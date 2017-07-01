Biotech Stocks: Renewed Price Interest By Market-Maker Clients

Their hedging actions to protect that capital tell just how far they think prices will go. Market history tells how right they have been in the past.

Let the well-informed Market-Makers do the time-consuming research and hard price forecasting work for you. They have to have risk their own capital this way every day.

The attached map of Risk~Reward comparisons for over two dozen leading developers provides a current perspective on a high-return set of buy candidate stocks.

Where our information comes from

Equity markets of the 21st century are very different than those of the 20th. They are driven to higher levels of shorter-term price volatility by the increased presence and dominance of big-money investment funds and organizations. They must make volume adjustments to their portfolios for any impact on performance to occur.

In turn that makes it even more necessary for Market-Makers (MMs) of the GS, MS, ML-BAC community to often put firm capital at risk to balance buyers with sellers in "block" transactions. Such capital is always protected by hedging deals done with the operating leverage of derivative securities. What is paid for the protection and how the deals are structured tell in each case what is reasonably expected as specific price range limits for the subject security over the next few weeks or months.

Having done this analysis daily over more than a decade, subsequent market actions tell how well their implied forecasts have worked out under varying market conditions. That is useful comparative information when refined to prior examples of forecasts like those seen today.

Many established biotechs may outperform

Figure 1 shows dozens of biotech stocks whose MM implied price range forecasts suggest double-digit price gain prospects in coming weeks and months. The better ones have experienced worst-case actual price drawdowns which have been less than those encountered by several of the DJ-30 stocks.

Figure 1

(used with permission)

Upside price rewards are from the behavioral (of what to do right, not wrong) analysis of Market-Makers (MMs) protecting themselves from possible damaging future price moves. Their forecasts are measured by the green horizontal scale. The risk dimension is of actual price drawdowns at their most extreme point while being held in previous pursuit of upside rewards similar to the ones currently being seen. They are measured on the vertical red scale. Both scales are of percent change from zero to 25%. Any stock whose present risk exposure exceeds its reward prospect will be above the dotted diagonal line.

The more competitive current securities are Acadia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) at [3], Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) at [9], Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) at [8] and Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) at [23]. They each “dominate” all other choices of returns to the left of them or with higher (on the risk scale) upwards locations. Those dominated include the many better-known Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and China Biologic (NASDAQ:CBPO) at [12], and Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) at [26].

Risk and reward are primary, but additional details matter

The competitive buy candidates each have other defining dimensions - like odds of recovery from price drawdown risks, typical holding periods to reach upside price targets, and other considerations - which may justify selection preference distinctions in the mind of any investor. But Risk and Reward tradeoffs ought to be a good starting point for further due diligence analysis.

Separate analysis of MM expectations for these stocks and the subsequent market results of similar prior forecasts are now in the Seeking Alpha editing process. There is too much detail to cover them all in a single article. Pair or small group comparisons are better ways to contemplate portfolio capital commitment choices.

Conclusion

The presence of renewed interest by big-money clients is a wealth-building plus for the group as a whole at this point in time. ACAD, CELG, INCY and EXEL are strong wealth-building candidates at their present prices.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided. Our website, blockdesk.com has further information.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.