3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: July 2, 2017

Regeneron nets another approval for its emerging rheumatology drug

Back in May, Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) announced that it had received US FDA approval for a novel therapy in rheumatoid arthritis on the basis of studies like MONARCH, which showed that sarilumab was superior to a current standard therapy, AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) adalimumab. Other studies like MOBILITY showed that combination of sarilumab and methotrexate dramatically inhibited structural damage due to rheumatoid arthritis.

The latest from the REGN line is an announcement indicating that sarilumab has also received approval in combination with methotrexate for the treatment of moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis in Europe. This now makes three approvals worldwide: United States, Canada, and now the EU.

Looking forward: Like I've said before, this is where these companies really start to kick off with tapping the potential of their agents, even though it's not terribly surprising that the EU has approved sarilumab, given the strong efficacy data. ABBV may also be poised to suffer further erosion of Humira sales, which are already under threat from the looming specter of biosimilars. It will be very interesting to see if REGN can turn sarilumab into as huge a revenue generator as ABBV did with Humira.

Teva and Xenon step away from neuralgia drug

Shingles virus typically only infects the skin, so chronic complications are relatively rare. However, one potential problem that can occur is "post-herpetic neuralgia," a persistent type of nerve pain occurring in up to 15% of patients who contract shingles. Treatment is generally limited to trying to prevent Herpes infection through vaccination, but there are few effective solutions for neuralgia secondary to this infection.

This was the goal of the drug development program for partners Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE). TEVA and XENE were working on TV-45070, an analgesic intended for numerous forms of pain.

Unfortunately, recently announced top-line data for a phase 2, placebo-controlled study indicated that TV-45070 yielded no benefit for patients in terms of average daily pain scores. Its secondary endpoints, which included alternative measures of pain, were also not met.

TEVA and XENE have thus decided to suspend development of TV-45070.

Looking forward: Pain is definitely a tricky beast to manage, especially this kind of chronic pain that some patients experience. Development of this agent continues, but this is now the second trial failure they've experienced. Whether these two companies will be able to move this agent to the finish line is anyone's guess, but I'm personally pessimistic now.

Merck REVEALS favorable results for a new cholesterol-lowering drug

As we all know from our many hours of television commercials, drugs that help control cholesterol levels are a huge business right now. And with good reason, to be fair, as heart disease continues to be a leading killer of people in the United States.

Therefore, the hunt is always on to find newer, more effective therapy options in this space. Merck & Co's (NYSE:MRK) latest entry in this space is a drug called an anacetrapib, a cholesterylester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor.

Several of the drugs in this class have failed to show sufficient efficacy, but MRK recently announced results of its REVEAL study, which will be presented at the European Society of Cardiology meeting in August. According to MRK, the REVEAL study has met its primary endpoint of reducing major coronary events compared with placebo, with no new safety findings.

Looking forward: This is welcome and surprising news from a class of agent that has so far failed to demonstrate meaningful results. However, it will be important to watch for the full results, as the "statistically significant" improvement may end up not being clinically impressive. So stay tuned for results that should be coming out in late August.

