Transports Week In Review - Strong Momentum For Transports At Midyear

A strong catalyst for the improvement has been the reversal in performance from the trucking industry.

The XTN transports index is now up 2.8 percent; whereas the SPY is up 8.2 percent.





As we closed the week on June 30th and the first half of 2017, transports witnessed a strong spike in positive performance. Gross domestic product ((NYSEMKT:GDP)) numbers have been revised lower, but are still set up to substantially outperform performance from last year.

Amazon.com’s (AMZN) impact on retail and the myriad of other industries appears to be we aring off; the same can be said regarding speculation regarding another suitor for Whole Foods Market (WFM). With summer here, it’s time to get focused on key transport drivers and prospects moving forward.

I manage the Lean Long-Term Growth Portfolio (LLGP). To date, performance stood at 10.2 percent, as highlighted in green. As transport indices remain mostly weaker, the anomaly remains the NASDAQ (^TRAN), now up 14.5 percent. Both the NASDAQ (^IXIC) and Fidelity Contrafund (FCNTX) remain atop all peers, up 14.1 and 16 percent.

The Dow Jones (DJT), SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), Vanguard 500 Index (VFINX) and Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) were all up close to 8 percent. The key theme as will be clear below, is that transports have begun to pick up momentum.

YTD 2017

For the twenty-fifth week of 2017, the spread between the SPY and the S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) declined with the SPY up by 5.4 percentage points. The SPY declined by 60-basis points (bps) to 8.2 percent, while the S&P Transportation ETF improved by 270-bps to 2.8 percent for 2017.

Transports' performance continues to be more volatile than broader indices, the XTN index is up 960-bps over the past month and a half. The spread now being 5.4 percentage points is the closest transports have been since early March. Gross domestic product preliminary revisions have trended downward with the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta’s GDPNow estimate at 2.7 percent. Any performance above 2.5 percent will be a strong win versus last year’s 1.4 percent.

Rail Operators

Rail operator performance was positive for the week, with all peers witnessing improvement. Just as CSX (CSX) has broken away leading all peers, both Kansas City Southern (KSU) and Canadian National (CNI) are forming a tier-two advancement. I continue to expect all rail operators to move in parity, but would not be surprised to see the top three remain.

Week twenty-five of 2017 witnessed increased results for most Class Is based on total traffic carried. All Class I railroads remain positive for the year, which continues to be led by Canadian National’s now 11.6 percent improvement (performance was flat this week).

Railcar Manufacturers & Lessors

Railcar manufacturers and lessors were up for the week with the only exception being The Greenbrier Companies (GBX). Greenbrier announced its earnings earlier in the week, with results mixed. The company beat earnings, but missed on estimates. Deliveries were pushed out a little, but orders for the quarter were strong aside from the recent railcar leasing deal. I expect the stock to regain its steam over the coming months. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) has witnessed a solid uptrend of late as the market is positively viewing the company’s recent transit deal.

As the demand for certain commodities increases over the next few years, and as railroad operators increase capex programs, railcar manufacturers are set up to see improving trends. The timing and/or sustainability of these variables remains uncertain. Similar to rail operators, I expect railcar manufacturers to trade in-line.

Truckload Carriers

Truckload carriers were mostly up during the week, with some weakness in smaller peers. Weaker peers included Covenant Transportation (CVTI), P.A.M. Transportation (PTSI) and Universal Logistics Holding (ULH). Substantial improvement was gained by USA Truck (USAK), Daseke (DSKE), JB Hunt Transport (JBHT) and Rider System (R).

Investors need to keep an eye on both Celadon Group (CGI) and Roadrunner Transportation (RRTS) as both are expected to meet filing deadlines to redo their financials. Extent of impacts are uncertain. Buyout speculation is once again rampant for USA Truck. For now things are better, but if no suitor comes, prospects are not that good.

Less-Than-Truckload Carriers

Less-than-truckload ((NYSEARCA:LTL)) carriers were all up for the week, led by Saia’s (SAIA) strong gains. YRC Worldwide (YRCW) was also up well, but still remains down for the year. The timing of the broad-based transports decline added to both YRC and Arcbest Corporations’ (ARCB) recent woes, but there are clearly to classes in this peer group.

