Will A Bullish COT Provide Enough Fuel For Silver To Take Off?

Next week begins a new quarter, which could re-ignite the bull market in silver and SLV shares.

On the other hand, silver has fell back below key momentum averages and it failed to establish an uptrend this week.

This week's COT report was bullish for silver, with the commercial banks reducing their net short position to levels not seen since early 2016.

Summary View

The best news of the week for silver bulls came in the form of the Commitment of Trader’s Report (“COT”) which was published on 3:30pm on Friday. Commercial short interest is now reported to be the lowest it has been since early 2016, during the week when the price of silver rose from $14.20 to $15 per ounce. Will this week's bullish COT report be enough to propel silver higher in the coming weeks?

Unfortunately, the charts for silver and the iShares Silver Trust (SLV) don't necessarily add to the bullish picture. SLV has for two weeks failed to close above its 100 week moving average. We exited our long SLV position last week after silver fell for a second time below key moving averages. It is possible that this week's action was an end of quarter re-positioning that establishes a temporary bottom. We will be watching closely next week to see how it all plays out.

Here is our daily snapshot outlook for precious metals, which we update daily for our premium subscribers.

Technical Picture

On the weekly chart, you can see that SLV has fought unsuccessfully for two weeks to close above its 100 week moving average. Below this level, we see the $15.50 level as possible trend line support and $15.00 as solid horizontal support. Above the 100 week moving average, SLV will likely see technical resistance at along the $0.50’s - $16.00, $16.50 and $16.50.

In our daily premium reports, we currently focus on the 4 hour silver chart, which in our view provides more actionable signals for short-term swing trading this volatile asset. At the moment, silver is trading beneath key exponential moving averages, and is either continuing a down trend or is working to complete a bottoming pattern.

Precious Metal COT Report

This week’s COT report was bullish for silver. Full stop. The commercial banks who print paper silver reduced their short positions by 14.7%. In addition, hedge funds, seeing potential momentum downside, reduced their net short position by a further 23.9%.

We focus primarily on the net short position of the commercial banks when evaluating the COT report. In our weekly reports, we will often show how peaks in commercial net short interest corresponds to sharp sell offs in the value of SLV (left scale). At the moment, the silver commercial short interest has fallen to a level that hasn’t been seen since early 2016.

Safe Havens and Alternatives

The rating we provide for “safe haven alternatives” in our SLV decision matrix is based upon the Viking Silver Indicator. This indicator measures the relative divergence between SLV and safe haven assets like the USDJPY currency pair and Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (“TIPS”).

During the course of the past week, the silver indicator moved towards neutral. This, combined with silver's failure to establish an uptrend, made us decide to fully exit our long SLV position. We will wait to see how next week unfolds before entering another long position.

Thanks for any feedback below. If you liked this article, please hit the follow button above!

Note all charts were created on the TradingView website, and the tables were created by Viking Analytics if not otherwise credited.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.