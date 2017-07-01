The Stress-Free Big Bank Stress Tests

What? Me worry?

- Alfred E. Neuman

The big banks passed the regulators' stress tests – all the big banks. A first.

If you are Warren Buffett or any investor who bought bank stocks before the news, great! The banks will no longer just squirrel your money away in their capital accounts, required to ensure they are safer than before the Crisis. Mr. Buffett will feel justified in collecting his capital gains, as would any man who stops pounding his head against a wall. Warren's warrants have more than doubled his fun. But Buffett's boat has sailed. The markets have priced in the fact that the days of big banks packing investors' funds into a vault are ended.

So after a day of celebration, it is time for Mr. Buffett to get out his worry beads. What, oh what, will the big banks [for Mr. Buffett, Wells Fargo (WFC) and Bank of America (BAC)] do with their new-found freedom? Riches for bank stockholders beyond their wildest dreams, do you think?

Before you jump on the big bank bandwagon with new money, consider what the big banks intend to do with your investment, now that they are freed from stress test stress. The banks' plan is to give your investment money back, if nothing goes wrong. The banks are promising greater equity buybacks.

What does that mean? What is the point of dividends and buybacks? Dividends and stock buybacks are the company’s concession that you can make more money than the company with your investment dollars. But I don't get how this plan should inspire new investment in these big bank stocks.

The Fed informed the banks they have the green light to increase dividends and stock buybacks. Big whoops. Give them your money; now they are permitted to give it back, if nothing goes wrong.

Better, send me a check. I'll give your money back too, if nothing goes wrong! Make the check payable to Think Twice Finance Foolproof Plan LLC. (Just kidding. No actual checks, please. I would just stuff the money in a market index ETF, after gratefully deducting a small fee for myself. You can stuff money in ETFs yourself, avoiding my costly gratitude.)

But if I were ever motivated to abandon my personal investment plan – using market-wide index ETFs to let the market think for me – I would pick stock in a company with managers who had described a plan to increase the value of my money. Not plans to give my money back, if nothing goes wrong.

The whole dividends and stock buybacks thing is bogus

It's difficult for an investor not to feel a little confused – even bemused – these days. Most of the stocks in the public markets follow the big banks' strategy. As Matt Levine of Bloomberg puts it,

The basic function of most mature modern public companies is to generate income and give it to shareholders in the form of dividends and stock buybacks. If you are generating income that you are not giving to shareholders, you need a pretty good excuse. Some companies have excuses like 'We are investing it in our business in order to grow our profits in the future,' but that has not been particularly a theme among big banks in the post-crisis era.

But alas, that is the apparent humdrum future of the big banks. They have become boring and predictable. So, investment advisers recommend these stocks for reasons such as changes in future regulations and changes in interest rates. Not the stuff of which fortunes are built. Unless you are Warren Buffett. Then you get a warrant kicker because your name itself drives up the stock.

The post-Crisis reality is that the publicly traded stock market has become a bore

It comes down to this unfortunate truth. Most significant publicly traded corporation takes no interesting, wealth-creating risk. Risk-taking and profit-making has become the business of privately held companies. No great injustice here. If you don't qualify to invest in privately held shares, there is a very good reason. There are plenty of privately held investments that are absolutely a mistake.

Privately held companies see little reason to go public. Why not? They want to make decisions under the radar. Either because the decisions are great ideas that these companies would like to keep quiet. Or because these ideas are stupid ones that the companies think are great ones. Since raising capital is no longer much more difficult for private companies than for public companies, the investment action has moved out of the stock markets.

Three Bronx cheers for the regulators

Dodd Frank regulations have proven remarkably malleable following the change in administration. The stress-free stress test is a case in point. The stress test itself has become distinctly more reasonable.

No more silly pop quizzes about footnotes in the textbook like, "What will happen to the bank under a negative interest rate regime?" The issue this time was the straightforward, "What will happen to the bank if there is a recession?" The timing of recessions is up for grabs. However, there will be recessions. The banks should be able to show they are prepared for them.

I would like to report that the stress tests got reasonable because the banks are chastened by regulatory tutelage. Such seems to be the dominant conclusion of credulous analysts. But no. The stress tests got easier because of the effect of the political realities of an incoming bank-friendly administration.

What the banks want

The banks have universally supported the continuation of Dodd Frank. "We have sinned," they tell us, crawling along Wall Street in sack cloth and ashes. "We must be punished."

But the fix is in. The back-room deal has been struck with Congress. "We banks provide the cosmetics of Dodd Frank. We appear contrite. But you, Congress, make sure that the bank regulators are reined in. Make sure that Dodd Frank becomes toothless and clawless."

A new cycle begins. The seeds of the next crisis have been sewn. It's time to reconsider the clause, "… if nothing goes wrong." Use the past as your guide. With financial institutions, stuff happens, always. When? The New York Times has already sounded the alarm. Those Cassandras.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.