Truck pricing including LTL freight rates have picked up as is the case for seasonality. Most companies were cautiously optimistic based on early April/May data during their first quarter earnings calls. If FedEx Corporation (FDX) and Old Dominion Freight Lines (ODFL) are any indication, flat volumes and stronger pricing may be a trend.

Air Freight, Package & Delivery

Air freight, package and delivery companies were mixed with both FedEx and Deutsche Post DHL Group (OTCPK:DPSGY) being the positive performers. Despite the existing strong disparity between Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) and Air Transport Services Group (ATSG), I see much more upside potential for Atlas Air from today’s level. All peers, excluding Air Transport, have been in an uptrend since mid-May.

Last quarter, United Parcel Services’ (UPS) displayed a greater increase in volumes for LTL. This quarter FedEx’s volumes were more subdued, but yields were strong. UPS has also taken steps to improve margins through higher peak season pricing and attempts to transition its union employees to traditional retirement accounts.

Contract Logistics, Forwarding & Brokerage

Contract logistics companies were mostly up for the week, with exceptions being Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) and Radiant Logistics (RLGT). Hub Group (HUBG) showed some life mid-week, and some companies in this group became active when FedEx’s stock was frozen pending the TNT Express news. But recent momentum is likely correlated with improving expectations for the trucking industry, as intermodal should benefit.

XPO Logistics (XPO) continues its unstoppable tear as the stock is now up 50 percent for the year. Despite being respective leaders in their markets for North America, I view CH Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) and Expeditors International (EXPD) being more vulnerable versus larger peers.

Container Shipping Lines, Charter Owners & Container Lessors

For the container shipping industry, weekly performance for companies with exposure was mostly higher. Matson’s (MATX) stock price has been very volatile of late touching a nearly 660-day low this past week. Concerns of both domestic and global competition for the Hawaii and Asia business markets have surfaced. This is not unusual as it has occurred in the past, however, the market has become more cautious.

There is not much opportunity in the container shipping industry at the moment, unless one is well-suited for the risk. I for one am not looking to increase my exposure outside of Matson. But based on top-returns, one cannot argue with the performance by the container lessors collectively.

Airlines

Airline stock performance for the second consecutive week were mixed. The more I pay attention to performance, the more I see how erratic this group can be. The volatility level is not as high as energy or biotech, but the gyrations are similar. The tail of two airlines continues to be the divergence between Southwest Airlines (LUV) and Alaska Air Group (ALK) which occurred in late March. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (VLRS) has once again hit a key technical level, which it could not break through last March.

I continue to like Alaska Air, but the market remains adamant that the stock should be a middle-of-the-pack performer. We will just have to get more perspective on the next earnings report. The lower energy price environment will serve as a benefit while carriers deal with the threat of increasing labor costs.

Demand Trends

Key demand-based indicators that are monitored include Class I rail traffic, trucking industry tonnage, shipments, and loads, air cargo tonnage, container shipping line twenty-foot equivalent units, TEUs, North America seaport TEUs, shipping lane port calls, North America cross-border trade, and freight rates for most of these indicators.

U.S. & Canada Class I Rail Traffic – Carloads & Intermodal Units Carried

Through the twenty-fifth week of 2017, total traffic remained up 5.4 percent with carload traffic up 6.9 percent, down 10-bps; and intermodal traffic up 3.8 percent, a 10-bps improvement. Week twenty-five performance remained robust.

These numbers continue to not be far off from the total traffic originated results of 5.7 percent for the first twenty-five weeks of 2017 for North America rail traffic, published by the Association of American Railroads (NYSE:AAR) data. Investors should remember that total traffic carried includes both originated and received carloads and intermodal units. Additionally, U.S. traffic was up 4.5 percent and Canadian traffic was up 11.6 percent, closely tracking the carried rail traffic when combined. Mexico traffic was down at -1.3 percent, as improvement has continued.

Container traffic was up 3.8 percent, a 10-bps improvement. Domestic intermodal pricing for both eastbound and westbound averages have remained positive and/or improved through June. The May Cass Intermodal Price Index was up 2.2 percent from last year. The improvement has translated to stronger rail operator operating revenues, with traffic stronger for all Class Is, with the exception remaining Kansas City Southern – performance has improved over the past two consecutive weeks.

