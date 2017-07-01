Qualcomm: Still At A Good Value

Qualcomm (QCOM) is a dividend paying technology company. Based on its past dividend growth, its current dividend and projections of its future earnings, the stock is a buy at any price below $58.

What did I think last time?

I first reviewed QCOM back on April 10. At the time I noted that while it had struggled in the past, it looked to be on the road to recovery. I wanted to keep an eye on revenues and earnings, which while now rising, had declined from peak levels. I also had concerns about the various lawsuits. I noted that several credit rating agencies had expressed concern over the NXP deal and its financing. I evaluated the future dividend payments of having a NPV of ~$69 and set my buy price at $59 to give me an additional margin of safety based on the issues that concerned me.

What new information do we have now?

On April 19, QCOM released its Q2 results and this presentation explaining them. QCOM beat expectations on both earnings and revenue as well as producing a YoY increase in both measures. At this point QCOM has four quarters in a row of YoY increases in both revenue and earnings after it had 4 quarters of declines starting in the second half of 2015. However, neither revenues nor earnings are back to the pre-decline levels.

This first slide from the presentation shows how QCOM did relative to management guidance. For the most part performance fell right in the middle of guidance. That is good because it shows both that management has a good handle on how the company will do and also that management didn’t low ball the numbers to make the quarter look better than it actually was. Earnings came in higher than management’s guidance, so I will want to keep an eye on that going forward to make sure this isn’t a pattern.

The slide above shows dividend payments and share buy backs. I very much like the dividend increases. The share buybacks seem to be at a reasonable rate, although I think that the current low price might spark some more purchases. The shares are currently cheaper than they were last year and pay a higher dividend, so with $2.3 billion remaining, I’d like to see more shares bought. I will keep an eye on this for the next quarter.

The last slide shows how much cash and debt QCOM has. The cash burn seems modest and I like that no more debt was taken on (although once the NXP deal goes through that will likely change). I also like the modest increase in FCF.

One of my concerns last time was that Moody’s had QCOM on credit watch. For now Moody’s has confirmed its A1 rating.

In other news, QCOM has been delayed in its bid to acquire NXP, in part by missing a deadline for EU regulatory review. There are other reasons for the delay, including some shareholders of NXP wanting a better deal. Since I think earnings growth (and thus dividend growth) estimates were based on this deal closing this year, I am going to lower my estimates for dividend growth a bit.

On the lawsuit from, it looks like QCOM’s attempt to get the FTC complaint dismissed has failed. In the battle with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), each side attempted to get some of the claims of the other side dismissed and both failed to do so. I think this amounts to no change or a very slight negative to QCOM. The big thing to watch is to see if Apple manages to get the QCOM royalty structure ruled invalid.

What does Simply Wall St say?

I like to use Simply Wall St. because it gives nice graphical representations of data. This picture shows predictions for revenue, earnings, and cash flow. I can easily get a good feel that QCOM is predicted to have a slow but steady improvement. Based on this graph I can see it will be a year or more before revenues and earnings return to their latest peak.

What’s a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). I also found this discussion of DDM, and note that in the article the author uses a discount rate of 5%. I will also point out that my calculator avoids the problem of dividend growth being higher than the discount rate. At some point, DDM requires the sum of an infinite series, which has a finite sum only if the terms in the series tend toward 0. That requires the dividend growth rate to be less than the discount rate. That is a requirement of the terminal dividend growth rate but note but not the other two dividend growth rates in my DDM calculator. Looking at the David Fish’s CCC List (which contains a data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years), I see that the current dividend is $2.28. I will use the rate of the last dividend increase as the dividend growth rate for the next 5 years. I use 2% for the terminal dividend growth rate based on the current yield.

Using these parameters I get an NPV for the predicted dividend payments of $67.55. As I did in the last article, due to factors that aren’t accounted for in the DDM calculation I want an additional discount to provide a better margin of safety. I still want a 5% discount because revenue haven’t returned to their prior level. I also want a 10% discount to account for the possible payments if the lawsuits go against QCOM. Given that my buy price is $58 (a dollar lower than in the last article). Given that the current market price for QCOM is around $55.30, QCOM is a good buy for a dividend growth investor.

Can options help?

My aim with option contracts is to either get a better price for the shares I buy, get paid more cash than the dividends alone, or at worst get paid more than the dividend to wait for the price to come to me. My goal is not to make the most profit with the least risk, but rather to accumulate shares and cash to buy shares in a cost effective manner.

Looking at the various option expiration dates available, the July date has both a call and a put that is interesting. The $55 strike price put contract offers a very nice premium that is more than half the yearly dividend. With a Delta of -0.44 writing that contract gives one just over a 40% chance of getting the shares. The $55.50 strike price put contract offers enough premium to be more than a quarterly dividend payment and still have an effective price below market value with about a 50/50 chance of getting the shares.

Writing a covered call using the $58 strike price call contract offers a nice premium with the bid price being $0.60. With a Delta of 0.27, that gives about a 3 in 4 chance of keeping the shares. Writing this contract and then in two weeks or so rolling it out another month or two could be pretty profitable.

What to watch for going forward?

Going forward, the big thing to watch is how the Apple lawsuits go. In the latest earnings presentation management devoted a slide to how that battle was progressing, so it should be easy to keep an eye on.

The NXP merger is the next issue to watch. First up will be the new date for the completion of EU regulatory review. I will also want to see if QCOM has to up the offering price.

Finally I will want to see how earnings and revenue grow going forward, with particular attention to how the company is progressing at getting these numbers above their past peaks.

Conclusion

QCOM is a dividend paying technology company. It has a dominant position in its market. While the lawsuits challenging its licensing deals are a concern, it’s not clear how that will turn out. The dividend it now pays and what I see as the growth in that dividend it can support make QCOM a good buy for dividend growth investors.

