its former CEO. Maybe it was all the appearances they made on CNBC. I don't know. I drank the Kool Aid on that one, and I regret it. I got out not long before the dividend got cut, but the damage had already been done.

I'll tell you what I did on Kinder Morgan: I sold all my shares in, I think, December 2015. Shares had already dropped and dropped by then, but I didn't feel right holding them. I took all the proceeds and plugged it all into Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), lock, stock, and barrel. It hurt to do it, because I had to lock in all those losses, but it was one of the best income decisions I ever made. Enterprise is a midstream business that played it right from the beginning: A system of related assets and plenty of retained distributable cash flow by which to keep leverage low. That means a safer coverage ratio and lower leverage.

Neither stock has really done terribly much since late 2015, but unlike Kinder Morgan, Enterprise has continued growing its distribution. I continue to recommend Enterprise Products Partners in my Marketplace service.

As for my best dividend call? I don't know, that's tough. I usually don't swing for the fences when it comes to dividends. My approach is to buy solid dividend businesses when they are relatively undervalued, and then sell them when they become overvalued. Typically, that includes holding on for a 20% gain or so and then recycling it into the next appropriate dividend investment. I believe that excellence is a process, not just a single choice (I thought it was Aristotle who said that but my readers have disabused me of that notion).

I am sitting on some pretty good gains on W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC), an office REIT. I believe I got into that in January of 2016 as an “accidental high-yielder.” If you look at the chart, you'll see that was a pretty good call. I'm still sitting on that one collecting the generous dividends and do not plan on selling. I've also had some good luck with Realty Income (O), although I've been out of that name for awhile. I guess I'll just sum it up this way: Every dividend that I get is a little victory, and lots of little victories, compounded atop one another, lead to financial security.

SA: Let’s focus on Kinder Morgan for a moment. Eighteen months since the dividend cut, but the company’s showing some signs of life. Debt is down, it’s had a successful Canadian IPO. Capex and dividends are now internally funded. But the remaining debt comes with floating rates, hence interest rate risk, and spurned investors are still hanging back. Where are you on the spectrum, and what’s your take on how far, or not, KMI has come in the past year and a half, as well as where it’s headed?

CH: Oh, I don't even want to go there. My take on Kinder Morgan is that, while it has turned its ship around somewhat, there are other peers who have had their ducks in a row the whole time and have also improved their situation over the last 18-24 months. I say this because, hey, we can be picky now. The entire midstream space is beaten up, and so I want to pick the best-managed winners, and that's not Kinder Morgan Inc.

Allow me to go back to Enterprise Products Partners one more time. Its debt is only 4.3 times EBITDA and its distributable cash flow is 1.3 times the dividend. I believe Kinder Morgan is still a little above five times debt-to-EBITDA even after the IPO. Speaking of the Canadian IPO, it's a shame that it had to happen at this trough in the energy cycle. So, yes, Kinder Morgan is in a much better place than it was when it was forced to slash its dividend, but we're in a time when investors can, and should, be picky.

SA: Switching gears a bit, Brad Thomas has been sort of pounding the table on Tanger Factory Outlet in June (here and here). In fact, it was his Idea of the Month on CheddarTV. You recently bought the stock, too, which you wrote about in one of your Action Alerts for Dividend Stream subscribers. In terms of it being a “buy,” it seems you and Brad are on the same page about Tanger. You two don’t seem to be concerned about the death of the mall industry as we know it when it comes to this stock. Is now the time for dividend investors to back up the truck and load up?

CH: Right! I know Brad has also liked Tanger. I wasn't aware it was his idea of the month because I tend to keep my nose to the grindstone. I started pounding the table on Tanger back in February, when shares were about $8 higher, so I was early to this party, and I own that. I've been buying all the way down.

And no, I'm not really concerned about the death of the mall industry as we know it when it comes to this stock. Traditional malls are being savaged, but outlet malls are not traditional malls. If you think about traditional malls, they're not only clothes but are also anchored by large department stores, which are much more susceptible to e-commerce than clothing is.

As far as Tanger's numbers go, they are a bit soft, but much of that has been due to other factors such as swapping out low-rated floating interest debt for fixed, senior notes. There has also been some remerchandising efforts at several stores which resulted in temporarily soft numbers. Overall, people still like the bargains that factory-direct brand name shopping offers, and people still want to actually try on their clothes. I like Tanger, I like that it's family-run, and I like that it is the pioneer of this type of shopping center.

