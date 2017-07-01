Warren Picked The Wrong Retail REIT

To get that, however, you typically have to buy assets that are out of favor.

"Be Fearful when other are Greedy, and Greedy when others are Fearful"

- Warren Buffett

Warren Buffet recently disclosed he bought STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) for his Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) portfolio. I chose CBL & Associates Properties (CBL) instead for my Search for Value portfolio. Part of the reason for our difference is probably that Warren’s goals and situation are a bit different from mine. He has access to virtually unlimited capital at 0% interest from Geico insurance float (float). I don’t. So Warren would almost always choose the less risky of the two investments, even if both have solid cash flows. There is simply no reason to take on 1.5x the risk for 2x the potential return when you have 0% interest float. You can simply double the size of your investment instead. Unfortunately, I am not Warren. I am at a disadvantage in my sources of capital and thus go for the better risk/reward investment even if it is higher risk. We both, however, seem to like the cash flow streams currently on offer from this sector.

Challenged Retail REIT: CBL & Associates Properties

Both CBL and STOR are retail REITs. CBL currently focuses more on malls (challenged) whereas STOR is more about service-oriented retail (less challenged). Malls and retail, in general, are getting their clock cleaned by the likes of Amazon (AMZN). Anchor department stores such as Sears (SHLD), J.C. Penney (JCP), and Macy’s (M) seem to be closing left and right. I estimate on average approximately 1.5% of revenue is lost each year to attrition at CBL.

Source: 10K and authors calculations

On top of that, CBL has significant debt during a time when interest rates are probably rising (74% D/A according to Yahoo, 49% D/A on consolidated assets according to the company). So why would I buy an initial 2% of portfolio position?

Well, first of all 75% of CBL's debt is fixed rate (averaging 5.5% interest rate), and it has one of the lower debt to EBITDA ratios in the sector (6.6x), so interest rate increases are unlikely to be an unsurmountable challenge. Also, if you look at page 27 of the latest quarterly presentation, you will see its debt expiration towers are fairly spread out, with less than 15% of the total debt coming due each year, and with $850 million still available on its line of credit, liquidity does not seem to be an issue. Overall, debt challenges seem surmountable.

Second CBL's anchor store challenges can be overcome, but it is priced as if all its malls are eventually going to die. CBL, for instance, can buy more retail properties to make up for the 1.5% in revenue it loses each year. Every dollar in revenue seems to require about $6.1 dollars’ worth of assets to make.

Source: 10K and authors calculations

CBL would, therefore, need to spend about $100 million a year (56 cents / share) buying the additional real estate, repurposing locations, or paying down debt (over 80% fixed rate) in order to make up for that 1.5% revenue loss from attrition.

Source: 10K and author’s calculations

I call this roughly $100 million-dollar cost the “sustainable maintenance cost.” It is the additional cost I’m going to “charge” CBL as being necessary to reinvest in order to sustain cash flows at their current level. This is just my estimate - yours may be different - but fortunately, CBL generates enough cash flow to do twice that. CBL could reinvest over $200 million and still have enough left over to cover the $181 million dollars needed to cover the dividend (12.6% currently).

Source: CBL May 2017 Presentation

Adjusting for my necessary $100 million sustainable capex cost, I get a net DCF (Distributable Cash flow or as I like to call it Darren's Cash Flow) yield of about 20%.

Source: 10Q and authors calculations

Put another way, cash flows equal to approximately a 20% DCF yield on the price I pay are benefiting me either through pay-out as a dividend, or reinvestment over and above what is necessary to keep those cash flows stable.

So far, this year, occupancy at CBL malls is UP from 91.6% to 92.1%, gross rent per square foot is UP 1.8%, and average sales per square foot has been trending UP slightly each year since hitting a low in the Great Recession.

This is not barn burning by any means, but at least it is not negative. It is slight improvement, NOT decline. If CBL malls are dying, they are dying pretty slowly.

This however doesn't stop astute investors from asking the pertinent question, "Yes, but what happens when a store like Sears or JC Pennies closes?" or as Brad Thomas puts it, “ Is the Thrill of Victory Worth the Agony of Defeat?”

