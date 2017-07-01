V.F. Corp.: A Walk On The Beach, Q2 Portfolio Review

Can this sturdy company thrive in the midst of retail gale force headwinds?

I added V.F. Corporation (VFC) to the portfolio in December, 2016 at $55.98, and wrote a December 4 article about VFC. In that article, I reviewed the company's history and current management. Today's article is an update. VRC closed at $57.60 on June 30, 2017.

(VFC Logo from rivetandjeans.com)

A Dividend Champion with 44 consecutive years of dividend increases

The purpose of this portfolio is to provide supplemental retirement income through equity dividends or distributions, with relative safety and growth. One consideration is a company's commitment to dividend growth. Of 41 individual equities in the portfolio, the average number of consecutive years of dividend growth is 19. The average tenure for the top ten holdings is 34.7 years. The weighted average credit rating (of the 36 companies that are rated by Standard & Poor's) is AA-.

VFC's credit rating is A and the company has raised the dividend annually for the past 44 years. What about the future? On March 30, 2017, the company released a 5-year plan (discussed below) that aims to return $8 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

The question mark hanging over all retail businesses today is the impact of e-Commerce. A long history of dividend increases demonstrates the culture and commitment of a company, but online vendors--led by Amazon (AMZN)--are disrupting the retail sector. VFC operates in the consumer discretionary sector.

VFC's "Direct-to-Consumer" division includes VF-operated stores, concession retail stores and e-commerce sites. Direct-to-Consumer revenue in 2016 was up 8 percent. Direct-to-Consumer was 28% of VF’s 2016 revenue, up from 26% in 2015. VF's e-commerce was up more than 20 percent in 2016. In 2016, approximately 70% of sales came from the Americas, 20% from Europe and 10% from the Asia Pacific region.

In addition to VF's direct-to-consumer channels, products are marketed to shoppers through specialty stores, department stores, national chains and mass merchants. VF Corp. sells directly into international markets. Many company brands sell products through licensees, agents, distributors and independently-operated partnership stores.

VF products are in the outerwear, footwear, denim, backpack, luggage, accessory, sportswear, occupational and performance apparel categories. In 2016, the largest brands were:

Vans: youth culture/action sports-inspired footwear, apparel, accessories; The North Face: outdoor apparel, footwear, equipment, accessories; Timberland: outdoor lifestyle footwear, apparel, accessories; Wrangler: denim, casual apparel, footwear, accessories; Lee: denim, casual apparel; Majestic: athletic apparel, fanwear; Nautica: sportswear apparel, luggage, accessories; Kipling: handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, accessories.

(VFC Brands from 2016 Annual Report)

From David Fish's Drip Investing Resource Center

VF Corp is #48 on David Fish's list of Dividend Champions. Here are the historic dividend growth rates for VFC:

1-Year 3-Years 5-Years 10-Years 15.0% 18.7% 18.6% 12.2%

From Better Investing

The company research report indicates long term debt is 29.4% of capitalization, which is based on a $10.61 book value. Based on the equity market value, total debt is 10% of capitalization. While VFC is in a strong financial position, areas of concern include:

Sales and GAAP EPS have been relatively flat for the past 3 years;

Pre-tax profit has declined for the past 2 years;

Dividend growth has been strong, but it has not come from growing earnings--the payout ratio has grown in each of the past 5 years.

(Company Research Report from Better Investing)

Can the company thrive in the midst of retail gale force headwinds?

VF understands the changing marketplace. They have a history of developing brands that have been created or acquired. VF sells brands that underperform. The company currently has more than 30 diverse brands. Their long term strategy is to: (1) Lead in innovation by delivering new products and experiences that consistently delight customers, to drive core growth and strong gross margins; (2) Connect with consumers by gaining a deep understanding of their behavior, values and preferences to inspire brand engagement and loyalty; (3) Serve consumers directly, reaching them across multiple channels; and, (4) Expand geographically, taking advantage of VF’s scale.