It's so undervalued right now, and the yield is both generous and secure. This is one of those stocks that people are going to look back at years from now and say “wow, that was quite the obvious opportunity back then.”

SA: You’re a skeptic about Amazon’s purchase of Whole Foods. Many people are. I’d personally love to be able to buy my groceries over the internet (for a reasonable fee - like a couple bucks reasonable) and have them delivered to my door. You don’t think Amazon can get it done with this transaction, despite Bezos’s vision. Why not, and is there a company or potential combination out there that can, in your opinion?

CH: Yes and no. In that previous article, I meant to say that I was skeptical about Amazon and Whole Foods, but Amazon's vision could well work in the end. I'll be brief about my thoughts on this, because I want to illustrate a broader point. Food is different from books, or electronics, or custom t-shirts or whatever else we buy on Amazon. Maybe Amazon can bridge that gap and make the logistics work with delivery, maybe not.



As an investor, here's what I think is the more actionable point: Amazon just bought a high-end organic grocery chain. Terrific. The food and grocery sectors took a hit in the immediate aftermath. How is Amazon's purchase, for example, going to affect Wal-Mart (WMT)? Wal-Mart and Whole Foods don't exactly compete for the same customers; the former is a deep value retailer geared to lower income households, the other is an organic grocer sometimes known as “whole paycheck” foods. Now, in the article that I wrote on this, I concluded Wal-Mart could have more to drop, but if it does continue to drop, I'm definitely a buyer.

I'm also a buyer of B&G Foods (BGS) and possibly J.M. Smucker (SJM), just because in the end, I don't think Amazon's entry into Whole Foods is going to have much effect on their respective businesses.

Other than that, I must say that I have to research more about Amazon's long-term plan. I haven't looked too terribly much into Amazon's strategy here, and so I don't want to be prejudiced. My job is to look for businesses that won't be much affected by this move but have been beaten up nonetheless.

SA: In a recent newsletter for Dividend Stream subscribers, you recommended four “accidental high yielders” for dividend investors just starting out. I hear “accidental” with regard to anything, and frankly, it gives me pause. As a bit of a novice investor myself, now it’s my turn to be skeptical. Why did you feel those particular stocks were appropriate for beginning dividend investors? What criteria do you consider when building a portfolio like that?

CH: That's a fair question, and I'm glad someone asked it. I got the term “accidental high yielder” from Mad Money on CNBC, and I've taken it to heart ever since I first heard of it. It means a stock that isn't supposed to be a high-yielder but is so only because its stock has dropped more than expected. Think Procter & Gamble (PG) yielding 4% for a brief moment during the “Flash Crash” of 2010 (that day was a hoot, by the way). Or Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) in the early part of this decade. These are typically the last stocks novices should worry about.



The four stocks I recommended in my last newsletter may not be quite the blue chips that J&J or P&G are, but they are all solid companies in their own right.



As to your question about whether accidental high yielders are appropriate for beginning investors, it really depends upon the stock. In respect for my Marketplace subscribers, I won't talk about anything I recommended on the newsletter you mentioned, but let me again use W.P. Carey REIT as an example. I called it an “accidental high-yielder” back on January 18th.

W.P. Carey might not be the most well-known company to beginning investors, but its office, warehouse, and factory assets are often “mission critical” facilities for the tenants who operate there. For example, the company owns the real estate for the Paris traffic police, a Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) office campus, and a Toyota (NYSE:TM) truck factory in Texas. W.P. Carey is the landlord for all of them and is actually quite an established land lord in its own right. At the time shares were way down, and yielded 6.8% as a result. Yes, that was a high-yield, but the company behind the assets was world-class.

As of today, W.P. Carey is $10 higher per share, and the dividends have just kept rolling in. Accidentally high-yielders are a great option for beginning investor. Another way of putting it is “excellent businesses at a reasonable price.”

SA: What is your favorite dividend opportunity currently, and what is the story?

CH: I'll stick with Tanger Factory Outlets for this one. It's well below its 10-year average price to FFO, by around 24%. Personally, Tanger is the biggest single stock I have on one account which I actively manage, and I will be along for the ride until Tanger reaches that average valuation again, whereby I will sell half but hold onto the other half. The whole time, however, I will be collecting that 5.3% dividend. That dividend is quite secure, too, it's only 55% of adjusted FFO.

