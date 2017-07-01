Post-IPO DCF Valuation Of Blue Apron - 40% Upside Potential

Much of future value accretion will depend not only on the top-line growth but also if the economies of scale kick in quicker than assumed herein.

The Monte Carlo simulation shows that with the current price of $10, there is a 70% chance of a market undervaluing the company.

With an estimated value of $17, there is a 40% upside potential from the current price of $10.

As a leader, Blue Apron will have a substantial market share, but its operating margins will be compressed, given high industry competition.

With Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) having gone public, I got interested in assessing the attractiveness of the company and whether its shares have any value to potential investors, given how much discussion has emerged since its IPO announcement and even more so after the company has substantially reduced its offering price. In this article, I will provide the fundamental and valuation analysis culminating into what I see as an attractive value proposition for potential investors.

Thesis

I have to admit, I had never heard of Blue Apron before starting this research into the company. Initially, I was excited to learn about such a novel, unusual, and interesting idea as a meal-kit delivery service. Nevertheless, some of my excitement has waned once I found out more about the company, the business it is in, and the level of competition.

On the upside, APRN has posted spectacular revenue growth during each of the three-year period shown in the S-1 filing. In 2015, it has augmented the top line by more than four-fold and, in 2016, by more than two-fold; the company is also on its way to move beyond $1bln in revenues as soon as this fiscal year.

Additionally, with Blue Apron’s customers ranging from under-24 to 65+ age groups, there are about 241 million potential customers in the US alone. Of course, not all of them are interested in the meal-kit delivery service. According to a study conducted by Nielsen, about 25% of adults are eager to order a meal-kit and 70% of those people are recurring customers. This leaves about 42.1 million "interested customers" in the US and, with about 900K customers (as of TTM 2017) already under the hood, APRN has plenty of room for growth. To put it differently, given $1,000 average revenue per customer (based on S-1 filings), the US total addressable market (TAM) can be estimated to be around $42.1 billion.

However attractive above-mentioned figure is, it is never only about the revenue growth that investors should care about. Being in the relatively young industry but the one characterized with cutthroat competition, APRN has had increasingly high marketing expenses to attract and retain its customers, rising from 15% of net revenues in TTM 2016 to 21% of net revenues in TTM 2017. Obviously, these sky-high expenses will compress margins, which are already under pressure due to the inability to surcharge the customers in the face of already tight and increasing competition.

Therefore, my overall narrative for Blue Apron is that of a company in the highly attractive, premium-based, though competitive, US online food delivery industry. Being a leading company in the industry, APRN will have a substantial, but not a significant, market share along with attractive operating profit margins, compressed by considerable marketing expenses - all due to the cutthroat competition. While APRN is not a traditional brick-and-mortar restaurant, future capital expenditures will nevertheless require investments in fulfillment centres and technology.

Valuation

Having provided my narrative for the company, I am now moving to the assumptions linked to it:

Growth - Given my above-mentioned narrative of APRN being a leader in the US meal-kit delivery market but faced with stringent competition, I will assign a substantial but not significant market share of 20% or $8.4 billion in revenues 10 years from now (my investment horizon assumed in the model). That will translate into a five-year CAGR of about 36%, linearly declining afterwards for the next five years to a terminal growth rate of 2.22% (10-year T-Note rate on June 28, 2017).

Profitability - My stance on Blue Apron is that it is something in between traditional brick-and-mortar restaurant/dining and a pure online food delivery (GrubHub (GRUB) is perhaps the primary example of this). It is not the former since customers are able to make their order online and receive it at their doorsteps, and it is not the latter since the company is not merely the platform (to help restaurants "serve" their customers) and still requires fulfillment facilities to store and pack meal-kits. Consequently, and with the benefit of conservatism, I estimated APRN’s target operating margin (adjusted for R&D and operating lease capitalization) to be somewhere in the middle of the corresponding measures of the above-mentioned industries. Specifically, about 13% for restaurants and dining industry and 21% for GRUB (latest 10-K) allow me to come up with a figure of 15% for APRN. As a result, current adjusted pre-tax operating margin will linearly adjust during the 10-year horizon to the target rate in the terminal year (note that I was cautious, given significant marketing expenses and the competition, about how quickly the economies of scale could kick in to push up margins - hence gradual linear approach to margin adjustment and not the accelerated one).

