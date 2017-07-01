Cheniere's Contract Faces A GAIL

For shareholders, one of the original major investment risk for Cheniere Energy ("Cheniere") (LNG) and its related subsidiaries (Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings (CQH), Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (CQP)) has always been the contractual risks of the signed LNG Sale and Purchase Agreements (“SPAs”) between Cheniere and its various counterparties. With LNG prices plumbing all-time lows, many questioned whether Cheniere's counterparties would honor the 20-year supply agreements. These SPAs are key to Cheniere's finances, as the payments underpin the company's future finances, and act as a form of collateral for the significant debt undertaken by the company to construct the 7 liquefaction trains.

Hindustan Times recently reported that GAIL (India) Limited ("GAIL"), India's largest LNG importer, was attempting to renegotiate the prices it agreed to under its 2011 SPA with Cheniere. GAIL had previously contracted for 182.5 Tbtu annually of LNG (equivalent to approximately 3.5 million tonnes per annum), with annual fixed fees of $548M and a term of 20 years.

GAIL agreed to pay Cheniere a price of $3.00 per MMBtu plus 115% of the final settlement price for the New York Mercantile Exchange Henry Hub natural gas futures contract for the month in which the relevant cargo is scheduled. 15% of the fixed portion of the contract sales price will be subject to annual adjustment for inflation.

The SPA's contractual start date coincides with the start of Train 4, tentatively scheduled for completion some time in November 2017.

Cheniere can designate the date for the first commercial delivery ("DFCD") of the LNG within a 180-day period commencing after the train has been fully permitted and approved for operations.

GAIL's Limited Options

We've reviewed in-depth the SPAs and concluded that the agreement had no mechanism for GAIL to force a renegotiation of the LNG prices. Although the parties could always bilaterally agree to amend the terms, Cheniere has little incentive to do so as it would then tempt other parties to renegotiate their SPAs and seek additional concessions. Moreover, Cheniere's Sabine Pass liquefaction project, and its Corpus Christi project for that matter, were recently upgraded to an investment grade rating, which provides even more incentive for Cheniere to leave well enough alone and ensure the stability of the SPAs that underpin its debt.

Termination

While GAIL could unilaterally terminate the agreement, doing so would constitute a willful breach and expose GAIL to potential damages in addition to any amounts owed. GAIL can only legally terminate the SPA under very specific conditions:

If Sabine Liquefaction declared an event of force majeure (as defined and provided in the SPA) one or more times and the interruptions from such force majeure events aggregated 24 or more months during any 36-month period and resulted in a 50 percent or greater (or prior to the DFCD of LNG from the fourth liquefaction train a 100%) reduction in the annual contract quantity of LNG available to GAIL during that period; If after the date of first commercial delivery of LNG from the fourth liquefaction train, Sabine Liquefaction failed to make available to GAIL 50 percent or greater of the cargoes scheduled in any 12-month period; The fourth liquefaction train had not commenced commercial operations at the Sabine Liquefaction facility within 180 days after the date designated for the first commercial delivery; or The expiration of the export authorization permitting Sabine Liquefaction to export LNG from the United States to any country that has, or in the future develops, the capacity to import LNG and with which trade is permissible.

Beyond those limited reasons, GAIL is effectively bound to the letter of the agreement, which explains in part the quotes below from sources at GAIL.

"At current US prices, the landed cost of the LNG (in India) is not very attractive . . . [w]e are trying a mix of options on pricing, and re-negotiating is one of them," the source said. "My perception is that the talks with Cheniere in this regard are not very likely to succeed."

In turn, Cheniere's spokesperson stated:

"Our customers expect us to deliver on our commitments, and we expect the same. This is a signed long-term contract that we believe will provide long-term value and we expect the contract to be adhered to."

Ultimately, although LNG prices from Sabine Pass could be higher than the current $6-7 per mmBtu cost of LNG in the spot market (if today's spot prices become tomorrow's prices when the DFCD occurs), GAIL will likely be forced to continue with the agreement.

In the end, Cheniere's counterparties traded pricing flexibility for supply certainty, and fortunately, Cheniere's SPAs were drafted well enough to ensure that that would be the case. While we believe such discussions between Cheniere's counterparts are always occurring, to the relief Cheniere's shareholders, their potential for success is low.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LNG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.