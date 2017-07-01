U.S. IPO Week Ahead: One Biotech IPO Scheduled For The Short Holiday Week

As always, the US IPO market begins the third quarter with a hush, as millions of Americans turn their attention from the pop of IPOs to the pop of fireworks. Just one biotech, a holdover from last week, is on the IPO calendar to raise $125 million in the week ahead.

US IPO Calendar - Week of July 3 Issuer

Business Symbol

Exchange Deal Size($m)

Market Cap($m) Price Range

Shares Filed Bookrunners Akcea Therapeutics

Cambridge, MA AKCA

Nasdaq $125

$692 $12-14

9,620,000 Cowen & Co.

Stifel

Wells Fargo Late-stage biotech developing therapies for rare lipid disorders.

Akcea Therapeutics (Pending:AKCA), which was originally scheduled to price this past Thursday, will again attempt its $125 million IPO in the week ahead. Being spun out of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS), Akcea has completed a Phase 3 trial for a rare lipid disease, hoping that a successful launch will enable it to target broader cardiovascular diseases. Partner Novartis (NYSE:NVS) will invest up to $50 in a concurrent private placement at the IPO price, but only if Akcea raises over $100 million in its offering.

Possible 3Q17 IPOs

July is often a relatively active month for IPO pricings. While the 2Q ended with a below-average number of IPOs on file, that number can quickly change, and our 2Q17 US IPO Review contains a number of deals we expect to launch in the coming months. These include US airline Frontier Group (Pending:FRNT), yoga studio chain YogaWorks (Pending:YOGA) and marketing firm Advantage Solutions (ADV). Online real estate company Redfin (RDFN) filed for a $100 million IPO on Friday, ahead of a possible July listing.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. The Renaissance IPO Index is up 20.7% year-to-date, ahead of the S&P 500, which is up 8.3%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Ferrari (OTC:RACE) and First Data (NYSE:FDC). The Renaissance International IPO Index is up 15.8% year-to-date while the ACWX is up 13.2%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Covestro (OTCPK:CVXTY) and Worldpay (OTCPK:WPYGY).