Talend: A Lesser-Known Company Continuing To Disrupt A High-Growth Space

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) is a small company - similar in size and impact to those that used to reside on the fringes of the IT investment world. The company has been public since last July, and I wrote about it a couple of months after that. It is only covered by 8 analysts these days, so the company is still little known. But a couple of readers have asked for an update, and here one is.

In terms of operational performance, Talend continues to surprise to the upside as will be outlined below. Reported revenues, which grew by 44% last quarter, were strong, but in fact the growth in proxy bookings was stronger. Overall, the rate of increase in deferred revenues continued to accelerate, and did so in a seasonally weak quarter for that metric. The company’s visibility was such that it elected to pre-hire when compared to its operating plan and hence saw a rapid increase in sales and marketing spend. That said, management says it is committed to a balance pattern of investment in which it tries to balance growth opportunities and the need to achieve profitability in the foreseeable future,

The company also has announced the first Apache Beam-powered solution for self-service data prep. Data prep is a relatively small component of Talend’s business currently, but it is likely to increase in significance. The solution it announced last winter appears to both differentiate the overall Talend offering and to have led to some specific customer wins. Talend's focus on Hadoop and big data analytics is a key differentiator for the company and it appears to be executing on this strategy.

Cutting to the chase, the shares were interesting when I first wrote about them and a relative value at that time. The shares are still interesting today, although the share price appreciation has certainly increased valuation both on an absolute and relative basis. I think the shares are still a value at the current share price - partially because the operational outlook has improved and partially because the shares, when viewed on a relative basis, have not seen the kind of dramatic outperformance that might lead one to conclude they have spiked. The key issue for me is that the company’s outlook has visibly improved, both in terms of near-term guidance but also in terms of its longer-term market share potential. Talend has followed the share price pattern of many other hyper-growth names and probably will continue to do so in the near term. While handicapping specific events in an earnings release and their probable impact on near term operational performance is far more of an art than a science, I think the indication that the company accelerated its salesforce hiring plans and was able to poach A+ players from the legacy data integration players is probably more significant than is reflected in the company's current valuation.

Back in March, the company had a follow-on offering for selling shareholders. The offering was for 3.3 million shares + a 500k share add on. The shares were sold at a price of $28.50, which was actually a premium to the price of the shares at the time the secondary was completed. Presumably, the secondary has cleaned up any potential overhang from Talend’s VCs, although insiders, as a whole, still retain about half of the outstanding shares of this company.

"Little-known" has certainly not meant "overlooked" by growth investors. The shares have performed strongly since the time of their IPO, which was about 11 months ago. In fact, the shares have appreciated by almost 55% so far this year and have blasted through many of the price targets reported to First Call.

Despite the significant share price appreciation in the several months, I feel investors should put this name on their radar screen and look forward to building a position. It has the opportunity to enjoy hyper-growth for a considerable time period and to become the best of breed alternative in the large and growing of data integration. The shares aren’t cheap, but I feel that estimates will be steadily rising to justify the valuation. The company has avoided the use of any substantial use of share based compensation and it has experienced a substantial growth in deferred revenue balances

Part of the company’s share price performance has been a product of the company exceeding growth targets, basically since it has been a public company. Revenues were up 44% last quarter (47% on a constant currency basis), which is a percentage growth rate significantly greater than that which it had been achieving before it went public. This is a company that is now based in the US, but it was founded in France by a couple of entrepreneurs with backgrounds in the SI world. In fact, last quarter, the company had more than 50% of its license business in the America’s for the first time and it is growing somewhat more rapidly in the US than in EMEA reaching 49% growth in the US last quarter.

Because of its genesis as a French company, Talend reports its results based on IFRS standards, which is essentially the same as US GAAP. It also reports results based on a non-IFRS presentation, which excludes stock based compensation. One is hard-pressed to escape that particular malady in any corner of the globe, although as mentioned, stock based comp. currently at $1 million/quarter represents just 3% of total revenue. One wonders if the aborigines in Australia record the results of making arrows and spears in a non-IFRS presentation to appeal to their various constituencies

At the moment, of the 8 analysts reporting their rating, 7 have the shares rated a buy or strong buy and 1 analyst has the shares rated as a whole. Like many enterprise technology vendors that have recently gone public, the company is currently achieving exceptional results, but, on the other hand, those results have been mainly forecasted by the company and the consensus is one calling for a reversion to more modest growth starting later this year. The company has made what can best be called plodding steps toward profitability - better than some and worse than a whole lot of other similarly situated companies. While the company modestly beat revenue expectations in its last reported quarter in the wake of a modest currency head wind and did see some operating leverage at scale, reported EPS was a small miss. The company increased its revenue expectations for the full year by about 2%-3%, but it did not decrease the expectations it has had regarding abating its losses on either a IFRS or non-IFRS basis.

