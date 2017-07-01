Potash: Nutrien Catalyst Is On The Way

The company finally announced the new name as Nutrien further signaling that the transaction is close to approval.

The merger between Potash Corp. (POT) and Agrium (AGU) promises to create an industry giant in crop nutrients that could provide a major catalyst for the beaten up sector. The risk was that regulators would block the merger, but the company is now so convinced of an approval that a new name was finally announced last week.

Potash trades near the trough that has lasted for nearly 18 months now. Will an approved merger in Q3 finally provide a catalyst to reward shareholders?

Merger Details Revisited

Back in 2016, the two giants in the fertilizer industry agreed to merge in a deal that involved the two largest public fertilizer stocks at the time. A merger of the top two players typically enlists the scorn of regulators as the new entity would have undue influence on the market. As such, the unions and trade groups that represent the fertilizer users protested against the merger.

For this reason, my original investment thesis surrounding the merger was negative, but the latest news suggests the merger is on schedule for a Q3 close. As a refresher, the new entity now to be named Nutrien provided plenty of benefits for the deal.

The merger agreement calls for shares of each stock to be exchanged for shares in Nutrien. Agrium shareholders will receive 2.23 Nutrien shares and Potash Corp. shareholders will receive 0.4 Nutrien shares. This is a merger of equals with Potash Corp. controlling only 52% of the new company.

The new entity proposes around $500 million in synergies by the end of the second year with $250 million of those achieved in the first year. The amount is large considering each stock has a market cap of roughly $13 billion now.

The part the investment community probably liked most was the intent to establish a dividend payment equal to the current Agrium level. The company currently pays a $3.50 annual dividend that amounts to a nearly 4% yield.

Potash has slashed the dividend and currently pays nearly all of the forecasted profits in the $0.40 annual dividend.

Value Ahead

Since the deal was announced over nine months ago on September 12, the stocks have generally performed in a similar manner.

POT data by YCharts

The value generation from the merger comes from not only the $500 million in synergies but also the consolidation in the key crop inputs of potash and nitrogen. As an example, a recent projection by Potash Corp. was that a $20 per tonne increase in the price of potash adds $0.14 per share in EPS or roughly $0.07 for Nutrien.

Simple equation on the value projection based on synergy benefits alone:

Potash Corp. - 840M shares with projected earnings of $0.63 = $529M net income.

Agrium - 138M shares with projected earnings of $5.10 = $704M in net income.

Nutrien shares = 840M shares x 0.4 + 138M shares x 2.23 = 646M shares.

Nutrien EPS = $1,233M net income / 646M shares = $1.89 per share.

Based on these calculations of the current profit forecasts, $500 million in synergies will go a long way to boosting profits. The potash benefit is another catalyst that may or may not play out in the future. Agrium is a distant eighth largest producer for potash, so the impact might not be greatly felt in this nutrient.

A bigger play could happen in the nitrogen market where Nutrien becomes the third largest player and consolidates two of the previously top six players. At the time of the merger, nitrogen accounted for 35% of the LTM EBITDA and exceeded the 25% from potash.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the creation of Nutrien should generate considerable value for Potash shareholders. The leading crop inputs company and consolidation in the industry should help boost profits for the company.

Despite the dominant position within the fertilizer sector, regulators are likely passing on restrictions due to limited impacts within each individual fertilizer. The move is probably wishful thinking on the part of regulators providing a strong catalyst for finally owning Potash.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.