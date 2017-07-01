How Dangerous Is The World's Debt Problem?

We do see two dangerous situations: eurozone peripheral public debt and emerging market private debt denominated in US dollars.

We have to distinguish between public and private debt, and debt denominated in domestic and foreign currency.

However, big financial crises, while economically enormously harmful, are rare events needing outsized asset bubbles financed by debt, we don't see that in the developed world yet.

High debt can lead to financial crisis. Since debt levels have risen in many countries, there is considerable reason for concern.

Is another financial crisis brewing? Some argue that rising debt levels make one inevitable. We'll argue that not all debt is the same.

We might be Keynesians, who under certain circumstances actively call for more debt, but we're acutely aware of the debt problem for quite some time (we warned about it in September 2015). There are three things one should realize though:

Keynesians only argue for deficit spending in times of considerable economic slack, especially when monetary policy is more or less exhausted.

Public debt, at least when denominated in the country's own currency, hardly ever creates a financial crisis. This is why we're less worried about Japan compared to say Italy.

Private debt excesses do often end in financial crisis, and the damage this causes is enormous.

Financial crises are invariably caused by debt. The Bank of International Settlement ("BIS") warned that a new financial crisis is looming. Part of this is simply its job and it's routinely warning against this.

But it does have a point. Claudio Borio, the chief economist of the BIS, is a perennial pessimist, but that's what he's paid for. We need a watchdog that points out the risks, in no uncertain terms.

What he argues is rather simple and elegant. Since the financial crisis, debt/GDP ratio has simply kept rising:

A big part of the reason is the financial crisis itself, which crashed GDP almost everywhere. GDP, of course, functions as the denominator in the debt/GDP ratio, a decline of that automatically whacks the ratio higher. This seems elemental, but we feel it's underappreciated. Not even the BIS gives it much attention.

What it argues as the main cause of the rising debt/GDP ratios is interest rates being too low, with an implicit, at times explicit critique of central banks.

These interest rates are so low because central banks in general, and the Fed in particular, are steeped in Phillips curve thinking. That is, they take their clues for rising interest rates from the real economy.

If unemployment gets too low, this must automatically mean that inflation risks are rising and it's time to start tightening monetary policy. By and large, this is indeed how the Fed operates.

But what if the inflation never really materializes? The BIS argues that technology and globalization are strong deflationary forces, strong enough to tilt central banks into a false lull.

The result is that the Fed has kept rates way too low for way too long, which has inflated the debt/GDP ratios. The funny thing is this actually happened more abroad than in the US itself.

Dollars have left the US because many emerging economies have increased their borrowing in USD.

Four types of debt

To assess how risky this is, we have to distinguish between different types of debt. We'll distinguish four types of debt, and we will argue that the risks really vary between these categories:

Private debt denominated in foreign currency

Public debt denominated in foreign currency

Private debt denominated in domestic currency

Public debt denominated in domestic currency

As an opening shot, we argue that most financial crises are actually the result of private debt, not public. The three biggest financial crises of the past century, US 1929, Japan 1989 and the US 2008, had nothing to do with public debt. The reality is that Argentina's are relatively rare.

These big three (of which, in relative terms, the Japanese financial crisis was by far the largest), these were all caused by domestic asset bubbles fueled by credit to the private sector.

It is of the utmost importance to minimize the risks of such events happening ever again, as the damage these financial crises cause is enormous, akin to a war.

The stock market crash of 1929 and the policy blunders in the wake of it caused a world-wide depression which ultimately led to war. Japan's crash in the early 1990s caused several lost decades of diminished growth and deflation.

The cost of the 2008 financial crisis in the US has been estimated at something in the order of 70% of US GDP, an astronomical figure.

Another thing to realize is that it's inevitable that these private sector debt binges spill over into the public sector after a financial crash. This is simply the result of several forces working together:

The above-mentioned declines in GDP.

