Qualcomm: A Schoolyard Bully Or A Victim Of Its Own Arrogance?

As we expected, Qualcomm, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:QCOM) shares have continued to break down when the overall market experiences strong selloffs. Given the lack of a correction in the overall markets for a considerable time, we expect the company's shares to fall further. Multiple factors have pressured QCOM's shares as the company is facing battles on different fronts and is in effect being forced to transform as governments and competitors attack its main profit center (patent licensing royalties). Speaking of transforming, the company is pushing forward for global government approvals of its acquisition of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) as this article is being published. As our readers may know, we believe that the NXPI acquisition is critical to the future success of QCOM given the substantial global attacks on QCOM's licensing based profit model, which accounts for 80 percent of its profit. As companies and governments have increased such attacks, QCOM's earnings estimates for 2017-18 have fallen significantly. A steep fall in earnings estimates is a sign that the company is unlikely to overcome the various attacks on its wireless modem patent licensing model without substantive adverse results. Not only is the company facing European Union antitrust related pressures relating to the NXPI acquisition, but it is being pressured by: 1) slowing smartphone demand and 2) patent-licensing-related litigations instituted by U.S. FTC and Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Negative news continues to mount for QCOM. In late June 2017, the company lost a motion to dismiss the U.S. FTC's antitrust case against it. The company argued that the U.S. FTC's complaint failed to support the basic elements of an antitrust violation. Early in 2017, the U.S. FTC alleged that QCOM uses anticompetitive tactics to maintain its monopoly in the supply of mobile phone processors. According to the U.S. FTC's complaint, QCOM ensures higher royalties for its standard-essential patents ("SEP") by threatening to disrupt supplies of its products to phone manufacturers. The FTC alleged further that such royalties "amount[ed] to a tax on the manufacturers' use of baseband processors manufactured by QCOM's competitors, a tax that excludes these competitors and harms competition." In other words, the U.S. FTC alleges that QCOM is using its SEPs (that cover technology that is essential to ensure that wireless devices operate within global networks) to "bully" wireless device manufacturers into extracting higher royalties. The U.S. FTC is the latest government agency to take actions against QCOM's behavior, but is not alone in taking action against the company for "abusing" its patent monopoly. (Governments in South Korea, Taiwan, China and the European Union imposed substantial sanctions previously on QCOM for similar behavior.)

Mounting opposition to QCOM's alleged abusive patent-licensing practices has caused interested technology companies to comment on government regulatory agency actions against the company. In the amicus curie ("friend of the court" briefs from interested parties) briefs filed in relation to QCOM's motion to dismiss the U.S. FTC case, interested parties made the case that QCOM's years of bullying competitors and abusing the licensing process for its own financial gain made many enemies and few friends in the wireless device industry. Commentators have noted that generally, companies that hold patents that international industry bodies hold essential to make part of a global or regional standard agree to make those patent licenses available to all manufacturers under fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory ("FRAND") terms. Courts and regulatory agencies in the U.S. and internationally, however, have found that QCOM continuously disregards its FRAND commitments/agreements. In particular, as the U.S. FTC alleges, QCOM unlawfully maintains a "no license, no chips" stance that violates its FRAND obligations. The U.S. FTC argues that QCOM withholds patent licenses unless buyers also agree to purchase its chipsets for wireless devices. (For example, the U.S. FTC accuses QCOM of demanding a license royalty of 5 percent of the retail price of a device when a typical SEP license amounts to less than 0.5 percent of a retail price.)

Commentators argue that QCOM's anticompetitive behavior, if not controlled or punished, could have significant effects on the entire standards-setting system. For consumers, such commentators note that the company's unchecked behavior would mean higher prices and a proliferation of incompatible devices. While no company is required to submit technology for standards consideration, once a company does so and its technology is deemed essential to a standard, the company is required to license that technology under FRAND terms. Such commentators have noted that in the past, industry standards organizations self-regulated themselves in a satisfactory manner. Today, however, governments/companies allege that QCOM continuously ignores laws and rules that have forced global government regulatory authorities to institute actions against it. As such, commentators argue that the ongoing U.S. FTC's action against the company is significant. If the U.S. FTC's case against QCOM succeeds, commentators believe that it will control the company's behaviors and will send a signal that the U.S. government upholds the FRAND system and the global innovation it supports. As noted above, QCOM's tactics appear to be so onerous, egregious and far reaching that interested parties filed an unusual number of amicus curie briefs in response to QCOM's motion to dismiss.