Experienced and nimble management is critical in an apparel-dominated retail business. VFC recently implemented a well-planned CEO succession, with Steve Rendle succeeding Eric Wiseman.

Eric Wiseman joined VFC in 1995 and became President and Chief Operating Officer in 2006. He was named Chief Executive Officer in January 2008 and Chairman of the Board in August 2008. Wiseman received widespread praise for his leadership during his tenure as CEO, even as the company struggled with slower growth in recent years. Steve Rendle, who joined VFC in 1999 and has been President and COO since 2015, became CEO on January 1, 2017.

(Photo from VFC 2016 Annual Report)

VFC has grown through acquisitions, such as Vans, The North Face, and Timberland, three of their $5 billion brands. The last mega deal was Timberland in 2010. An April 2, 2017 article in Fortune, "North Face Owner VF Needs A New Megadeal. Here’s Why It’s Taking So Long," noted that revenue and EPS growth from 2013-2016 was disappointing, "falling short of the targets promised to investors. Notably, VF had promised compounded sales growth of 8% a year, but delivered only 6%."

At a March 30, 2017 meeting with analysts, new CEO Steve Rendle introduced VFC's 2021 strategic growth plan. The plan was described in a press release.

2021 Strategic Growth Plan

VFC aims to navigate a quickly changing market landscape through four strategic choices:

Reshape the company’s brand portfolio and enable VF’s powerful brands; Transform to a consumer and retail-centric model; Elevate direct-to-consumer while prioritizing digital; and Distort investment toward Asia, with a heightened focus on China.

To accomplish this, VFC intends to focus on six critical capabilities: design and innovation, demand creation and brand experience, insights and analytics, retail excellence, demand and supply chain agility, and talent.

These financial targets were announced:

Revenue through 2021 is expected to grow at a five-year compounded annual growth rate between 4% and 6%, led by the Vans, The North Face, Timberland and by the company’s International and Direct-to-Consumer business platforms.

Gross margin is expected to reach 51.5 percent in 2021.

Operating margin is expected to reach 16.0 percent in 2021.

EPS is expected to grow at a five-year CAGR of between 10% and 12%.

The company expects to generate more than $9 billion from operations between 2017 and 2021 and return $8 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

VF expects to deliver annual total shareholder return of 13% to 15%.

These are ambitious goals. I recently studied the ill-fated 5-year plan of International Business Machines (IBM), "Roadmap to the Future," so I'm a bit skeptical of 5-year plans. However, I appreciate VFC's willingness to set a high bar for itself in a tough retail environment.

From F.A.S.T. Graphs

The graph shows the price (black line) peak and valley from Q3 2012 to Q1 2017, peaking with a "double (or triple) top" in 2014 and a long slide down to Q1 2017. Continued dividend growth made VFC more attractive to dividend investors, beginning in Q4 2015. However, the price decline reflects a downtrend in sales and the headwinds faced by retailers. Note that GAAP earnings in the Better Investing report (above) were mixed, but the F.A.S.T. Graph below shows a steady increase in adjusted (operating) EPS. F.A.S.T. Graphs projects a slight decrease in 2017 and resumed growth in 2018.



(Graph from F.A.S.T. Graphs)

I'm long VFC and here are the factors I'm watching

Rarely does a company provide investors with such clear, self-imposed benchmarks. So I'll be watching VFC's progress toward their 5-year goals that are outlined above. Specifically, I'll be watching for growth in sales and earnings:

Will VFC reverse the declining revenue it reported in 2015 and 2016?

Will the company reverse declining pre-tax profits?

Will VFC be able to continue to grow the dividend while moving the payout ratio back below 50%?

The company's 2016 Annual Report included a Q&A section with Wiseman and Rendle. One question was, "Do you prefer organic growth or growth through acquisition?" This has been a topic of investor interest because it has been seven years since VFC's last major acquisition. As Steve Rendle assumed the CEO role, there was speculation about how soon he might lead the company to make a "signature" acquisition. Here's Rendle's answer:

Throughout our history, VF has been shaped by our ability to do both, and we’ll continue that approach. We will continue to drive value-creating, organic growth in our existing brands by playing to our strengths: connecting with consumers throughout the world with innovative products and experiences. But M&A takes patience. We won’t make a move simply for the sake of checking a box. Financial discipline will continue to guide our strategic choices.