Brad answers that question for himself by rating CBL a hold. I see it more as a buy. The difference is probably more about the personality and goals of the investor/analyst, rather than any major difference in our analysis itself. I am willing to accept individual security risk in search of an overall higher return, and rely on overall portfolio diversification, position size, and money management strategy to reduce my overall risk. It doesn’t really bother me when an individual security goes down; what I care about it whether the portfolio goes up or down. We can certainly agree that CBL is not a bond substitute, and is riskier than STOR. But I also note that CBL offers significantly more potential return for that risk and is looking a little more and more like STOR every quarter.

While I actually agree that the traditional mall has been dying for a while, CBL's “vision is to create a growing portfolio of vibrant suburban town centers.” It has been acting on that vision. CBL is regularly taking its malls and remodeling them into suburban town centers. Closed Sears and JC Pennies at CBL malls are being transformed into service oriented and specialty retail-- restaurants, gyms, cinemas, bars, sporting goods, beauty supplies, etc.

Source: CBL May 2017 Presentation

Recently they announced a larger mall transformation in Cary, NC, into a mixed-use development that may very well include even residential and office space (plans are not yet complete). For those of you who have never seen one of these, Santana Row, a C mall transformation into a high-end mixed-use village “Row,” is an extreme example (extremely costly, but also extremely successful). Here’s a picture of Santana Row post-transformation (owned by a different company). This is former dead mall location in San Jose, CA, not a street in Italy or Paris.

Source: Design for Walkability: an initiative to retrofit urban communities

Here is a picture of a recent CBL transformation. Notice any resemblance?

Source: CBL Properties

Will the upcoming Cary Towne Center transformation also incorporate residential and office space and end up looking even more like the Santana Row picture above?

Remember CBL currently generates $200 million a year in excess cash flow. $200 million it can plow back into these projects (or $100 million into projects and use the other $100 million to pay down debt). All while still maintaining the dividend. The list above shows a wide range of costs for existing projects. Anywhere from relatively cheap $3 million dollar switches from one department store to one sporting goods store or hobby outlet, too more expensive $32 million dollar makeovers breaking one sears up into a group of integrated service and specialty retail locations (more like STOR). On average, they are currently spending about $11 million per Sears or J.C. Penney transformation. However, I expect that average to go up as CBL begins to selectively transform entire malls into town centers. Picking a number out of the air, let’s say the average transformation doubles to $22 million going forward. A bunch of $3-$18 million department store transformations (average $11 million each) plus a more comprehensive $50 million mall transformation project each year. That is up to 13 Sears or J.C. Penney transformations plus a major mall transformation each year. Or maybe they will choose to do two $50 million entire mall transformations and 9 department-store-only transformations per year. Either way, the point is they can accomplish a lot just utilizing excess cash flow. It is why I think in a decade CBL's portfolio is going to look a lot more like STOR's. CBL is just paying us more than twice as much (12% dividend yield vs. 5% dividend yield) to go along for the ride.

Worst Reasonable Case: Sears Goes Bankrupt

Let us say the worst reasonable case scenario happened. Sears goes bankrupt tomorrow. Most such bankruptcies are chapter 11 reorganizations, and I would expect this one to be also. In such situations, the company keeps operating (and paying rent) in bankruptcy while reorganizing with a goal to come out with its more profitable locations intact. This is a more gradual picture than chapter 7 and really just accelerates the process already happening. However, since this is a worst reasonable case, let us assume all 45 Sears locations were suddenly thrown on to the market and needing to be redeveloped all at once (CBL currently does not own most of these stores).

We estimated above that CBL can do about 11 – 14 transformations per year (9 store transformation + 2 mall transformations, or 13 stores +1 mall) from cash flow without touching the dividend. So in theory it would take about 4 years’ worth of available cash flow to repurpose all 45 Sears locations. However, that cash flow, and other tenants, would be negatively impacted by the store closings and of course even though the cash is available, it will take time to actually do the remodels. Clearly CBL would want to get any former Sears locations back up as soon as possible. Four years would not be acceptable much less longer. What they would more likely do, therefore, is to use their line of credit to start all 45 remodels as soon as practical.