The unusual number of interested party filed briefs in relation to QCOM's motion to dismiss the U.S. FTC action is, as commentators note, a signal of the adverse impacts of QCOM's patent licensing policies. Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), for example, notes that QCOM's tactics have blocked wireless device makers from assessing competing chipsets on their merits. INTC argued further that QCOM's "web of anticompetitive practices distorts prices in this market, which imposes a financial burden on [device makers], rival chipset manufacturers, and ordinary consumers alike." The U.S. FTC argues that competitors such as Broadcom (now part of Avago Technologies (NASDAQ:AVGO)), Marvell (NASDAQ:MRVL), Freescale (now a part of NXPI) and Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were all illegally forced out of the wireless chip market due to QCOM's patent licensing tactics. As we can see then, QCOM's longstanding patent licensing tactics have generated global adversaries against it in the government and private sector. Although many investors have argued that QCOM has faced and withstood these attacks previously, we believe that this time such attacks may cause more damage than in the past. With handheld devices becoming more commonplace, such devices are more likely to become commoditized. As such, commoditized products become more differentiated by pricing advantages rather than patent-protected technological advantages.

When a product becomes commoditized, the manufacturers of such product are less able to charge premiums for technology-based advantages and are then forced to compete on a pricing basis. As wireless devices become commoditized, manufacturers of such devices search for cost reduction opportunities to drive down its costs and boost profits. With this in mind, QCOM's outsized patent licensing fees become a logical target for wireless device makers. The earth is shifting under the company's feet as we write these words, and, as such, QCOM's outsized licensing fees may become a thing of the past. As attacks on QCOM's licensing model and the overall profitability of the company intensify, EU antitrust regulator's approval of the NXPI acquisition has become increasingly important. (We should note that the EU antitrust authorities have paused consideration of QCOM's acquisition of NXPI after the companies failed to comply with an information request.) The NXPI acquisition is a strategic positive as it allows the QCOM to drive revenue/earnings growth through diversification of its product offerings and reduces/mitigates its dependence on its current royalty-based business model. Post NXPI, QCOM would establish its global leadership in integrated semiconductor solutions, expand its footprint across key growth market opportunities such as automotive, Internet of Things ("IoT"), security and networking. The acquisition would also allow QCOM to expand into new industries and decrease its dependence on the slow growth smartphone market.

So is QCOM a schoolyard bully or victim of its own arrogance? For us, it is hard to say, but it is likely that the company is a combination of both types as it fought for its own business interests over its alleged overstepping of the bounds of FRAND licensing obligations. Decades of QCOM's patent licensing tactics are finally coming home to roost as governments and private companies have finally said "Enough!" Where does that leave investors interested in QCOM's shares despite near-term adversities? In our mind, circumstances for QCOM get worse before they get better. As pressures continue to mount, we believe that the financial media will question the safety of the company's dividend if earnings estimates fall further. Although we believe QCOM's dividend is well covered and not under any real threat, we would not be surprised if the company's yearly dividend increases become smaller token increases or nonexistent. Our readers may remember that we have used a QCOM insider's near million dollar purchase at about $53 a share earlier in 2017 as a reference point as to when such shares begin to represent value. While QCOM's shares are holding strong in the mid to upper $50s of late, all it would take is another write down in the company's earnings estimates and/or a long-awaited selloff in the overall markets for shares to fall further.

Investors are likely to continue pressuring QCOM's shares near term until the company resolves its licensing disputes along with its attempts to close its NXPI acquisition by overcoming any EU regulatory objections. As noted above, we believe that the NXPI acquisition is critical to QCOM since its closure will allow QCOM to overcome slowing growth in the mobile market where products are being commoditized and volume growth is moderating. The NXPI acquisition also allows QCOM: 1) to become a more diverse company that has the potential to participate in new markets and drive revenue/earnings growth; and 2) to target the IoT market, i.e., the addition of connections and computing power to products such as home appliances, vehicles and industrial equipment. Automotive and industrial IoT applications are a more profitable market for semiconductors and allow QCOM to transform towards such higher growth areas of automotive, IoT, security and networking. QCOM also expects, within two years after the close of the NXPI acquisition, $500 million of annual cost savings. While timing most stock purchases is an exercise in futility, we believe that an investor may be able to purchase QCOM's shares in the low $50s or in the upper $40s if a very strong overall market correction occurs.

QCOM's forward price-to-earnings ratio is about 13.00 based on fiscal 2017 earnings estimates of $4.25, and about 14.20 based on fiscal 2018 earnings estimates of $3.89. Estimates for each year have fallen significantly in recent months. Near term, as the EU investigation of the NXPI acquisition continues and QCOM's regulatory/litigation disputes continue, investors are likely to have another chance to purchase QCOM's shares at a lower price. Over the long term, however, investors will benefit from share price appreciation, dividend increases, share buybacks and the transformative benefits from the company's NXPI acquisition (if it closes). Despite near-term adversities and uncertainties arising from the ongoing litigations and the pending NXPI acquisition, we believe that such adversities/uncertainties will subside over the long term as the company benefits from its transformational NXPI acquisition towards growth market opportunities such as automotive, IoT, security and networking.

