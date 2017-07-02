Is It Time To Buy Micron On Weakness?

Micron (MU) has our fundamental and technical buy signals and is in our paper model portfolio of 15 stocks. You can see our proprietary buy signals at the bottom of the chart shown below. Earnings are out and there wasn't a negative surprise, so we are keeping it in our paper model portfolio of 15 stocks.

Analysts

After earnings, flashratings.com is reporting 15 analysts coming out with a mean target of $40 although an important one was as low as $33. It closed at $29.86 down 5% after earnings. The PEG is at bargain basement level of 0.88. Analyst earnings estimates for August 2017 are now $4.59, next year $5.15 and 2019 at $3.40. A generous PE of 10 gives me a target of $46. Using 2019 only gives a target of $34 and that is the problem. But price will be driven short term by continued good earnings and that will take price up. The $40 target looks reasonable. I will go with the experts on this.

Fundamentals

The finviz.com fundamental metrics look good and show a value, low growth stock with a big improvement in earnings. It has a very low forward P/E and good P/B, P/S, and P/C. The short ratio is relatively low and the earnings were good. All of the fundamentals are supporting the uptrend in price for the last year. The consensus target is usually conservative and that gives an implied return of 33% which is very attractive for a low P/E stock. (Our proprietary calculation comes up with 38.8% shown on the chart below.) This confirms the implied return buy signal we have and the high overall fundamental/technical grade our computer gives this stock.

Technicals

As you would expect from the fundamentals, the chart looks great with a strong, one year uptrend. Both the 50 and 200 day moving averages are in strong uptrends. MU is strongly outperforming the index. The weekly chart below shows these strong technical signals. Short term, it strangely shows price coming down after earnings creating our buy on weakness signal.

Conclusion

The fundamentals and technicals confirm our buy signals and MU will remain in our paper model portfolio despite the drop in price after earnings. It has our buy on weakness signal (our buy signals survived the selling.) I am looking for the optimal low price for a buy signal. We have a signal that identifies that point. It occurs when supply reverses and turns up on the chart.

