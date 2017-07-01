Nike: Sounding Desperate Despite Another Quarterly Beat

The stock is only getting more expensive on the big rally.

The big EPS beats of last year highlight how forward guidance remains weak and is what moves the stock.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) is up nearly 10% today after reporting that FQ4 results easily surpassed estimates as the company has consistently done over the last year. The company has made increasingly desperate moves lately that management will need to show actual results to keep the stock at elevated levels.

The stock hasn't seen any gains in the last couple of years as beating analyst estimates by a wide margin is not the same as reporting impressive growth metrics. The question now is whether the market will focus on another big beat and ignore some glaring red flags with Nike trading above $58 now.

For FQ4, Nike reported that EPS surged an incredible 22% on only 5% revenue growth. The numbers naturally don't line up requiring that investors dig deeper.

The athletic apparel company is offsetting stagnant growth with reduced demand creation costs and lower taxes to juice earnings in the quarter. Nike had now smashed EPS estimates over the last four quarters, yet analysts still forecast a major EPS decline in FQ1'18 to only $0.65 from the $0.73 earned last year when the company beat estimates by $0.17.

Source: Seeking Alpha earnings page

By focusing on these large quarterly beats, investors have constantly jumped into the stock for the wrong reasons. Nike still faces huge competitive pressures from adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) and Under Armour (NYSE:UAA); that hasn't changed. As well, the quality of the EPS beats is weak.

The reality is that Nike only saw a meager bump in the gross profit for the quarter due to weaker margins and turned that into massive net income growth from a 10% cut to demand creation expenses that boosted earnings by $84 million. Throw in the $67 million in tax savings despite higher income before taxes and nearly all of the income gains fall into the benefits from these two categories.

For these reasons, the analyst community forecasts what is now an EPS decline next year despite share count reductions after Nike just reported earning $2.51 in FY17. A big reason is that taxes will normalize to the 17% range next year, providing a big headwind to earnings after only reporting effective taxes around 13% last year.

NKE EPS Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

For these reasons, Nike is only expected to earn $2.43 next year, and the stock is expensive with no earnings growth and trading at 23.5x forward estimates.

This should further highlight the reason that the company came out with the Consumer Direct Offense a couple of weeks back and is now working on a new pilot test directly with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). In addition, Nike cut 2% of the global workforce in a desperate move to boost earnings with limited revenue growth as SG&A is forecast to grow in the mid-single digits next year as demand creation costs likely rebound.

Somehow Nike expects to double innovation and speed to market with a smaller workforce. These cuts could impact forward growth numbers beyond the forecasts and show no signs that the athletic apparel leader has shaken the competitive threats in the sector.

The key investor takeaway is that most of the EPS gains in FY17 were all illusionary due to lower taxes that won't last. Investors need to pay more attention to the long-term trends that are going to impact earnings growth going forward: higher costs for innovation and lower margins from working with Amazon.

Investors have no reason to pay up for the large-cap stock in a very competitive market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.