Emergency measures such as bailouts and stimulus.

Private sector deleveraging.

It's important to realize the force of the latter. When the private sector has been on a debt binge and the assets underpinning that debt collapse (which is what happens during a financial crisis), balance sheets get damaged.

Many are damaged beyond repair and have to be liquidated, hence many fall into bankruptcy. But many of the survivors are retrenching in an effort to repair their balance sheet.

That is, instead of borrowing more, they'll cut spending and try to pay off loans, no matter how low the interest rates go.

This has two nasty effects:

It causes a drop in demand as agents are cutting spending in order to repair balance sheets. This might very well be accompanied by banks increasing lending standards. This decrease in spending is what is the main cause of the subsequent economic decline.

Monetary policy becomes near useless as the fall in credit demand causes a savings glut.

Here is what happened to the private sector financial position (savings minus investment) during the financial crisis (in blue):

You also see how this correlates with the rise in unemployment.

With monetary policy largely rendered impotent and private sector deleveraging, the public sector should releverage, that is, it should reduce its financial surplus (or increase its deficit).

To a significant extent, this happens automatically as tax receipts fall and many outlays (social security, etc.) increase.

We know what happened if they don't, under these conditions, witness what happened in the US 1929-1933, or in the eurozone periphery from 2011 onwards.

It is really simple; if the private sector deleverages without any party releveraging, the economy will simply keep on shrinking, and even worse, it might enter a Fisherian debt-deflationary spiral where asset prices keep falling causing forced liquidations and even more deleveraging.

The rise in public debt is near inevitable. In fact, one of the lessons of the euro crisis is that it could be worse if the public sector retrenches, simply compounding the crash in GDP and exploding the debt/GDP ratio; witness what happened in Greece.

That doesn't mean that the rise in public debt is unproblematic, but we'll get to that in a moment.

First, we'll discuss the situation of a rise in private debt denominated in foreign currency. This is a situation that led to the Asian crisis in the mid 1990s.

Many Asian countries had tied their currency to the US dollar, which prompted the private sector to binge on US dollar debt, as it was cheaper to borrow in USD rather than in the local currency.

At least as long as the latter remained tied to the dollar. But problems started to emerge, first in Thailand (where there was a property bubble) and the peg had to be abandoned.

This actually produces a double whammy, first from the declining domestic asset prices as bubbles are punctured, and second from the rising debt values as the local currency plummets against the dollar.

The crisis quickly spread to other Asian currencies as investors saw similar conditions. Some argue that foreign currency private debt levels are again at dangerous levels in many emerging economies.

Public debt

Public debt is rising in many countries, causing alarm in certain corners. The causes of the rise in debt aren't difficult to fathom:

Demographics leading to increasing dependency rates, pension and medical expenses.

Slower growth.

Increasing demands on the public sector when countries get richer (priorities shifting more towards public goods like good healthcare, education, a safe and clean environment, etc.).

Baumol's disease, wages in services (public sector is mostly services) growing concomitant to those in industry largely without similar increases in productivity.

While we share some of that alarm, we think it's pretty important to distinguish situations, starting by making a distinction between public debt denominated in the domestic currency and those denominated in a foreign currency (usually the USD).

This is a crucial difference. Simply put, a government borrowing in its own currency cannot really go bankrupt. The worst that can happen is that the central bank has to issue so much money that inflation accelerates and spins out of control, but these events are fairly rare.

In fact, Japan serves as a sobering lesson here; despite public debt approaching 250% of GDP, it is still struggling with deflation rather than suffering from out of control inflation.

And this isn't by lack of the central bank (the BoJ) printing money either; they do that with considerable gusto. There are several possible (and by no means mutually exclusive) explanations for that:

Deflation has set in and has become baked into inflationary (that is, deflationary) expectations.

Demographics keep the economy from overheating and triggering inflation.

Japan is the largest net creditor to the world and its debt is mostly in domestic hands.

