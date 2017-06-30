Trading Plan For USO And PBF Energy

We have provided an example of a report that we provide for our premium subscribers.

We added 0.5X shares to PBF Energy (PBF) here at our revised trend line and Bollinger Band midpoint. We own 2.5X shares, and have sold 1.0X calls at the July 21st strike price of $23/share. If we fail the trend line, I will punt on the 0.5X shares and hold the rest.

I heard an interesting tidbit today. Some funds sell energy shares at the end of each quarter in order that it doesn't show up on their end of quarter filing report (they don't want to invite climate change scrutiny). If you think about it, the dumping of energy names in recent quarters has likely created a very good value opportunity for those who dig and find value.

Crude oil remains in a nice uptrend. I have begun to use regression trend tools rather than trend channels when they fit the price activity well. As you can see, the bottom in crude oil came on the day that the most recent futures contract expired. Coincidence? Absolutely not.

Please note that United States Oil Fund (USO) trades tick-for-tick the front-month light crude oil contract.

The fibonacci retracement from the most recent highs on the 240 minute chart seems to have validity . . .

. . . as does the fibonacci retracement from the most recent highs on the daily chart. We see $47 as a very good target and retracement level to exit our long position USO. If crude oil breaks below $45/bbl, we may exit as well, with a decent gain. We will keep ratcheting up our mental stop losses if crude keeps rising. It is nice to know that we have caught the reversal. If crude breaks decisively above $47/bbl, then we will consider ourselves lucky and keep riding the wave.

