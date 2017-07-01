American Outdoor Brands - 2018 Guidance Looks Soft But Corresponds To Long-Term Average

At levels in the low to mid-$20s, I think that shares are fairly valued, making me a buyer on any substantial dip below the $20 mark.

While the guidance is very soft, we have to keep in mind that management is typically conservative and that the 2018 guidance corresponds to average through-the-cycle margins.

American Outdoor Brands (AOBC), perhaps still better known as Smith & Wesson to many investors, just released its first full-year results under its new corporate name. While the company ended the year on a relative strong note, investors are not happy with the guidance for the upcoming year, which calls for a big decline in revenues and even bigger cut in earnings.

While this created a sell-off in the shares, I do think that shares are fairly valued at this point as investors have gotten a bit spoiled in recent years, not just in terms of revenues but also in terms of margins. The cyclicality of the business therefore remains, despite the growing outdoor business, although it starts to become a more dominant factor. Given that 2018 is quite typical of an average year throughout the cycle, I am not necessarily buying this dip, although I will be initiating a position again in the high-twenties.

A Last Quarter Of Growth

American Outdoor posted fourth quarter sales of $229.2 million, a 3.6% increase compared to last year. While this looks reasonable, note that full year sales were up by 24.9% to $903.2 million, indicating how quick the slowdown in growth has been.

Margins were up nearly a point to 41.5% of sales for the year, but those margins were down two points in the final quarter, coming in at 39.6% of sales. Despite the slower momentum, American Outdoor remains incredible profitable, with operating margins coming in at 19.7% of sales in the final quarter, down a full six points compared to the year before, as operating margins for the year averaged at 22%.

Amidst the big pressure on margins in Q4, in a very competitive environment, reported earnings fell from $0.63 per share in the final quarter of last year to $0.50 per share last quarter, with earnings for the year coming in at $2.25 per share. Note that adjusted earnings for the year amounted to $2.58 per share, with the discrepancy largely relating to impairment charges.

The reported adjusted EBITDA metric came in at $266 million for the year. Cash holdings stood at $61 million at the end of the quarter, while debt stood at $217 million, for a net debt load of $156 million, translating into a leverage ratio of 0.6 times.

The Problem, The Outlook

I hear you think: Why is American Outdoor trading at just $22 when earnings came in at $2.25/$2.58 per share (GAAP and non-GAAP respectively) for this year, while leverage is very limited? The issue is, of course, that these earnings are not replicable in the coming year as demand for guns is on the decline following the outcome of the election.

The decline and very volatile market circumstances in the firearms segment is the reason why the company has set up an Outdoor Products business as well. This business got a big boost this year and the years before. American Outdoor engaged in $211 million worth of M&A this year, focused on the expansion of this segment.

So far the good news as the near-term outlook is highly uncertain and soft. American Outdoor sees first quarter revenues for the fiscal year at just $140-$150 million, as adjusted earnings are seen at just 7 to 12 cents. For the year, revenues are seen at $770 million, plus or minus $20 million. Adjusted earnings are seen at $1.52 per share, plus or minus ten cents. At the midpoint of the guidance, sales are seen down 15%, as earnings are expected to fall some 40% following deleveraging in the cost base.

The outdoor products and accessories segment has grown its sales to $130 million in 2017, equivalent to little over 14% of sales. Organic sales of the existing outdoor products came in at minus 2.5% for the year, which is a bit disappointing.

Leverage ratios of 0.6 times will automatically increase this year on the back of reduced EBITDA. That being said, the reduced earnings potential and the fact that depreciation and amortization charges significantly outsize organic capital investments mean that cash flow generation is strong, and debt is not an issue despite the big cut in the guidance. At $22 per share, investors hereby value the company at 15 times projected earnings for the coming year, even as the guidance has been cut by 40%, as a result of a heavily promotional environment as executives highlighted on the conference call.

Final Thoughts

Investors in American Outdoor Brands have been spoiled a bit given the steep revenue growth and fat margins in the +20% range. Note, however, that this operating performance is not sustainable based on the past performance. A decade ago, operating margins came in at an average of just 10%, sometimes falling to levels in the mid-single digits.

10% margins on the projected revenue base and 35% tax rate translates into earnings power of just $0.75 per share. That suggests that if the market continues to correct further, shares could see downside, as the swings in earnings are huge. For that reason, American Outdoor has moved into the outdoor business with mixed success. Even if there is no organic growth in that segment in 2018, the closure of all the deals announced in 2017 and decline in the firearms business could make that sales of outdoor products surpass 20% of total sales in 2018.

Using average margin potential of 15%, through-the-cycle earnings average at $1.25 per share, which actually shows that the 2018 guidance still calls for margins which slightly exceed the average throughout the cycle. If we use this earnings potential and apply a market multiple to such earnings, shares appear to be fairly valued in the low $20s, as the narrative remains negative. If shares retest the lows in the high-teens, I will gradually start buying into the investment thesis again, as the company remains a trading stock. The only bright news for investors is that the company tends to be conservative in its outlook, creating room for upside surprises.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.