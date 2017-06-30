Nike After Earnings - The Important Things To Know

Introduction

Nike’s (NYSE:NKE) leading position in sportswear is still very solid, but in recent times, the company has felt the pressure of competitors with a “lifestyle” positioning in the athleisure market, which benefited from favorable fashion trends that helped them gain market share at the expense of the American leader. These companies, mainly adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) (OTCQX:ADDDF) and Puma (OTCPK:PMMAF), are the main reason why Nike’s growth rate has decelerated in the past one and a half years, triggering a correction in the stock price. I have been long Nike already for several months, as I think the correction gave investors an opportunity for an attractive long-term position in this stock. In several articles, I wrote about many signs that show how competitors like adidas are losing momentum and I wrote I expect adidas’s growth rate to converge fast to Nike’s growth rate. Competitive pressures from adidas are the main factor behind the market’s recent skepticism, so any sign that points to a softer competitive environment is actually a good sign for Nike stock and can drive the share price higher, other conditions being equal.

In my last article on Nike, I highlighted how some sell-side analysts’ views were too pessimistic and were showing an excessive focus on past events. For example, Cowen wrote in a recent note:

Consensus Is Too High As "Adi-Armour" Competition Accelerates. (…) We see a N. American market with a supply problem across multiple brands and categories within the athletic category with product from NKE and competitors showing accelerating promotional cadence. Our detailed breakdown of geographical and category exposure shows the competitive environment with adidas is unlikely to ease.

I said I didn’t agree with Cowen’s position, as I saw several signs that suggested Adi-Armour’s momentum was continuing to decline, while Nike was showing an opposite trend. I showed evidence based on SSIData on retail sales and alternative datasets such as Google Trends. What I was waiting for was a signal that confirmed analysts’ expectations were too pessimistic, and I think the recent quarterly results with a beat on both earnings and revenue gave me that signal. Let’s see what happened.

Double Beat

EPS in the fourth quarter were $0.60, which means $0.10 above analyst estimates translating into a 20% beat. Revenue was $8.68B (+5.3% Y/Y), $40M above analyst estimates, for a 0.4% beat. Although the beat is not big, it does show the market was discounting excessive pessimism and probably was too confident in adidas’s plan to gain market share at the expense of Nike. The recent notes from investment banks such as Cowen showed the belief that the already low estimates were too optimistic and that we should have expected weaker results. This didn’t happen, and the double beat is not the only positive sign. The growth rate accelerated a bit to +5.3% compared to +5% reported in Q3, showing that the situation is not worsening but actually improving.

Another very positive sign is that all the brands showed positive results during the quarter. Revenue for Nike brand rose 7% to $8.1B, while Converse rose 10% to $554M. Nike running brand revenue rose 8% to $5.28B, while Nike basketball brand fell 5% but was offset by the Jordan brand, which rose 13%. Sportswear revenue was up 17% to $8.59B. The only negative was the decline in basketball category for the Nike brand due to a softer environment in the category, plus a “cannibalization” from Jordan shoes.

Another relatively positive sign is the strength in the e-commerce division, as the company said that digital commerce sales popped 30% Y/Y to help lift the DTC channel to an 18% gain in revenue to $9.1B. It’s a positive sign because it’s higher than in Q3, when e-commerce grew 18% and DTC grew 13%, despite the bigger size of the segment. According to management, comparable store sales also grew 7%, which is higher than the 6% growth rate reported in Q3. I think these numbers are very positive because they confirm a probable inflection point for Nike’s sales, which considering that athletic footwear has actually slowed down in the past quarters, points to the possibility that Nike is on the right track to stop market share loss, and I think it could soon start to regain some.

Digital strategy and new partnerships

Besides mentioning very positive growth through Tmall, JD (NASDAQ:JD), and WeChat in China, and through Zalando in Europe, Nike gave some updates on the partnership with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), confirming that the company has a pilot program on the platform, but giving very few details about it:

Let me give you some perspective on how we're looking at our Amazon partnership. First of all, I would start by saying that our overall goal is to elevate the consumer experience by better segmenting and differentiating in all of our channels. Just as a backdrop, that's foundational for NIKE. Every partner we have ultimately requires a specific approach, and in other parts of the world, as I mentioned in my remarks, we're executing with e-commerce platforms like Tmall and Zalando and we've been doing that for over the past 5 years. With Amazon in the U.S., we're running a pilot that begins with a small product assortment across footwear, apparel and accessories. And what's most important to us is that we have the opportunity to elevate how the NIKE Brand is presented on the Amazon platform, and that includes the quality of the product information and of course, providing a simple experience for the consumer. So we're really looking forward to see how this pilot combines ultimately the convenience that Amazon is well known for with NIKE's brand and product power.

