Eastmain Resources Is A Hold

On the Company

Eastmain Resources (OTCQX:EANRF) (TSX:ER) is a gold exploration company with three key assets located in Quebec’s James Bay gold district: Clearwater, Eastmain Mines, and Eleonore South JV. ER continues to de-risk Clearwater’s Eau Claire deposit with an updated mineral resource expected in the third quarter this year and a preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") early next year. Eau Claire encompasses 86% of ER’s total resource estimate of 1.84 million ounces of gold. It is a high grade deposit with excellent infrastructure in a mining friendly jurisdiction. ER is well capitalized with ~C$14M in the bank and no debt. For more information on the projects and the company, please visit ER’s website.

On the Stock

I initiated a position in August 2015 after a discussion I had with a very close friend of my brother who happened to know extremely well the Eau Claire deposit. He worked at Eau Claire as a geologist. He only had good things to say about the deposit. I then did my due diligence on the company and started to build a sizable position until the end of 2015. I was then lucky to sell all my shares near the high in 2016 to realize my gains. Since then, ER’s stock price has lost 64% of its value year-to-date.

I do not plan to re-open a position in ER this year unless the updated mineral resource adds at least 500,000 ounces of gold and the stock price trades below C$0.30. Let me explain why. The stock would then trade below 20x enterprise value to total resources (EV/Oz), which I would consider a good risk/reward ratio relative to the cost of opportunity. This valuation would then match the bottom realized early 2016. In addition, at the top last year, the stock reached 87x EV/Oz, which would imply an achievable upside of 277% from the June 29th close of C$0.31, should gold decide to finally break through $1,300 an ounce.

Beyond the top last year, let’s go crazy and look at the highest multiple the stock traded historically to understand why I think it is not (yet) a buy. It was on January 5th, 2011, when the stock price reached its highest level. The stock closed at C$2.17, implying a 148x EV/Oz. Fast forward to today, it would mean C$1.48 per share absent of any additional ounces of gold to the current resource estimate. It would translate to an upside of 385%. Not too bad, but I would argue that the cost of opportunity is too high given that I expect most of the gold explorers to achieve at least this return in such a situation. And I am referring to gold trading above $1,500-$1,600 at least. For example, GoldMining Inc (OTCQX:GLDLF) (TSX: GOLD) and Sandspring Resources (OTCQX:SSPXF) (TSX: SSP) both have more leverage to gold with a trading multiple today way below 10x EV/Oz. I therefore expect those stocks to far outperform ER.

On Value Destruction

Source: 2011 - 2016 Quarterly Reports and Consolidated Financial Statements

ER has issued shares at a clip of 10% compounded each year since early 2011 to land at 193 million shares outstanding today. It has thus more than doubled its shares outstanding. And yet, long-time shareholders have experienced a relatively marginal increase in the resource estimate and a share price that has lost two-thirds of its value. Are investors better off investing today in ER or back in early 2011 when the total resource estimate was 1.25 million ounces of gold with a 94 million float? That’s a rhetorical question, and the reason why I believe the stock is a hold today. I sincerely hope that the updated resource estimate comes as a positive surprise. Otherwise, current investors should expect more dilution and less return for their money regardless of what gold does going forward. Another risk to the stock is if the PEA expected early next year comes with an IRR (5%) below 20%-30% at $1,200. That would place Eau Claire in the category of mines that require a much higher gold price to be mined. Unfortunately, there are multiple mines with more ounces of gold in the ground that would be more appealing to investors and large gold miners. On the positive side, given the nature of Eau Claire, I do not think there’s much downside from here unless gold decides to revisit its bear market low of ~$1,050 in December 2015, which I do not expect.

Conclusion

For the past 6-7 years, Eastmain Resources’ management has been diluting shareholders and reducing the expected return of its flagship project, the Eau Claire deposit. This is to the extent that the cost of opportunity becomes too great to ignore. Insiders own less than 2% of the company which is very low on a relative basis. Therefore management does not feel the pain of rounds of dilution like “small” shareholders. A positive updated resource estimate expected by October 2017 would change my view on the stock if the market conditions are right. Until then, I am staying away from the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLDLF, SSPXF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.