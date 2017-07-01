Is A Risk Parity Deleveraging Event Imminent?

Here's a recap of what you need to know.

The risk posed by risk parity funds has become the market's topic du jour again.

What we saw this week in terms of the spike in developed market yields has a lot of folks talking about an imminent risk parity unwind.

Risk parity has been something of an 800-pound gorilla in the room for quite some time and the opacity surrounding it doesn't do much to calm the nerves. As a reminder, here's what BofAML said back in April:

Model driven equity selling pressure via risk parity and equity vol control strategies is often also considered alongside that of CTAs as they all (1) use rules-based models that can at times make them price-insensitive buyers or sellers, (2) typically increase leverage when volatility is lower, and (3) can deleverage in response to a shock from low vol levels. As with CTAs, estimating potential equity selling pressure from risk parity and equity vol control funds requires first knowing how much of their assets are purely rules-based and second modelling how they could operate in a stress event. However, relative to CTAs there is much less transparency on the total size of assets in risk parity and equity vol control strategies let alone the subset of which is completely rules-based.

I like those passages a lot because they're easy to understand.

That is, you don't have to know anything about CTAs, risk parity, or volatility control funds to get the gist of that. All BofAML is saying is that out of the three types of model-driven strats that could potentially be forced to sell into a falling market (and remember, when I say "forced" I'm just saying that because they are model-drive, rules-based approaches, they mechanically rebalance according to market conditions), it's harder to quantify the risk posed by risk parity than it is to guesstimate CTA exposure.

Equally simple is the rationale behind questioning whether a risk parity unwind is in the cards. If you're essentially making a levered bet on negative stock-bond return correlations (or, put differently, a positive rates-stock correlation), then what you don't generally want to see is stocks (SPY) and bonds (TLT) selling off together.

Thus, the whole notion of a "taper tantrum" in many ways encapsulates the risk parity worry. You can crystallize it in one query: "how high do 10Y Treasury yields need to go before stocks begin to interpret rising yields not as a sign of reflationary optimism but rather as a risk-off trigger?"

The popular answer is ~3%. Here's a short excerpt from a recent Nedbank note:

The Fed and other non-US Officials (Central banks and Private) hold more than 50% of the US treasury market. As the FX reserves start to decline and the Fed starts to reverse the QE process, it will probably put upward pressure on the US bond market. Our fair value model indicates these pressures will push the US10yr up to 3.00%. The latter level is also the major support line coming all the way from the late 1980s. However, unfortunately, every time the market has moved up to this trendline since 1987 the world has experienced financial stresses.

The reason this has become such a hot topic again is because the moves we saw in DM rates this week were dramatic. To wit:

(Barclays)

Just to give you an idea of how remarkable that move in bunds was, consider that because of the absurdly low starting point, Tuesday's spike was a 4-standard deviation event on par with the bund tantrum of 2015:

(BofAML)

So again, the worry is that that kind of action (i.e., rapidly rising yields) could spook equities, causing both stocks and bonds to sell off together.

Invariably, that would lead to a spike in equity and rates volatility.

Then comes to risk parity unwind.

Indeed, we're already seeing what could be the beginning of such an episode:

(Bloomberg)

Coming full circle, the reason you should care about this, is because it's another part (perhaps the most important part) of the argument for why systematic, model-driven strat deleveraging (i.e., selling into a falling market) could exacerbate an already bad situation.

And if you're looking for triggers, one good place to start is a sudden spike in DM bond yields. Which is exactly what we saw this week.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.