The pilot program is still in the early stage, and the company plans to use it to understand better how to leverage a partnership with Amazon in an effective way. I think investors should not give too much importance to this topic. After all, it’s just one component of the company’s overall digital strategy, and it doesn’t make much of a difference in the short-medium term. Nike doesn’t need Amazon more than Amazon needs Nike, and the Amazon piece is just one tile in the mosaic of digital penetration – a necessary move to ensure that the company covers all the main shopping areas in digital commerce, so that customers have the necessary exposure to Nike products wherever they decide to shop. The Amazon pilot program is not the only interesting thing to highlight. Actually, I think it’s very interesting to see how the company is trying to find new ways to market its products, targeting customers on social media, for example, thanks to a partnership with Instagram that will allow consumers to purchase NIKE products in the Instagram app.

Future Prospects And Valuation

Nike’s growth prospects mainly depend on emerging markets growth. Being the first sportswear brand in almost every emerging market, Nike can benefit from positive economic trends in many regions in the world. According to management, the current per capita spending for Nike in emerging markets is still less than one-tenth of the per capita spend on NIKE in more developed markets. It’s obvious that the growth opportunity is still huge as macroeconomic drivers and consumers' expanding passion for sports, active lifestyles, and athleisure will create a favorable environment for the NIKE brand to grow in those markets.

The positive comps, together with an acceleration in the DTC segment to an 18% growth rate, make me think there are good prospects on the margin side as well. Although investments will be high in the short term, I expect a slight but constant margin expansion in the next 2-3 years, as the current investments in the digital channel deleverage and the company recovers the lost ground against competitors. Anyway, despite the current investments to support digital growth, Nike’s management is positive on margin expansion for FY 2018 (Seeking Alpha transcript ):

We expect NIKE, Inc. gross margin, excluding the impact of foreign exchange to expand beyond the high-end of our stated long-term goal of 30 basis points to 50 basis points per year. For SG&A, we expect growth in the mid single-digit range. As a result, we expect to deliver another year of double-digit currency neutral EBIT expansion in fiscal year ‘18.

That’s a positive sign for sure, but we should also consider how market conditions will evolve from here. The athletic shoe market has slowed down a bit in the last few months, according to data from SSIData, which track sales in a large number of brick and mortar retailers. I think this is a higher risk for margin growth than competition is. I have already shared my view on adidas and on the fact that the company has a scale disadvantage and a weaker brand power that will make it difficult to grow market share at the expense of Nike, and that it would make no sense for those smaller brands to engage in price wars with Nike, which has higher margins and larger financial resources. An aggressive pricing from the smaller players will hurt them much more than it would hurt Nike.

NKE Operating Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

The main thing some investors are skeptical about is Nike’s current valuation, as they think the stock is overpriced given the growth rates and the recent competition from smaller players. Well, I have a different view because I see that revenue is actually accelerating, while adidas is slowing down and Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) is actually declining in its main market (North America). With diluted EPS of $2.51, the stock is trading at a P/E ratio of 23, which is not dirt-cheap but absolutely fair in the current market conditions. Such P/E is still below the market average multiples, and as we can see below, NKE is still trading at a discount to its main competitors:

NKE EV to EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts

With competitors’ growth rates converging fast to Nike’s level, and the strong scale advantage Nike has over adidas, UA and the others, I think it’s reasonable to assume that the stock should trade at a premium over peers, unless competition starts to heat up again causing further market share loss. This is very unlikely. For a simple reason. As I have shown in some recent articles on adidas and Under Armour, Nike is the only company that is showing improving trends in relative terms while both adidas and Under Armour keep slowing.

For the reasons explained in this article and in my previous articles on Nike, adidas, and Under Armour, I confirm my positive view on the stock, and I maintain my long as I think the current valuation is fair. With my expectations of EPS of $2.73-2.80 for FY 2018, the stock is not expensive at a forward P/E below 21 for very simple reasons. Nike is a market leader with a strong brand power and the best distribution network, and operates in an industry in secular growth. It remains the best long-term bet if we want to take advantage of the secular growth in athletic footwear, and one of the best blue chips in the stock market today. I think paying 20-21 times earnings for such a solid business is fair in the current market conditions.