The latter provides another couple of important distinctions, whether the country is a net debtor or net creditor to the world and what part of the public debt is in foreign hands.

If a country is a large net debtor to the world and a significant part of its public debt in foreign hands, this could trigger foreign selling when the currency starts to wobble.

But does this cause a financial crisis? Not impossible, but not likely. While foreigners selling domestic debt on expectations of currency depreciation will only accelerate the latter, this also offers something of a stabilizing mechanism as the lower currency improves the competitiveness of the economy.

In severe situations (especially in small open economies) the depreciation could escalate and trigger accelerating domestic inflation. This happens, but central banks can short-circuit this with tightening monetary conditions.

Japan's public debt, while enormous, is neither sufficiently foreign owned nor is Japan a net debtor to the rest of the world, quite the contrary. Japan's debt limit is therefore still contained by the possibility of accelerating inflation caused by BoJ's debt purchases.

Nobody really knows where these are, but the many people who bet that this should already have happened long ago haven't lived to tell.

Much more dangerous are situations in which much of the public debt is denominated in a foreign currency (usually USD). This is what cracked Argentina in 2001 (and on several previous occasions).

And that did cause a pretty severe economic crisis, wiping out large swathes of the middle class.

At least Argentina could devalue, which it did massively, but that produced a rather steep recovery a few quarters into the crisis, and without triggering much in the way of inflation as the crisis had produced a very large output gap.

No such luck for the eurozone peripheral countries though. They can't devalue, lose their monetary stance, nor impart fiscal stimulus and their debt is denominated in a currency over which they have no control, the euro.

Which is why we worry much more about Italian public debt compared to the much higher Japanese public debt, and called the former the ticking time bomb under the world economy.

But as you can see from the date (January 2, 2014) that linked article was written, even this situation can fester for years without becoming acute, and there are no guarantees that it ever will become acute.

However, the ECB will stop buying government bonds sooner or later, and we're not all that convinced there are too many buyers for these Italian bonds at today's levels.

And there is one thing we learned from previous incarnations of this situation, which could be described as practice runs. Things can turn overnight. There are potentially self-reinforcing mechanisms lurking:

Bond markets in these situations tend to have "multiple equilibriums" as the economic jargon has it. This refers to a situation in which the state of public finance triggers a confidence crisis, producing a bond sell-off, which worsens the confidence in the sustainability of the public finances feeding on itself.

Since domestic banks are usually the largest holders of domestic public debt, a bond selloff produces large losses for them, increasing the likelihood of a public bailout (Italy has had three already in the past six months), worsening the outlook for public finances, triggering further bond market selloffs, etc., etc.

Capital flight tightening monetary conditions and, in extremis, sucking banks dry. The wonders of the euro are that when investors and depositors get scared, they can simply take out their euros and leave to another jurisdiction. The barriers to capital flight are very low, and this can become a very serious problem, one that also tends to feed on itself.

While in theory the ECB can short-circuit much of these, it is constrained by the legal framework and political will (from other countries). Which is why we look at this with considerable amount of trepidation.

Now everything looks swell and economies are expanding, but once the ECB stops buying bonds and economic headwinds appear, the situation can rapidly deteriorate.

Conclusion

The world has a serious debt problem, but not all debt causes the same type and magnitude of risk. The most serious risk is massive private debt backed by assets that are way out of line in terms of valuation, the material that causes large financial crisis.

These events are rare though, and we don't see anything on the cards here, at least not in developed countries.

What we do see is rapidly rising debt and asset prices in several emerging markets, among which China. We also see a private sector USD debt binge in several emerging economies, a recipe for trouble.

While public debts are high in many countries, these generally produce no imminent crisis concerns, apart from dire situations where public debt is denominated in a foreign currency.

Italy is the most notable example of that. Even with economic tailwinds, the situation has only stabilized, not improved, and three banks had to be bailed out within six months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.