Reinvestment - To support future growth, Blue Apron will have to make substantial reinvestments in facility centres and technology. I will use GrubHub as my beacon in this and assign the sales to capital ratio of 1.0.

Following the approach shown in my previous articles of estimating the reinvestment rate in the terminal period, I will assume that the ever-increasing competition will erode any competitive advantage APRN may have, and the return that it earns on invested capital will be equal to its cost of capital (ROIC = WACC). Consequently:

Reinvestment rate in the terminal period = 2.22%/8.14% = 27.27%

Risk - Given that APRN is a young growth company, for the first five years (transition period), I will use the 99th percentile of the US WACC of 10.06%; for five years afterwards, as Blue Apron’s business grows, that rate will decline; however, given the premium feature of the business, it will still remain relatively risky and, therefore, the terminal period WACC will reflect the 75th percentile of the US cost of capital of 8.14%.

Apart from these major assumptions, I have also considered the following:

· There is a 0% chance of failure, given the company’s access to capital markets, following its IPO, as well as the backing from venture capital investors and stockholders, such as Bessemer Venture Partners, Fidelity, First Round Capital, and SG Growth Partners (S-1/A, p.147).

· Net operating loss carry-forwards of $104.09mln as of December 31, 2016 (S-1/A, p.41), which will accumulate and shield pre-tax income from income taxes once the company becomes profitable.

· Net IPO proceeds of $278.5mln (S-1/A4, p.10) to be added to the 2017 cash balance of $61.2mln since the company clearly states that all of the net IPO proceeds will be used to pay all outstanding debt as well as for investment and operating purposes.

· Share count of 194.084mln, computed as:

o 156.908mln of Class B shares already outstanding;

o 42,687 of Class A shares already outstanding;

o 30mln shares of Class A shares offered by APRN as part of the IPO; and

o 4.5mln shares as an over-allotment option to underwriters, which I believe will be exercised.

· Marginal tax rate of 15% in the terminal period, reflective of the anticipated changes in the US corporate tax rates.

· Value of options of $75mln, estimated using the Black-Scholes model and the inputs provided in the S-1/A filing (pp.91-92) of the company.

· Value of debt of $185 million. Note that even though APRN has a total book value of outstanding debt of $153 million as of March-end 2017, the company does have off-balance sheet net operating lease commitments (S-1/A, 2017, p.87), which I have capitalized by discounting to the present future minimum net lease payments at 16.22% (14% default spread for a small and risky firm and 2.22% risk-free rate).

The table below presents the model output results:

The estimated value per share is $17.22, or about 40% above the current price of $10. As usual, I have performed the Monte Carlo analysis to look at the range of possible per-share values with making the following assumptions:

· Growth by applying a uniform distribution (equal likelihood of occurrence) with lower five-year CAGR value of 23.87% (10% market share) and higher of 44.26% (30% market share).

· Margin by applying a triangular distribution with the likeliest assumption as my base case of 17%, minimum value of 13% (US restaurants and dining industry average), and maximum of 21% (GrubHub).

· Correlation of 0.5 between growth rate and profitability.

· Reinvestment by applying a triangular distribution with the likeliest assumption as my base case of 1.0, minimum value of 0.6 (GrubHub’s sales-to-capital ratio), and maximum of 1.4.

· WACC by applying a normal distribution with a mean of 10.06% (base-case assumption for the transition period) and standard deviation of 0.52%, such that 95% of values fall within a range of 9.02-11.09% with lower bound being a 95th percentile.

As can be seen, the median value per share is almost $14.5, which is not that far from my base-case value of $17.22. From the percentiles table, we can also see that there is a 70% chance the current price of $10 is an undervaluation on the part of the market, given my simulation assumptions. On the cautionary note, however, there is a 0.26% chance SSTI is worthless.

Conclusion

In valuing any company, there is always an element of uncertainty, which is magnified if the company being valued is young and rapidly growing. Unsurprisingly, I had to make several assumptions, given my view of the company, which may be called subjective by some. It is on this occasion that I have provided a Monte Carlo simulation output to show the range of possible values accompanied with probabilities. Given my analysis, the resulting value is about 40% higher than the current price of $10, with 70% probability of observable market price undervaluing the company. Going forward, investors should watch closely how well the company delivers on the top line and not forget to check how quickly the economies of scale kick in; should the latter accelerate, it may prove to be an important signal to suggest an even greater upside potential.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.