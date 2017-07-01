One Way To Profit From The Steel Industry If Trump Passes The Steel Import Tariff

Continuing with the series of outperforming steel players, I would like to tell you why I think that Ternium (NYSE:TX) is a stock that you can expose your portfolio to.

First, as I mentioned in a previous article, the World Bank is forecasting a lower iron ore price until 2019, which lowers the variable cost of steel producers. After 2019, the price per dry metric tonne of iron ore is expected to recover in the next decade at a slow pace. As long as the price of iron ore does not surge, steel producers are in good shape.

Tailwinds for Ternium

Today, CNBC mentioned rumors about a possible steel import tariff by the U.S. administration, and you may be wondering how this tax would impact Ternium. Far from affecting Ternium, it will benefit the company slightly. Ternium operates 16 production plants in America. One is located in the U.S., and 15 are located in Latin America. The steel produced in Latin America mainly stays there. Meanwhile, the steel manufactured in the U.S. is consumed in the U.S. Therefore, a steel import tariff will increase the demand for domestic steel, boosting Ternium’s profits.

If the steel import tariff is passed, investors who already have exposure to the steel industry may want to rebalance their portfolios by increasing exposure to domestic steel producers at the expense of foreign steel producers.

Source: Ternium 6-K

Ternium is well positioned to capture value from the high demand for steel. In Mexico, Ternium "outpaced steel consumption growth by import substitution." The volume growth was 20% for the automotive industry and 11% for home appliances.

Source: Ternium 6-K

Another tailwind for Ternium is that Brazil and Argentina experience an accelerated economic growth. In Argentina, the GDP is expected to increase 2.6% in 2017 and 3.0% in 2018. According to Ternium, the apparent flat steel use (ASU) is projected to increase by 10% in 2017 and 19% in 2018.

Sweet Dividend

Ternium is paying $1.00 annually, or 3.8% per year. Sadly, the dividend is paid once per year, and it was paid in May. Therefore, we need to wait 11 months. Nonetheless, to have a qualified dividend, which is taxed at a capital gain rate of 15%, we must hold the underlying 90 days before the ex-dividend date.

Ternium has paid a dividend consistently since 2013 with a CAGR of 12.7%. It is important to determine if the dividend payment is sustainable, and one way of assessing the sustainability is by analyzing the dividend coverage given by the dividend paid and cash flow from operations.

For the FY2016, the net cash from operating activities was $1.09 billion. Meanwhile, Ternium distributed $176.6 million to its shareholders. The company enjoys a 6.17 dividend coverage ratio, and the distribution seems to be sustainable for the foreseeable future.

What other analysts say about Ternium

The average target price is $30.70 with the vast majority of analysts placing a buy or outperform rating. At the present closing price of $27.00, it represents a 14% upside potential.

Potential headwinds

Keep an eye on the price of iron ore. A sustained surge in the iron ore price should reduce TX’s gross profit. If the current U.S. administration passes a bill to increase taxes from autos produced in Mexico, demand for steel will weaken. Keep an eye on the Brazilian, Mexican, and Argentinian currency exchange rates.

In brief

Ternium is positioned to continue creating value for its shareholders. The strategy of focusing sales in Latin America should continue yielding benefits provided that Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico experience the same economic growth. Ternium also offers a 3.7% annual dividend, but unfortunately, we have to wait 11 more months to receive it. Nonetheless, I believe that Ternium’s price per share will appreciate, and this is an excellent opportunity for you to acquire a long position in Ternium.

To diversify my exposure to the steel industry, I also have a long position in Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD).

Disclosure: I am/we are long TX, STLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.