The Wrong Way To Fix LIBOR

They have released a new, better version of the rate they champion to replace LIBOR.

Are you reelin' in the years? Stowin' away the time? Are you gatherin' up the tears? Have you had enough of mine?

- Steely Dan

Long aware of the problematic status of LIBOR (The London Interbank Offered Rate) the New York Fed and the OFR (Office of Financial Research) released on June 19th an announcement of their plan to publish three new Treasury repurchase agreement (REPO) benchmark rates. Only one really matters, if any matter at all.

The new one, upon which governmental hopes of a new age of transparency in the scandal-ridden Eurodollar deposit market are pinned, touches many of the right bases. It includes two kinds of repo trades.

Dealer-to-dealer repo, cleared through the Depository Trust Clearing Corporation (DTCC).

Dealer-to-customer repo, cleared in the trilateral market (customer-Bank of New York Mellon (BK)-dealer).

And excludes:

repo trades with the Fed as counterparty.

off-market-price "specials" repos, leaving only general-collateral repos.

There are many positive qualities about this new government-produced rate. But you know what? In the end, when this government-produced rate is published; when the rate is adopted by a committee of important folks who are planning to convert this overnight rate into one-, three-, and six-month mongrel rates for use in the futures, swaps, retail mortgage, and customer loan markets, the whole shebang will wind up as an historical footnote. The LIBOR juggernaut will roll over this noble experiment like the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The existing system for pricing the world's wholesale deposit-related instruments

The status quo ante relies upon the much-maligned LIBOR rate. LIBOR is the world's most important number. LIBOR, born in the gentlemen's clubs of London over sherry, was originally a means of overpricing purportedly market-priced credit to large borrowers such as the Shah of Iran.

The importance of LIBOR was somewhat overblown, and its existence as a benchmark relatively insignificant, until the advent of Eurodollar futures, developed by CME Group (CME). The controversy surrounding financial futures generally when Eurodollar futures were introduced, coupled with the influence of the more formal requirements of American financial market regulators compared to the Bank of England (BOE), drove BOE to establish the British Bankers Association (BBA). The BBA was founded to create a formal procedure for establishing LIBOR daily. In no small part, the BBA was there to produce a rate that retained the most important characteristic of pre-BBA LIBOR, to be a rate on customer money higher than the actual cost of wholesale money to the banks.

As the LIBOR scandal unfolded following the crisis, horrified regulators called for reform. The BBA retired from the fixing business in disgrace, and the torch was passed to the superficially less clubby ICE Benchmark Administration, a subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE).

The current maze of procedures that achieves the sleight-of-hand by which this too-high Eurodollar rate is achieved on a daily basis is described here. If one produces ICE LIBOR, one seeks to appear oh-so-high-tech electronic, and to appear transparent. But in the tradition of the London gold fixing, one is gaming the system in the dealer's favor.

Why the new Fed-generated rate is a better way

There have been efforts to create a generic repo market at least since the early 1990's, when the former futures exchange, COMEX – since absorbed during the futures exchange consolidation that ultimately produced CME Group – attempted to introduce an exchange-traded repo cash market. For its efforts, the repo dealers – seeking to preserve the confusion (and profit) created by "specials" (repo in specific, scarce Treasury issues) – gave COMEX no dessert after dinner and sent it to bed early. The application to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) was quietly withdrawn.

So, the first reason this new repo rate is better is that the Fed's strong-arm tactics with the dealers have borne fruit. The existence of the broader, more transparent, general collateral repo market is acknowledged, and the rates on "specials" eliminated from the index.

A second improvement on LIBOR is that the new Treasury repo index is composed of volume-weighted transactions prices – not the vote-created average of guesses by bank staffers that constitutes the LIBOR fixing.

But there are problems

How to game the Fed's new index. Perhaps to distance itself from the scandals that infected the foreign exchange markets, the new Fed repo index will depart from the forex market practice (and of most markets) of picking a specific time, and a small period, or "window," around that time, using volume-weighted transaction rates within the window to determine the market index. Instead, the Fed approach is to make the entire day its window.

The objective, no doubt, is to eliminate the long-standing dealer practice in most markets of trading ahead of the fix, based on foreknowledge of the "heavy" side of customer orders. (For example, if there are many more sell orders than buy orders, dealers sell for their own account near the fix, anticipating that the price will fall at the close.)

But beating the Fed's one-day window will be easy. The dealers will borrow more than they need during the day, for settlement at the end of the day. Then they will sell off their excess en masse as the close approaches, driving their own cost of money below that of customers. Over time, this game will appear in the Fed's data; however, since the Fed has separated dealer-to-dealer trades from dealer-to-customer trades. The Fed will be able to observe both that dealer volume is relatively high at the close, and that the rate takes a dive at the end of the day. But, hey. That's just one of the multiple ways to game a market without breaking law or regulation.

The index will produce backward-looking LIBOR substitutes. Every flaw in the hoped-for application of this Fed index to replace LIBOR (there are others) pales in comparison to the flawed method that must be used to construct the one-, three-, and six-month rates that the Fed hopes the world will use to replace LIBOR.

Consider the classic relationship between a three-month spot, three-month forward, and six-month spot rate.

(1+three-month spot)(1+three-month forward) = 1+six-month spot

That relationship is the result of arbitrage. But this arbitrage depends on these rates' forward-looking property. Each of the rates is the market's forecast of the average of coming daily interest rates during the period spanned by the rates.

But how, for example, will a six-month reference rate be constructed, the tenor usually found in the floating-side rates of an interest rate swap. Undoubtedly, it will be the average of the daily Treasury repo rates for the past six months.

So, put yourself in the position of an interest rate swaps dealer, considering how to determine what the six-month Treasury repo index will be in one year. Oddly, it will not be the forecast of the rates in the six months following, but the forecast of the rates in the six months preceding. Put another way, the rate that textbooks call the six-month forward rate in one year will be suddenly morphed. Looking back, from its viewpoint one year from now, it will see the daily forecasts of interest rates in the six months, six months hence. So it will see the six-month forward rate in six months, thinking about it now. What???

Conclusion

The whole thing makes my brain hurt. And trading interest rate swaps makes a person's brain hurt already. It's not going to fly. The CME will list a futures contract based on this new Fed critter. And interest rate swap dealers will trade a few swaps using these Rube Goldberg-created index rates amidst great fanfare. But like haute couture, nobody will ever wear the stuff.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.