From Simply Safe Dividends

Simply Safe Dividends rates a company's dividend relative to the dividend stocks in its universe. A score of 50 is average. VFC has a very strong score on dividend safety, and above average scores on dividend growth and yield.

(Table from Simply Safe Dividends)

From Seeking Alpha

In a June 9, 2017 article, Benjamin Handler noted that: "The company has grown tremendously overseas, seeing 50% growth in international sales since 2014." He sees VFC as "a strong staple" for a portfolio.

In a May 24, 2017 article, Robert Kovacs cites VFC's cost management and financial strength as reasons it will "weather the retail storm." He sees VFC as a good buy around $53 for dividend investors.

In a May 16, 2017 article, Jonathan Wheeler encourages investors to "consider this beaten-down aristocrat." He is encouraged by the "omnichannel shift" that is showing strong growth in the direct-to-consumer sales.

From Finviz

Finviz reports that VFC's earnings per share annual growth rate for the past five years was 6.80%. Finviz projects annual EPS growth for the next five years to be 8.32%. Thus, in the midst of strong, gale-force retail headwinds, Finviz projects VFC's growth in the next five years to exceed its growth in the previous five years.

I enjoy walks on the beach. Few things are better than a leisurely walk on a warm, sunny day with a cool, fragrant breeze. I also enjoy walks on the beach in the winter, even with a brisk, blowing rain in my face. I see V.F. Corporation as a solid investment, even with current retail headwinds. To me, VFC is like a walk on the beach in a driving rain. This seems appropriate for a company that specializes in "high performance" outer wear.

Quarterly Portfolio Update

The portfolio is up 2.4% for Q2 2017. It's up 9.0% year-to-date, and up 29.7% since 12/31/2015. The portfolio now consists of 36 corporate equities, two limited partnerships, two pipeline master limited partnerships, one business development company, one closed-end fund, and seven exchange traded funds. The current portfolio yield is 3.70%.

During the second quarter, these incremental additional purchases were made:

A few shares of WW Grainger (GWW) were added in April at $193.06. GWW is now 1.90% of the portfolio.

Some shares of Realty Income (O) were added in May and June at an average cost of $55.41. O is now 1.88% of the portfolio.

A few units of Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) were added in June at a cost of $26.59. EPD is now 1.90% of the portfolio.

Some General Electric (GE) shares were added in June at $27.23. GE is now 2.44% of the portfolio.

During Q2, these new positions were opened:

Simon Property Group (SPG) was added in May at $159.06. It is 2.09% of the portfolio.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) was added in June at $25.33. It is now 1.83% of the portfolio.

Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) was added in June at $68.10. It is now 1.67% of the portfolio.

One position was closed during the quarter:

Colgate-Palmolive (CL) was sold in May at $71.48, a few days before the CEO indicated that CL would be willing to entertain a buyout offer of $100 a share--further solidifying my poor reputation as a market timer! I like the company and I made the comment that I would like to buy it again in the range of $64. I've taken some solace in the fact that the CEO also thinks the company is a sell and that the market isn't anticipating a takeover at a big premium. The stock closed on June 30 at $74.13.

Three positions were reduced during the quarter:

I sold half of my Unilever (UL) shares in June at $56.34. The cost basis was $40.78.

I reduced the Avangrid (AVG) position by 42% in June at $45.80. The cost basis was $42.99.

I reduced the WEC Energy (WEC) position by 40% in June at $64.00. The cost basis was $49.96.

S&P is the company's Standard & Poor's credit rating. Yrs is the number of consecutive years of dividend increases. Price is the closing price on June 30, 2017. %Port is each holding's percentage of the market value of the portfolio. Div is the annualized dividend or distribution. Yield as of June 30. %Inc is the percentage of the portfolio's income contributed by each holding. Basis is the cost basis for each holding. YOC is the current yield vis-a-vis the cost basis. Target is the target price to consider adding more shares.

