The Beginning Of 'Factormageddon'? A Black Swan Volatility Event

And thanks to everything Goldman warned about on June 9, this is already showing up in popular ETFs that promise "low" volatility.

Indeed, the ratio of Nasdaq implied volatility to the VIX is now a six-sigma (black swan) event.

Right, so tech stocks (QQQ) had a good first half.

In fact, they had the best first half since 2009, easily outstripping the S&P (SPY) and the Dow (DIA):

But as you're probably aware, things have gotten a bit dicey for tech over the past several weeks and that's in no small part attributable to Goldman's now infamous FAAMG note that helped trigger the June 9 tech sell off.

I went out of my way in several posts (and several comments) to explain that the most important takeaway from Goldman's warning wasn't that a handful of stocks were shouldering a disproportionate share of the burden in terms of driving benchmarks higher and it wasn't that FAAMG was necessarily overvalued.

Rather, the important part of that note was this:

If FAAMG was its own sector, it would screen as having the lowest realized volatility in the market. How can low vol create a problem? Investors are increasingly focused on "volatility-adjusted" returns as they are deciding which stocks to invest in. We believe low realized volatility can potentially lead people to underestimate the risks inherent in these businesses including cyclical exposure, potential regulations regarding online activity or antitrust concerns or disruption risk as they encroach into each other's businesses. Mechanically, we expect that as the realized volatility of a stock drops, more passive "low vol" strategies buy the stock, pushing up the return and dampening downside volatility. The fear is that if fundamental events cause volatility to rise, these same passive vehicles will sell and exacerbate downside volatility.

I got the impression that a lot of readers on this particular platform didn't immediately understand why that's a problem.

Well, allow me to show you why it's a problem.

Here are June returns for the S&P along with the returns for two popular low volatility products, the $14 billion PowerShares S&P 500 Low Volatility Portfolio ETF (SPLV) and the $6.9 billion iShares Edge MSCI Minimum Volatility USA ETF (USMV):

Any guess why that chart looks like it does? It's because those ETFs just stepped right into the trap Goldman described in the excerpted passages above.

More specifically, both of those ETFs just rebalanced and do you know what they did? Why, they upped their tech exposure to the most on record, that's what they did:

(Bloomberg)

But these are supposed to be low volatility ETFs, why would they suddenly decide to push the envelope on tech? Because, as Goldman notes above, the rising correlation between tech, growth, momentum, and low volatility is effectively fooling people into mistaking tech for some kind of standard-bearer for low volatility.

Of course, tech is not that standard-bearer. In fact, over the past couple of weeks, the Nasdaq VIX has blown out relative to S&P implied volatility to the point where the ratio between the two is now (literally) a black swan. Here, look:

And you know, here's the frustrating thing: you did not have to be a genius to figure out that this was going to happen at some point.

Really, that Goldman note just stated the obvious. And yet the only thing most people got out of it was that too few stocks are leading the charge and that tech might be overbought.

The nuance was completely lost on most people and I'm not entirely sure something that is as simple as what Goldman was trying to say even qualifies as "nuance" in the first place, especially not when they laid it out as clearly as they did in the passages excerpted above and slapped a name on their theory that was anything but subtle ("Factormageddon").

(Goldman)

Let me just close with a quote from my buddy over at Bloomberg Dani Burger:

More tech tantrums will spell trouble for the low volatility funds. With rebalances scheduled on a quarterly or semi-annual basis, they’re committed to tech for at least the next two months.

