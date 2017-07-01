How EOG Resources Made The Sanchez Energy Deal Safer

Even though the capital to fund the joint venture was expensive, the required paybacks are looking much more achievable than previously determined by the market.

The joint venture with Blackstone just became much more viable, even downright safe despite the leverage. Future joint venture production forecasts will be increasing.

More wells are being followed by the same author that have produced either 400 MBO or MBOE in a year.

EOG just reported four wells that produced more than 500 MBO plus gas and water and maybe some liquids in about a year as modeled.

Contributor Michael Filloon just did an excellent job cataloging how EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had four wells that produced more than 2 million BO in one year. Two wells actually produced that much. The other two are on course to produce that much in a year. That means these four wells averaged about 500 MBO apiece. Plus, evidently the author is tracking even more wells that have produced 400 either BO or MBOE in about the same period of time.

Now some favorable geology is clearly involved. But many of the rest of the companies celebrate 100 MBO in a year or in some cases six months when the geology is really great. Then, one can assume that another significant well design improvement was just accomplished that will probably sweep the industry in the next 12 months. The industry-wide breakeven point is probably going to take another very significant drop as it relates to the unconventional oil project.

For a company such as Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SN), which was heavily leveraged to start with and needed a quick source of significant profitability, technology appears to be lending yet another helping hand to the project.

Source: Sanchez Energy Corporate Presentation, May 9, 2017

Sanchez Energy already shows significant improvement each year (click on the May 19 presentation). But the new EOG results are sure to spread throughout the industry. So the IRRs shown on the first slide will be increasing throughout the fiscal year. If those techniques simply doubled the latest results shown above, the impact on a leveraged company such as Sanchez would be substantial. The success of the leveraged joint venture could far exceed the initial vision of Mr. Market.

When one considers that Sanchez had previously announced an upgrade to the hedging program and a lock-in of costs for a few years, this technology boost could be well beyond anything that management envisioned when the deal was made. That would be true even if only a fraction of the benefits are available to the Eagle Ford because of different geology.

Source: Sanchez Energy Corporate Presentation May 9, 2017

Those DUCs shown above already had some attractive financial (click on the May 9 presentation) characteristics. They can be brought onto production typically for less than $2 million. Some of the new techniques raise completion costs. But the promise of the EOG results makes such extra costs worthwhile to the extent they can be duplicated elsewhere.

Source: Sanchez Energy Corporate Presentation May 9, 2017

There was some considerable concern about the money needed to pay back Blackstone. There was the $750 million of preferred stock plus a fair amount of loans. Not to mention that Sanchez Energy's balance sheet was in pretty bad shape. Now, the new production accomplishments appear to make all the goals that Sanchez management stated far more believable.

The PDP shown above could end up far higher with the new techniques. Production forecasts over the next 12 months could be raised steadily. The EOG results are significant competitive advantages, so the rest of the industry will try to replicate those results ASAP. That means over the next year, well results will continue to climb as they have in the past. In fact, the pace of improvements may accelerate at least temporarily.

Leverage works in favor of shareholders when production comes in above the initial forecasts. Based upon the EOG results, right now, production appears to be in a position to exceed initial forecasts. In fact, many in the industry may know about the well design and may already be experimenting with these designs or other improvements.

The long-term price of oil is always hard to predict because there are so many moving parts. But the latest announcement appears to make producing unconventional oil a lot cheaper in the future. That will probably keep a lid on any potential oil price rallies. Sanchez has locked in some decent prices for a while. But it is not immune to price declines. However, the latest improvements may allow the company to stay ahead of any potential commodity price declines. In short, the leveraged joint venture now has a whole lot more room to succeed than it did when the joint venture was negotiated.

Sanchez Energy tends to be at the forefront of production improvements. If so, it could enjoy six months to a year of well above average profit margins before the rest of the industry catches on. Costs may be locked in and the oil price may be hedged. But the extra volume generated by these potential production gains will do some very favorable things to a whole lot of company ratios. This article conservatively assumed that production would double in an average well as a result of the EOG accomplishment. But it could do far more.

So, for a fairly efficient operator like Sanchez, with all the financial leverage, the future now looks a whole lot brighter. This stock could in fact soar just from the production increases if the commodity prices stay roughly in the range they are now or decline slightly. A lot will depend upon timing and implementation results of improvements. Other parts of the industry may suffer in the current commodity price environment. But it looks like the seeds of yet another production expansion for unconventional oil have been sown. The bear case for unconventional oil is now looking very unrealistic.