Company S&P Yrs Price %Port Div Yield %Inc Basis YOC Target Jnsn&Jnsn (JNJ) AAA 54 133.29 3.75% 3.36 2.52% 2.6% 67.60 5.0% 122.18 Microrsoft (MSFT) AAA 15 68.93 3.55% 1.56 2.26% 2.2% 48.35 3.2% 62.40 3M (MMM) A- 59 208.19 3.66% 4.70 2.26% 2.2% 149.16 3.2% 170.91 Apple (AAPL) AA+ 5 144.02 3.38% 2.52 1.75% 1.6% 92.59 2.4% 112.00 Wal-Mart (WMT) AA 44 75.68 3.28% 2.04 2.70% 2.4% 63.59 3.2% 73.72 Automatic Data (ADP) AA 42 102.46 3.00% 2.28 2.23% 1.8% 92.59 2.5% 95.80 MRK AA 6 64.09 3.23% 1.88 2.93% 2.6% 55.62 3.4% 55.29 PFE AA 7 33.59 3.15% 1.28 3.81% 3.2% 29.66 4.3% 31.22 Procter & G (PG) AA- 60 87.15 3.06% 2.76 3.17% 2.6% 78.47 3.5% 78.81 Coca-Cola (KO) AA- 55 44.85 3.15% 1.48 3.30% 2.8% 42.27 3.5% 40.00 Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGY) AA- 87.20 2.56% 2.32 2.66% 1.8% 73.15 3.2% 72.50 Cisco (CSCO) AA- 7 31.30 2.20% 1.16 3.71% 2.2% 25.57 4.5% 30.29 GE AA- 27.01 2.44% 0.96 3.55% 2.3% 27.71 3.5% 25.67 Royal Bnk C (RY) AA- 6 72.52 2.38% 2.67 3.69% 2.4% 62.12 4.3% 70.33 Toronto-Dom (TD) AA- 6 50.38 2.36% 1.84 3.66% 2.3% 46.30 4.0% 48.04 Genuine Prts (GPC) NR 61 92.76 2.17% 2.70 2.91% 1.7% 72.13 3.7% 87.10 Texas Instr (TXN) A+ 13 76.93 1.80% 2.00 2.60% 1.3% 55.02 3.6% 75.72 IBM A+ 21 153.83 1.98% 6.00 3.90% 2.1% 140.44 4.3% 142.86 GWW A+ 46 180.53 1.90% 5.12 2.84% 1.5% 225.92 2.3% 169.27 SPG A 8 161.76 2.09% 7.00 4.33% 2.4% 159.06 4.4% 147.37 VFC A 44 57.60 2.03% 1.68 2.92% 1.6% 55.43 3.0% 48.00 Public Stor (PSA) A 7 208.53 1.71% 8.00 3.84% 1.8% 205.52 3.9% 203.73 Pattern Enrg (PEGI) NR 3 23.84 1.96% 1.67 7.01% 3.7% 18.30 9.1% 20.90 Hannon Arm (HASI) NR 3 22.87 1.88% 1.32 5.77% 2.9% 18.99 7.0% 19.56 Duke Enrgy (DUK) A- 12 83.59 1.96% 3.42 4.09% 2.2% 77.75 4.4% 76.00 PPL Corp (PPL) A- 16 38.66 1.81% 1.58 4.09% 2.0% 32.85 4.8% 35.11 Southern Co (SO) A- 16 47.88 1.68% 2.32 4.85% 2.2% 44.33 5.2% 47.07 O BBB+ 24 55.18 1.88% 2.54 4.60% 2.3% 56.71 4.5% 55.29 Ventas (VTR) BBB+ 7 69.48 1.87% 3.10 4.46% 2.3% 60.24 5.1% 59.62 SKT BBB+ 24 25.98 1.83% 1.37 5.27% 2.6% 25.33 5.4% 24.68 Brk Infr (BIP) BBB+ 10 40.91 1.92% 1.74 4.25% 2.2% 30.83 5.6% 34.80 BCE Inc (BCE) BBB+ 8 45.04 1.85% 2.20 4.89% 2.4% 43.99 5.0% 44.08 WP Carey (WPC) BBB 20 66.01 1.70% 4.00 6.06% 2.8% 26.90 14.9% 59.26 BrkRen (BEP) BBB 5 31.94 1.72% 1.87 5.85% 2.7% 28.83 6.5% 28.77 Apple Hosp (APLE) NR 1 18.71 1.54% 1.20 6.41% 2.7% 18.12 6.6% 17.14 WEC A- 14 61.38 1.08% 2.08 3.39% 1.0% 45.94 4.5% 54.03 AGR BBB+ 44.15 1.03% 1.73 3.91% 1.1% 40.79 4.2% 38.40 UL A+ 54.12 1.01% 1.42 2.62% 0.7% 40.67 3.5% 47.28 Stocks EPD BBB+ 20 27.08 1.90% 1.66 6.13% 3.2% 25.14 6.6% 24.59 MMP BBB+ 17 71.27 1.67% 3.51 4.93% 2.2% 68.10 5.2% 63.87 Monroe C (MRCC) NR 15.23 1.43% 1.40 9.19% 3.6% 15.12 9.3% 14.74 MLPs/BDC Bldr Gr&Inc Fund (BIF) NR 9.71 1.59% 0.41 4.20% 1.8% 8.38 4.9% 8.16 CEF Van Total Stk (VTI) 4* 124.45 0.88% 2.22 1.78% 0.4% 108.82 2.0% 110.75 Van Dev Mk (VEA) 4* 41.32 0.97% 1.11 2.70% 0.7% 37.77 2.9% 37.13 Van Em Mk (VWO) 3* 40.83 0.96% 0.90 2.20% 0.6% 35.00 2.6% 36.00 Van Hi Div (VYM) 4* 78.16 1.37% 2.21 2.82% 1.0% 75.40 2.9% 73.53 Van Mid-Cp Value (VOE) 4* 102.87 0.24% 1.86 1.81% 0.1% 101.82 1.8% 93.10 Van REIT (VNQ) 3* 83.23 1.95% 3.65 4.39% 2.3% 86.88 4.2% 81.11 Van Util (VPU) 4* 114.26 0.94% 3.41 2.99% 0.8% 109.60 3.1% 105.02 ETFs Total 3.70%

