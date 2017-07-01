Dividend Champions For July 2017

The Dividend Champions spreadsheet and PDF have been updated through 6/30/17 and are available at The DRiP Investing Resource Center - DRiP Information, Tools, And Forms. Note that all references to Champions mean companies that have paid higher dividends for at least 25 straight years; Contenders have streaks of 10-24 years; and Challengers have streaks of 5-9 years. "CCC" refers to the universe of Champions, Contenders, and Challengers.

Nap Time Interrupted

This month, as expected, the Summer slowdown continued, as shown by the light activity in the table below. However, just as June came to a close, a flurry of dividend activity followed the results of the bank industry's latest "stress test," with numerous banks and financial firms announcing plans to boost their payouts, beginning in the third quarter. Since the dividend increases won't be official until the Boards of Directors approve the hikes, you'll see "Est Dates" in the Note columns, mostly on the Challengers tab. Some banks even indicated that this would be just the start of a series of dividend increases. For example, Zions Bancorp (ZION) said that it plans to hike the dividend not only in the third quarter but also in the fourth quarter and again in the first and second quarters of 2018.

After the CCC universe expanded to a total of 826 companies at the end of May, that figure dipped to 824 companies in June, which featured 2 new Challengers, 4 deletions, and no promotions. The Near Challengers listing picked up 3 "NEW" notations (in Appendix B on the Notes tab), boosting the number of Near-Challengers from 112 to 113, still well below the record of 281 companies in September 2014. After May's action saw the average price of CCC stocks fall by 59¢, that figure rose by $1.13 in June and the average "age" of the dividend streaks remained at 13.6 years. Meanwhile, the average yield edged down from 2.67% to 2.64%, but the average of the Most Recent Increases moved from 8.23% to 8.31%.

Quick Summary

The Summary tab includes a table comparing the composite numbers from the latest update to those from the previous month and the end of the previous year. Below that is a summary of the latest month's activity in terms of companies added, deleted, or promoted. That is reflected below:

Quick Summary: 6/30/17 Champions Contenders Challengers Total No. of Companies 109 228 487 824 Ave. No. of Years 41.4 15.7 6.4 13.6 Average Price 85.03 76.76 60.05 67.98 Average % Yield 2.38 2.66 2.68 2.64 Ave. MR % Increase 5.59 6.88 10.15 8.31 5/31/17 Champions Contenders Challengers Total No. of Companies 109 228 489 826 Ave. No. of Years 41.3 15.7 6.4 13.6 Average Price 84.02 75.86 58.82 66.85 Average % Yield 2.39 2.67 2.74 2.67 Ave. MR % Increase 5.70 7.00 9.88 8.23 12/30/16 Champions Contenders Challengers Total No. of Companies 108 227 433 768 Ave. No. of Years 41.3 15.6 6.2 13.9 Average Price 82.84 72.43 58.82 66.22 Average % Yield 2.33 2.64 2.67 2.61 Ave. MR % Increase 6.02 7.47 10.02 8.45 MR = Most Recent Additions: First Farmers Financial Corp. (OTCQX:FFMR) to Contenders Zions Bancorp to Challengers Deletions: Agrium Inc. (AGU) from Challengers Janus Capital Group Inc. (JNS) from Challengers Mead Johnson Nutrition Co. (MJN) from Challengers Span-America Medical Systems (SPAN) from Contenders Promotions: None

Every Picture Tells a Story

As a bonus, I'm inserting one of Chuck Carnevale's F.A.S.T. Graphs below, highlighting one of the companies listed above. When the price line is in the green area, it suggests possible undervaluation.

