Bank Of America's Biggest Bull Case Since The Election

The rally is not over and should push Bank of America up to at least $28.

Bond yields are set to surge further which should benefit the yield curve and Bank of America.

Last week, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) soared 6.31% and outperformed the S&P 500 by almost 7%. Not only did this happen in the US, banks did very well all over the world.

The Bear Traps Report once again hits the nail on the head.

Reflation Bar is Too Low: Our thesis is clear – markets have moved from pricing-in far too much stimulus out of Washington to now under-estimating its reflationary potential. Once crowded reflation trades have been left in the dust bin – not even the cleaning lady will touch them. - Bear Traps Report 06/29/2017

I also have to admit that I turned my back on the reflation trade for too long. I don't regret ignoring most reflation trades for some time, but the 'anti-reflation' trade got overcrowded as The Bear Traps Report discusses - and as you can see in the graph below. The graph displays the net non-commercial position of the 10-year government bond.

Even though government bonds all over the world soared in June, we did not see much selling pressure in the bond market. Net positions are about 50K contracts lower than one week ago, but still at the highest levels since the recession of 2008. I get that there are reasons to be long bonds, but these levels are currently unsustainable. That being said, further selling pressure is likely to increase bond yields even further.

Especially given that 4 out of 5 major central banks are starting to become somewhat hawkish after years of dovishness. The Bear Traps Report collected a few interesting quotes that support the bull case.

On top of the hawkishness, we get increased odds of successful infrastructure spending. President Trump is cutting spending and might have enough funding for a $1T infrastructure plan, according to Bear Traps. I believe that the relief in terms of failing evidence to prove a Russia connection and winning special elections like the one in Georgia gave the Trump administration enough faith to move further.

So far, all of this has resulted in a massive steepening of the yield curve. The difference between the 10- and 2-year bonds went from a 0.78 point low to 0.93. This is the biggest rally since the election in November of 2017.

And bond yields are not done going up. Look at the comparison between the German leading IFO index and the 10Y bond yield. There seems to be a very big disconnect that could fuel a bond yield surge. German leading indicators have hit an all-time high while bond yields are below 0.50%.

The same goes for the US, only a bit less dramatic. Leading regional manufacturing surveys picked up some speed in June after dropping in May. This indicates that the growth acceleration trend is not over yet. Especially because we see growth at above average levels. Even after the May drop.

Given that bond yields dropped once the reflation trade started unwinding, we could see higher bond yields again. This of course is backed by hawkish central banks and the pressure to hike rates considering accelerating growth in Europe and the US.

German 10-year bonds at 1% yield and US bonds at 3% is not unlikely over the next 1-3 months. This would stimulate the yield curve further and boost banking stocks.

The ratio between Bank of America and the S&P 500 shows that banking stocks are far from overvalued. This of course is due to steadily declining bond yields stimulated by massive QE programs and much more interesting investment opportunities.

Technically, we are seeing a breakout supported by above-average volume within an uptrend that started in 2016. We also saw that the head-and-shoulders pattern failed. Normally, I do not care too much about technicals, but at this point, we get a technical breakout backed by turning fundamentals. Something that significantly increases the odds of a successful rally.

Conclusion

I am turning bullish on banks because central banks cannot avoid the pressure on raising rates much longer. The risks of inflating bubbles even further rises and it seems that they are increasingly becoming aware of that.

In addition to that, we are seeing further above-average growth in Europe and the US. This should benefit the volumes of bank lending while a steeper yield curve supports the margins.

Personally, I did not buy Bank of America, even though it is my favorite US-based bank and a must buy for everyone looking for a good banking stock. I invested in the German Commerzbank (OTCPK:CRZBY) last week because too much USD exposure would hurt me as a European citizen. So don't be surprised if you don't find an 'I'm long BAC' disclosure even though I am very bullish on the stock.

Bottom line is that we are seeing the return of a very strong bull case for outperforming banks after weeks of pessimism. I did miss the perfect bottom because I was pessimistic for too long. However, I believe that we are still getting a lot of potential at this point.