So where might the beef be for this company? Simply put, it is the leader in second-generation data integration software. That market is still growing at 14% a year. The company has major functional differentiation when compared to legacy solutions in the space (its technology has been derived from an open source model) and seems to have advantages in terms of TCO because of its pricing and packaging compared to the large, legacy vendors. It has a trivial market share of just about 2%, which suggests that it has a lengthy runway of growth as it is self-evidently a disruptor and market share gainer. Its competitors belong to much larger organizations or, in the case of market leader Informatica, have been bought by private equity. As the cloud impacts workloads, and as users need to make a choice on new data integration solutions, for re-designed and new workloads, this company has the opportunity to dramatically increase its market share, and I think that is basically the case I will try to delineate below.

Data Integration - Does Talend really have significant differentiation to keep gaining share and enjoying hyper-growth?

I think for those readers interested in this name that is the principle question. I have no reason to doubt that the company will enjoy leverage at scale at some reasonable cadence. There already has been some, despite the earnings miss last quarter. The issue for this company, as is the case for so many other smaller IT vendors, is whether they have a solution that is differentiated enough, with enough benefits to users, in order to continue to gain market share.

For a little background to those readers not familiar with this market space, data integration as a category has been around for many years. The fact is that most users store their data in multiple formats, even if most often those formats have been Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)-centric. And of course, data is read in diverse ways depending on the specific application being considered. So there has always been a need for software that could put data into a consistent format that can be read by different applications and stored in different data bases. In addition, data has to be “cleansed.” No, not with Ajax or Comet or something like that, but frequently data entry has errors and incorrect data is then stored. Needless to say, that can represent a major problem. So software has been developed, initially using check-digit technology, that facilitated the ability users have to ensure that the data going into their applications comes from an accurate source.

There are many, many other complexities when it comes to cleansing and integrating data. For readers interested in more details, the Gartner report linked here provides a more in-depth view. I would specifically point out to readers that requirements for data integration have grown because of the need for data consistency between different operational applications, because of the need for Interenterprise data sharing and because of the use cases that involve support for governance and management of data assets. But, of course, the largest demand driver, beyond those mentioned above in the Gartner report, has been the explosion of big data analytics and the need to ensure that these analytic applications are fed with integrated and cleansed data.

As can be seen by looking at the two linked reports, there is a difference in estimates of both the size of the market and growth rates, with Gartner’s studs being significantly less than the study by Cision. That is usually a function of definitions. From the point of view of trying to analyze the opportunities for Talend, I think the broader definition better describes their opportunities and the areas of focus. Not too surprisingly, the on-demand consumption model, which is the primary delivery model of Talend, is seeing the greatest percentage growth. It is a lot easier to grow rapidly if a vendor is offering solutions packaged the way users today, want to consume what is on offer.

For many years, the data integration market has been dominated by two companies, Informatica and Ascential Software. Informatica went private about 2 years ago, at which time its revenue had reached a run-rate of $1.2 billion. Ascential Software has been owned by IBM for more than a decade - it had been about 35% smaller than Informatica before it was bought. The other two significant competitors in the space have been SAP (NYSE:SAP) and Oracle. Oracle’s solution is based on an older acquition and SAP’s product was internally developed. The products offered by SAP and Oracle are less robust than best of breed offerings and are primarily bought as part of an overall transaction with either SAP or Oracle.

Basically, the data integration market has not been disrupted for many years and it has been ripe for its own transformation. (Many industry participants call the software in this space ETL, which stands for Extract, Transform and Load). Much of the growth this company is likely to achieve is through the capturing of existing ETL users who need more capabilities at a reasonable price then they can find from legacy vendors.

The company’s CEO, when asked where new sales hires are coming from, said that "it was really incredible how many of them were coming from some of the large competitors and that we saw that opportunity. ... [W]e decided to go ahead and just pull them in a few months earlier because the big, you know once a year annual training event that we do is a really nice way to frontload their ability to get successful." Basically, it is fair to say that the people who have been selling the product for years have decided that the Talend solution has enough differentiation where they believe they will make more money selling it, than selling legacy products. It is really hard to find a stronger testament to differentiation than something like that, particularly when hiring these sales people on an expedited basis was the reason for the company missing its quarterly earnings expectations.

