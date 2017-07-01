American Outdoor Brands: Today's Loss Is Tomorrow's Gain

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) posted a blow-out revenue and earnings beat yesterday after hours, exceeding consensus revenue estimates by $18.03 million (+3.7% y/y) and beating earnings per share estimates by an astonishing 54% ($0.54 actual versus $0.37 expected). Additionally, the quarterly report revealed several major positives for the company:

(1) The firearms industry is resilient: Though earnings per share did decline from the previous year, this is entirely understandable due to the heavy promotional tactics employed by firearms makers in an attempt to move the glut of oversupply following vast drops in sales in the first couple of months following the surprise election outcome. Despite the earnings decline, the results were still far stronger than forecast by the market in the wake of the election outcome, reflecting a strong demand floor for firearms further enhanced by strong promotional activity.

(2) The company is gaining market share via winning products: The company appeared to gain considerable market share (4% growth despite a 4.8% handgun NICS decline) in its handgun business (comprising 74% of its firearms revenue) fueled by the massively successful launch of its M&P SHIELD pistol. CEO James Debney alluded to future major product launches later this year in the conference call, positioning the company for potential additional market share gains in the near future.

(3) So far, the company's diversification efforts are paying off: The Outdoor Products & Accessories segment maintained consistent year-over-year organic performance and overall growth due to additional acquisitions, which is particularly impressive considering the numerous store closures faced by several retailers. Additionally, these businesses actually boosted company-wide margins, reflecting well on CEO James Debney's capital allocation decisions to reinvest earnings rather than pay them out in dividends.

(4) More buybacks on the way: With low debt and untapped credit lines, a large cash pile, and a $50 million buyback authorization, AOBC is poised to grow long-term EPS via buybacks. Though the company could use its financial resources to pursue additional acquisitions, the current environment is challenging due to elevated valuations. Mr. Debney commented in the conference call:

The pipeline is tough right now because sellers want, in many instances, more than we’re willing to pay. So there’s a little bit of buyer-seller gap right now. Recently, was a sale of a company at a very high EBITDA multiple, something that we would never consider paying ... It’s probably going to continue to be a challenging environment to find good acquisitions.

With a commitment to excellence in capital allocation, management won't fork over cash above its target rate of return to grow the company inorganically. That leaves share repurchases as the likely use of retained earnings for the foreseeable future, potentially even going beyond the $50 million currently authorized through March 2019.

Unfortunately for short-term investors and traders, that is where the good news ended. The company, as usual, issued ridiculously low forward guidance, citing elevated inventory levels, seasonality of demand, forward-pulled demand on the M&P SHIELD, and enduring promotional pricing pressures. This caused the stock price to plummet ~7.5% during the next trading session.

Despite the plunge, the $22.16 price is still more than 25% above the lows the stock touched following the third-quarter earnings report. Additionally, the results of the past quarter seem to indicate that this guidance will be easily beaten as AOBC has a habit of doing. In fact, an analyst on the conference call challenged AOBC's management on its history of guiding far too low:

I’m looking at a table here and it looks like you’ve exceeded the last 20 quarters and the 2 that you didn’t exceed, you met the high end of your guidance ... It just seems like you’re being overly conservative in your guidance given this is a 5-year pattern of 20 straight quarters. So the NICS for the first 2 months of the quarter, it’s been positive yet you’re guiding revenue down 30% net despite the addition of some additional revenue from acquisitions in the accessories segment.

Investor Takeaway: Though it is true that the guidance was issued two months into the quarter, the history and numbers make it seem extremely unlikely that it will not greatly exceed its numbers. Meanwhile, the drop in share price offers the company a convenient opportunity to deploy its cash by repurchasing shares.

Should the share price continue to stagnate and/or drop, the company will likely be able to reduce its float considerably this quarter, increasing returns for long-term investors. This past quarterly report and guidance issue may have burned short-term investors and traders hoping for a quick pump and dump opportunity, but it proved a boon to long-term investors by further proving the metal of the AOBC business model, reporting an ever-strengthening balance sheet, and driving down share prices to offer the company and investors an opportunity to purchase additional shares at cheaper prices. As the company continues its positive long-term trajectory, these discounted purchases will boost shareholder returns. I therefore recommend investors look beyond the short-term noise and view this company as a buy-and-hold long-term investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AOBC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.