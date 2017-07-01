U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Blue Apron Breaks In A Busy Week For IPOs

Eight deals priced this week, raising a combined $740 million. Meal-kit unicorn Blue Apron led the pack along with two banks, four biotechs and an enterprise storage provider. The week also saw one SPAC IPO and one Reg A+ offering.

Before this week, the year's eight VC-backed tech IPOs averaged a first-day pop of 30%, each notching double-digit gains on day one. This week, Blue Apron and Tintri ended their first days up 0% and 4%, respectively. Investors may still be enthusiastic about growth, but concerns over high valuations and a path to profitability have not gone away.

8 IPOs During the Week of June 26th, 2017 Issuer

Business Deal Size

($mm) Market Cap

at IPO ($mm) Price vs.

midpoint First day

return Return

at 6/30 Avenue Therapeutics (Pending:ATXI) $33 $51 -40.0% +37.5% +31.3% Fortress Biotech spinoff developing an IV formulation of the opioid tramadol. Dova Pharmaceuticals (Pending:DOVA) $75 $447 +6.3% +16.5% +16.5% Commercializing an acquired drug candidate for low blood platelets. Esquire Financial Holdings (Pending:ESQ) $33 $99 -6.7% +8.9% +6.1% Commercial bank providing attorney-related loans with over $400 million in assets. Blue Apron Holdings (NYSE:APRN) $300 $1,964 -37.5% 0.0% -6.6% Leading meal-kit delivery service in the US. Byline Bancorp (Pending:BY) $108 $544 -5.0% +5.5% +5.5% Chicago bank with 56 branches and $3.3 billion in assets. Tintri (Pending:TNTR) $60 $234 -39.1% +3.9% +3.9% Sells all-flash storage arrays and software to create enterprise clouds. Mersana Therapeutics (Pending:MRSN) $75 $380 0.0% -6.7% -6.9% Early-stage biotech developing antibody drug conjugate therapies for cancers. Aileron Therapeutics (Pending:ALRN) $56 $234 -6.3% -28.0% -25.7 % Biotech targeting a range of cancers using stapled peptides.

Slow delivery: Blue Apron breaks issue

Meal-kit delivery unicorn Blue Apron Holdings raised $300 million by pricing at $10, down from an originally-planned $480 million at $15-$17. It finished the week down -6.6%. Even before Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) announced its acquisition of Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM), Blue Apron faced questions over competition and customer acquisition. Its first-quarter results showed it needed to spend heavily to maintain growth, driving down its once-positive EBITDA to -19%. With no close peers, Blue Apron could trade in a wide band, and the market currently appears skeptical. Investors now await the results of a very important second quarter.

Tintri prices at low-end of revised range and trades up

Tintri, which sells all-flash storage arrays and software to create enterprise clouds, priced well below its range at $7 to raise $60 million, including $23 million from insiders to get the deal done. It traded up 3.9%. Like close peers Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) and Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX), Tintri has consistently sustained high losses, but it has failed to grow nearly as fast. Additionally, valuation multiples for enterprise storage companies have contracted over the past few years. Post-IPO, Tintri has raised roughly $300 million, or 30% more capital than its IPO market cap.

Two bank offerings

Byline Bancorp, a Chicago bank with 56 branches and $3.3 billion in assets, priced its IPO at $19, the low-end of its $19 to $21 range, and finished the week up 5.5%. Esquire Financial Holdings priced at the $14 low-end of its range in a downsized offering. Esquire, a Jericho, NY-based bank focused on attorney-related loans, raised $33 million and finished the week up 6.1%.

Biotechs

Four biotechs IPO'd this week, led by Dova Pharmaceuticals, which priced at the high end of its range and raised $75 million. Dova is a late-stage pharmaceutical focused on commercializing an acquired drug candidate for low blood platelets. Insiders bought one-third of the deal, and the stock traded up 16.5% this week. Micro-cap opioid biotech Avenue Therapeutics also traded well (+31.3%) and raised $33 million after slashing its range by 40% prior to the offering. Mersana Therapeutics, an early-stage biotech developing antibody drug conjugate therapies for cancers, raised $75 million. It priced at the $15 midpoint and has traded down -6.9% this week. Aileron Therapeutics, which is targeting a range of cancers, also stumbled out of the gate. While the biotech is backed by venture firms and several large pharma companies, it has traded down -25.7% after raising $56 million in its IPO.

A SPAC and a Reg A+ IPO

Fresh after their prior SPAC acquisition of Playa Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA), TPG and Karl Peterson raised $400 million through TPG Pace Holdings (Pending:TPGH.U) this week. A total of 15 SPACs have raised $4.6 billion so far this year, more than all of 2016, putting the year on track to be the most active for SPAC IPOs since 2007. ShiftPixy (PIXY), a platform for restaurants to fill shifts with temporary workers, raised $12 million by offering 2 million shares at the $6 low end in one of the first-ever major Reg A+ IPOs. It commanded an IPO market cap of $180 million before trading up 28.3% on Friday. While neither deal is counted toward our IPO stats, Reg A+ may be an area to watch.

IPO pipeline update: Four new filings, plus two SPACs

Four companies joined the IPO pipeline this past week. Best (Pending:BESTI), an Alibaba (NYSE:BABA)-backed Chinese logistics company filed to raise $750 million. Redfin (RDFN), an online real estate brokerage, filed to raise $100 million. RBB Bancorp (RBB.RC), a commercial bank focused on serving first generation Asian immigrants, filed to raise $83 million. Clementia Pharmaceuticals (CMTA), a clinical stage biotech focused on treating bone diseases, filed to raise $115 million. Lastly, two SPACs, Osprey Acquisition (OSPRU) and Industrea Acquisition (INDUU), filed to raise $250 million and $200 million, respectively.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. The Renaissance IPO Index is up 20.7% year-to-date, ahead of the S&P 500, which is up 8.3%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Ferrari (OTC:RACE) and First Data (NYSE:FDC). The Renaissance International IPO Index is up 15.8% year-to-date, while the ACWX is up 13.2%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Covestro and Worldpay.