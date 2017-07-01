Chicago Bridge & Iron: A Bittersweet Conclusion

Shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron (NYSE:CBI) tanked on June 30th after having increased significantly in the days leading up to that point. While some of this is certainly due to investors feeling they have gotten ahead of themselves in pushing the price up so high (though I believe it should go higher), a large contributor might be a less-than-pleasant surprise from management regarding the company's segment sale. In what follows, I will dig into the data provided and give my thoughts on what it all should mean for investors moving forward.

A look at recent events

After some great news regarding its lawsuit with Westinghouse, shares of CBI spiked, from trough to peak over the past eight trading days, by as much as 78.8%, soaring from $12.91 apiece to $23.08. I imagined that, at some point, we would see some sort of pullback here, because even though I am bullish shares of CBI and intend to sell them at a price far exceeding today's, it's rare to experience a massive upswing without a corresponding pullback as investors take profits and recalibrate.

This pullback occurred on June 30th, when shares of the energy infrastructure giant closed down around 8.5%, falling to $19.73 per share. I do believe some of this decrease was driven by investor psychology, but another big factor could be the sale of its Capital Services segment. Earlier this year, in an effort to raise cash and lower leverage, CBI elected to sell off this segment in exchange for $755 million. With total debt of $2.407 billion as of the end of its first quarter, this would reduce the company's leverage by 31.3% (so nearly a third), lower interest expense as a result, and do so by unloading a segment that I recommended a year earlier that management sell off (though my suggested price was higher).

A new development

While some market participants feared that CBI's sale of its Capital Services segment to an affiliate of Veritas Capital wouldn't go through (a serious problem could arise if it didn't because of revised debt covenants), management did what it said and finalized the transaction at the end of its second fiscal quarter. Previously, management expected to record a gain on the sale of these assets to the tune of nearly $100 million and to raise $755 million (before transaction costs and working capital adjustments), but this didn't quite happen.

You see, in its press release on the sale, management stated that it agreed to a lower price than previously anticipated. As opposed to the $755 million that Veritas said it would pay, the deal was closed for $700 million. That said, transaction costs and working capital adjustments pushed the cash received for CBI down to $650 million. On top of this, the firm will record a non-cash impairment charge for the second quarter of this year of $50 million.

The change in the sales price isn't terrible, but I am a bit shocked that the transaction costs, plus the working capital adjustment, could be so large. Had you asked me what that number would be, I would have guessed $10 million to $20 million at the absolute most, and that could have gone either way (in favor of CBI or against it). An extra $50 million hit there is disappointing to say the least.

It is this change that I believe is a large contributor to CBI's share price decline on June 30th. After all, investors were forced to walk away with $95 million less than they bargained for, cash that could have gone (would certainly have gone) toward reducing the company's debt. However, with covenants still a concern, is this something that should materially impact CBI's prospects or is this a bump in the road that investors shouldn't worry too much over?

Personally, I see this as a modest annoyance. In a prior article on the company, I talked about the debt covenants of the business and concluded that, so long as the firm came out of the Westinghouse issue okay (which is almost guaranteed at this point), and so long as its Capital Services sale goes through, CBI should be alright for quite some time. That said, what does the picture look like following these changes?

The most important aspects of CBI's covenants in my view are the firm's leverage ratios. At this time, the company needs to focus on two of these. First, it has its Maximum Senior Secured Leverage Ratio. As you can see in the image below, this number must be decreased from the 3.91 it is at today to 3 by the end of this year and through March of next year. At the end of June of 2018, this number must decrease to just 2.50.

*Taken from CBI

It should be noted here that this ratio is really just a calculation of total debt, plus an adjustment factor that management said should be around $100 million on the numerator, all divided by the company's EBITDA over the past four quarters. Without detailed guidance from management, this number is hard to nail down, but in my aforementioned work on this topic, I settled on a number for this year of $641.18 million. If this number is lower, its debt needs to fall more. If it's higher, it has more wiggle room in terms of how much debt can be on its books.

Given the $650 million in net proceeds generated by CBI's Capital Services sale, the company should be able to reduce debt (plus the extra $100 million) to $1.857 billion if nothing else changed during the second quarter from a debt perspective. This would imply a Maximum Senior Secured Leverage Ratio of 2.90 today. This puts us, if management does not need to increase debt further, in a nice spot until the end of June of next year, at which time CBI's debt, if its EBITDA figure is left unchanged, must be reduced by $254 million from current levels. If management can generate positive cash flow this year in line with earnings, that shouldn't be a problem.

The other ratio is the company's Maximum Leverage Ratio, which includes everything from the Maximum Senior Secured Leverage Ratio but also adds in $200 million from its uncommitted facilities. Performing the necessary math, we arrive at a ratio today of 3.21. By the end of June of next year, this number needs to be 3.25 or less, and by the end of September of next year (and every period after that), this number needs to be 3 or less. This means that by the end of September of 2018, debt must fall another $133.5 million.

*Taken from CBI

Obviously, with the current tough (but improving) energy environment, CBI's EBITDA is the biggest wildcard here, but the good news is that management claimed backlog this year (before factoring in the impact of its Capital Services sale) should increase compared to where it ended 2016 at. This suggests better times are around the corner, especially when you consider that the company has gotten into more and more contracts for its high-margin Technology segment, which will likely improve CBI's bottom line quite a bit.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I understand the market's disappointment regarding CBI's Capital Services sale. This represents $95 million in cash we will never see again, but I don't see the problem as being all that significant. With its litigation concerns mostly resolved regarding Westinghouse, and with its Capital Services sale locked in (guaranteeing debt reduction), I can't help but to be more bullish on CBI than I have been in a while. On a personal note, I believe that Veritas, knowing the tough spot CBI was in, likely pressured the company quite a bit, but that is, unfortunately, just how business works.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.