CBL has $850 million in credit line still available and is throwing off $200 million in excess cash flow per year. All 45 stores at $22 million per repurpose is a little less than $1 billion dollars. Financially, remodeling all 45 stores asap is a significant strain, but doable. Likely, if ever actually faced with this situation, CBL would sell some additional assets to provide a buffer (they are clearly being proactive about transforming their portfolio having already sold 20 properties worth $800 million in the last few years).

Note, it does not matter that CBL doesn’t actually own all these stores. My assumption is some deal would be worked out with the new owner whereby CBL provides the remodeling funds in return for a long-term lease.

If the worst-case chapter 7 bankruptcy were to occur, the most time delaying part of suddenly repurposing 45 Sears stores would probably not be the finance. Rather, the limiting factor would probably be the bankruptcy process, and/or the design, construction, permitting, logistics, etc. Luckily, CBL does have people on staff who have done a few of these and it does have in house knowledge on the repurposed value of such locations.

Moving back to the more likely chapter 11 scenario, this gives CBL more wiggle room. By keeping some of the locations as existing, Sears stores owned by Sears, fewer locations need to be transformed - or at least CBL has longer to transform them. This means CBL would likely still have some leftover capacity with which it could actually be one of the bidders on those Sears locations sold. This is only logical. Buying stuff from the bargain bankruptcy basement can be a very good idea, particularly when you know the location better than almost any other bidders. In fact, CBL already profitably bought 5 Sears in Q1, leasing them back to Sears on 10-year, 7%, triple net contracts (vs. 4.65% average debt interest cost). Again, CBL is being proactive about the situation, profitably proactive. We’ve seen with the Q1’s Sears purchases, as well as with initial remodel yield estimates in the chart above, these endeavors, while challenging, are also doable, survivable, and so far, even reasonably profitable for CBL.

Again, I am not saying a bankruptcy liquidation by Sears is a good thing, or would not be highly challenging. I am saying CBL appears up to such a challenge. Sometimes when you face your fears you realize they are surmountable. Sometimes you even come out stronger in the end.

They say a picture can be worth a thousand words. Luckily in slides 8 -12 of the CBL May investors presentation they provide example pictures of department store transformations they have already done:

Janesville JCPenney before:

After:

Cost: $11 millon; Source: CBL May Presentation

Fayette Mall Transformation (Sears before):

Same general area after:

Cost: $68.5 million (for entire mall not just Sears); Source: CBL May Presentation

Conclusion

This decline of anchor mall department stores is a significant challenge for CBL. However, they have the experience, financial capacity, and knowledge to deal with a Sears bankruptcy, even potentially capitalizing on the turmoil to purchase some profitable locations.

Investors say they want investments with stable, high, and preferably growing dividends. Here you are being offered a 12.6% dividend yield, and an even better 20% DCF yield. To get that, however, you typically have to buy assets that are currently unloved, misunderstood, underfollowed, or out of favor. CBL is one such choice. While this investment is likely too risky for me to back up the truck, I do think it worth an initial normal-sized purchase for a well-diversified portfolio.

Thanks:

I would like to thank readers of The Mortgage REIT Forum and Value Investors Edge for the insightful questions and comments they provided on this article (they reviewed an initial draft on Thursday). Their feedback helped make the article more valuable than it otherwise would have been. Any errors of course are all still mine. One can do worse than to become a member of either of these two groups (I am).

Click the follow button above to be notified when timely blog posts and free articles such as this, become available. Or, if you would like to go one step further, getting access to further discuss investments like this with myself and a focused group of like-minded individuals, Cash Flow Kingdom (the place where cash flows are king) will be launching on Seeking Alpha July 9. I hope to see you there!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article covers a speculative investment in a challenged environment. I do not know you: your goals, risk tolerance, or particular situation. Therefore, I can not recommend this or for that matter any investment to you. Do your own due diligence.