Week twenty-five witnessed weekly coal carload traffic at 111,000 carloads carried. This reflected a 9.2 percent increase versus last year. Coal continues to remain much stronger than in 2016, but weekly growth is slowing. Grain performance was up 4.1 percent versus last year. Similar to coal, weekly growth has slowed.

Motor vehicles and equipment carload traffic performance was down -4.2 percent versus last year. Chemicals were up 5.1 percent, petroleum products were down at -7.8 percent and crushed stone, gravel and sand remained on a roll, up 26.8 percent.

Trucking Industry

Source: Cass Information Systems, Cass Freight Index

Trucking industry spot market average rates have remained up from 5 to 7 percent versus last year, with a return to 6 percent in early-June. Seasonal performance has remained strong with flatbed, dry van and temperature-controlled up near or at double-digits. LTL has increased strongly up double-digits, while heavy haul has been solid – specialized has remained the most volatile fluctuating between positive and negative performance from late March.

The most recent April data for truck loads mirrored what we heard from many carriers. While the first quarter was soft, the initial read on the second quarter was close to the same to marginally better. As June spot market pricing has displayed prospects may be improving. Many trucking companies have rallied over the past few weeks.

Air Cargo

The big news that occurred during the week was a bit thrilling initially. FedEx’s stock was halted as the company was going to make an announcement. Speculation swirled regarding a merger, but the news for investors and markets was the impacts on FedEx’s TNT Express segment from the cyberattacks which took place earlier in the week.

FedEx’s TNT Express was strongly impacted with delays due to the virus being expected to last a few weeks. Management stated that impacts to the upcoming quarter could be material, but the stock price remained strong closing the week at a 2017 high. Market jitters have remained, especially for technology industries.

Container Shipping Lines

Source: Alphaliner – Top 100 Operated Fleets

Pricing for spot market container rates have remained in a downtrend in June, per the Shanghai Containerized Freight Index (SCFI). The exception towards the end of the month was the Trans-Pacific spot market rates from Asia to the U.S. East Coast. China trade to Europe also witnessed an increase in spot market activity.

The news of the week was clearly the cyberattack impacts on Maersk Line. A broad number of the company’s shipping terminals (APM Terminals) were impacted, including those at U.S. seaports. If having to diversify your shipments across coasts due to labor unrest was not enough, now the threat of cyberterrorism is afoot. The complexities facing shippers continues to increase.

North America Seaports

As more North America seaports have reported their May results, the picture has remained much more mixed. This is to be expected as the new vessel sharing alliances (VSAs) are now in full swing. Collectively, May is anticipated to witness continued positive momentum. Despite mixed performance, nearly all seaports have been positive.

The recent cyberattacks on some significant transport carriers has led to concerns regarding the cybersecurity of seaports in the U.S. Seaports have been viewed as vulnerable to multiple threats, largely due to the complexities involved in shipping supply chains, and combined with antiquated technology systems. U.S. Congress has taken interest, mainly in order to develop protocols in the event an attack were to occur.

North America Cross-Border Trade

The iShares MSCI Mexico Capped (EWW) was up by 90-bps. The index continues to outperform the iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC). The Mexico index is now up 22.7 percent for the year versus the 2.3 percent result for the Canadian index - an increase of 150-bps.

You never know based on the current administration, but it would seem that a more subdued North America Trade Agreement (NAFTA) renegotiation will be taking place. For the time being, shippers and manufacturers have been able to have on less concern, which has also been attributed to the “Amazon effect” of late.

Summary

Transports have displayed a very strong uptrend since the lows set in mid-May. This momentum is poised to continue as we head into the second quarter earnings season. The trucking industry will once again be a key focal point. If this industry can witness a return to stronger growth and/or pricing, it could bode well for transports in general.

If GDP growth allows the U.S. economy to approach the 2.5 percent level, there is a decent chance that transports could once again outperform many broader indices. The NASDAQ may be too far ahead, but most other indices remain within reach, especially markets begin to tighten.

