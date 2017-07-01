This Is Why Micron Traded Down On A 'Beat And Raise' Quarter

The answer is that the buy side is not impressed and see little reason to hold the stock.

On 6/29 after the close, Micron Technology (MU) reported their FY3Q17 earnings. Normally I do not like to write articles on stocks that have already received a lot of coverage, however, my view is that there is a lot of confusion out there among retail investors. MU beat and raised, and Wall Street and financial bloggers appear impressed, yet if we look at reality, the stock is down 5% on earnings. Why? In this article, I will attempt to explain why the stock is selling off despite what appears on the surface to be a stellar quarter.

I can already hear some people complaining, “I’m a long term investor, I don’t care what the stock does for one day.” Yes, it is just one day, but it is an information rich day that comes around just 4 times a year. Investors are looking at the results, and the fact is that the market clearing price is 5% lower after the public release of results than before. It is one thing to disagree with the market assessment – in fact, it is often a good way to make money if you get it right – however, it is a completely different matter to be ignorant of the reasons why the stock is trading down.

First, let’s review the quarter, which on the surface appears to be a fantastic quarter. FY3Q17 (ended May) revenues came in 3% above consensus estimates. EPS excluding stock-based compensation came in $0.10 above expectations. Gross margin came in ~180 bps ahead of consensus. DRAM sales grew 20% while NAND grew 20.5% sequentially, driven by pricing and bits.

Furthermore, the outlook FY4Q17 revenue was guided to $5.7B to $6.1B, implying 2-10% sequential growth, and is 5% above consensus estimates at the midpoint. Non-GAAP EPS was guided to $1.73-1.83 which is $0.22 above consensus at the midpoint. FY4Q17 guidance implies a 49% gross margin, which is up a whopping 30% points from a year ago.

Great, so what’s the problem?

First, people need to understand that there are sell side expectations and there are buy side expectations. When a stock beats and rises, that could mean many different things. It could mean that results are really great. It could mean that management has managed the sell side expectations well. Or it could mean nothing. However, when a stock goes down, it means results have disappointed the stock holders and those waiting on the sidelines – i.e., the buy side.

It is not hard to understand that buy side expectations are high going into earnings. Two quarters ago, the stock traded up 12.8% on earnings, and last quarter the stock traded up 7.4% on earnings. For the FY1Q17 quarter, revenue guidance was 13% above consensus. For the FY2Q17 quarter, revenue guidance was 14.2% above consensus. The stock ran up about 50% in 2017 prior to FY3Q17 earnings.

To understand how the buy side might be reacting to this earnings, indulge me in this little role playing.

Imagine that you are an analyst at a hedge fund who bought shares at the beginning of the year. You are thinking that you nailed it. Industry fundamentals are great. Growth is accelerating. Margins are expanding. You made 50% going long MU, and another boatload going long the FANG stocks because you are an original thinker. You’ll just hold on a bit more so you can earn a big bonus. Then you see that MU's guidance is only 5% above consensus. In the previous two quarters, they beat by double digits! And the stock is 50% more expensive!

You start crunching the numbers in your fancy Excel spreadsheet with historical company and industry data in it. You take a look at the 49% gross margin guided by MU’s management and compare it to your historical data – beads of sweat starts forming on your brows. Your portfolio manager walks by and, noticing your slack posture, asks you what is wrong. “It… It looks like peak margins,” you say meekly.

To compound your concern, CFO made some discouraging comments during the earnings call. First, the CFO talked down expectations for FY1H18, “… based on the timing of technology transitions, we foresee relatively muted bit growth in the first half of fiscal 2018, followed by stronger growth in the second half…” Second, the CFO also tried to talk down pricing expectations, adding, “… bear in mind, we've now had several consecutive quarters of nice quarter-over-quarter step-ups. And it isn't always advisable to bank on continued aggressive quarter-on-quarter pricing increases as you think about the business.”

OK, from the perspective of a generic buy side analyst, what is the current situation? Assuming management hits their FY4Q17 guidance, next quarter will be the 5th sequential quarter of margin expansion. We know that historical upcycles are roughly 1 to 2 years in length in DRAM and about 1 year in length in NAND. If we have muted growth in FY1H18, that brings us to 7 quarters of growth and margin expansion. And the guided 49% gross margin in FY4Q17 is near the historical peak.

The question is, do you bet that the upturn will continue through the second half of FY18, bringing the upturn to 9 quarters, and that gross margins will continue to expand despite being historically high? Do you want to be there when the semiconductor cycle turns negative? Or do you, noticing how weak the SOX has been, take your profit and sit on the side lines?

Thinking from the perspective of the buy side, it is fairly easy to see why MU traded down Friday on what appears to be a great quarter on the surface.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.