Portfolio Sectors

Sector %Port %Inc Holdings Technology 15.9% 11.1% MSFT, AAPL, ADP, IBM, CSCO, TXN Financial 7.8% 10.1% RY, TD, MRCC, BIF Real Estate 14.6% 19.9% SPG, PSA, O, SKT, WPC, APLE, HASI, VNQ Healthcare 12.0% 10.6% JNJ, MRK, PFE, VTR* Consumer Discretionary 4.2% 3.3% GPC, VFC Consumer Staples 13.1% 10.4% PG, WMT, KO, NSRGY, UL Industrial 8.0% 6.0% MMM, GE, GWW Energy 3.6% 5.4% EPD, MMP Utilities 14.1% 17.9% PPL, SO, DUK, BIP, BEP, PEGI, WEC, AGR, VPU Materials Telecommunications 1.8% 2.4% BCE Dividend ETFs 2.5% 1.6% VYM, VOE, VTI International ETFs 1.9% 1.3% VEA, VWO Cash 0.5% Total 100.0% 100.0%

*If VTR is included with the other REITs, the real estate sector would have 16.4% of the portfolio market value and would contribute 22.1% of portfolio income. Thus, the healthcare sector would have 10.1% of the portfolio market value and would contribute 8.4% of portfolio income.

I'm always happy to learn from the Seeking Alpha community. Your responses enrich our conversation. How do you see V.F. Corporation's weathering the current retail climate?

My goal is to write one article a week, usually about one of the holdings in my retirement portfolio. You can access a list of previous articles here.