One component of the company’s outlook relates to the company’s focus on big data in general and Hadoop particularly. Its software is optimized to work well with extra-large data sets and Hadoop. It is a material advantage enjoyed by Talend that is hard to replicate. Currently, the use of Talend with big data has reached 50% of subscription revenues and the CEO has forecast that it will reach more than two-thirds of subscription revenues by the end of the year.

Just thinking about that particular metric in combination with the early sales hires last quarter, mainly from legacy data integration competitors, presents one reason why it seems likely that the company is going to exceed its guidance. In addition to the big data perspective, Talend is seeing a major percentage of its business coming from being a service provider for public cloud users. The CEO said that 30% of its business is coming from cloud -based use cases. Deals like those are far less competitive for Talend because the functionality required cannot be readily be done by legacy competitors.

Another advantage of Talend is that it is agnostic between data sources. Clearly, the data integration capabilities of the application software vendors are simply not going to be deployed on the public cloud in isolation. And IBM’s product is also highly unlikely to even be sold for its ability to work on AWS or Microsoft Azure. Sometimes competitive moats take the form of market structure. In the case of Talend, one sees, technology focus, a market where innovation had been limited for several years, and now a favorable market structure.

Talend is strongly differentiated in the segments of the data integration market that are growing the fastest-but beyond that, it is also usually the low-cost alternative. That isn’t all that surprising given the company’s genesis as an open-source provider.

Gartner ranks Informatica highly. According to Gartner, Informatica has proven to rapidly adapt to market functionality demands and to have broad market presence in innovation around metadata management, big data and data lakes. But Gartner also says that Informatica’s hardware-based pricing and licensing models and perceived high TCO remains a key issue. Some users, according to Gartner have difficulty in understanding its (Informatica's) licensing methods and high costs relative to the competition. IBM is seen by Gartner as having similar issues regarding costs.

Paths to Profitability

Talend is obviously still a small company, and smaller IT vendors with exclusively subscription models are unlikely to reach IFRS profitability all that rapidly. That is probably true for Talend as well.

Certainly, last quarter was not one that showed material leverage at scale, although part of that has to do with specific, non-recurring events described in this article. Excluding those one-time items, the model showed some reasonable leverage. On the quarterly conference call, management was quite explicit that it was engaged in balancing growth and a path to profitability-and there is likely to be continuing tension between the two objectives.

On an IFRS basis, sales and marketing expense grew by 33% last quarter as did research and development expense. General and administrative costs grew by 54% year on year, reflecting the expenses of running a public company coupled with the specific costs of the follow-on offering.

Sequentially, research and development spending rose by 12%, general and administrative spending rose by 13% and sales and marketing expense rose by 5%. Most of the increase in general and administrative costs related to the costs of the follow-on offering; excluding that expense, general and administrative costs actually declined sequentially. Overall, operating expense was 97% of revenues which compares to 103% in the year earlier quarter and to 97% of revenues in Q4 2016.

Gross margins slipped 100 bps year on year, primarily because of a rapid increase in professional service headcount. The company, because of its above-plan sales success, has both had to hire rapidly to augment future implementation capacity, and has had to rely on contractors and 3rd parties to perform installations at far lower margins than if it had trained personnel to complete assignments. Professional services revenues actually rose by more than 50% sequentially and given the company’s size, it is almost impossible to be able to handle that kind of incremental volume without turning to partners and contractors for assistance. That, in turn, will have the impact of lowering gross margins.

When I look at the P&L guidance holistically, I would be surprised if the company weren’t able to over attain its current forecast for earnings. The company had a non-IFRS loss last year of about $21 million. It currently is forecasting that it’s non-IFRS loss this year will be $22 million. On an IFRS basis, the company had a loss of $24 million, which is forecast to grow to around $30 million this year, despite greater revenues. I simply think that matching the rate of expense growth to the rate of revenue growth for the balance of the year will produce stronger results than those forecast. All that said, however, I would be surprised if there are investors who are buying these shares because of some analysis of Talend's DPV in terms of reported earnings. Earnings are still a couple of years away at best and I am sure that analysts recommending the shares use a variety of growth rate assumptions and time periods for hyper-growth in their analysis.

Valuation

A couple of days ago, a contributor to Seeking Alpha wrote an article that suggested that it is 1999 all over again. Presumably, the valuation of a company such as Talend was part of the argument the contributor was making. For what it is worth, my view is quite different.

Having been an analyst during that period and having had to deal with what were supposed to be hyper-growth names, my personal experience contradicts the thesis presented. There are simply too many specific points of difference between the stock trading events of 1999 - through the early days of 2000 and the current strength in tech names for the argument to resonate with me. The argument that those who neglect history are obliged to relive it is a well-worn bromide - but the reverse is equally true-the events of 20 years ago or so simply do not match up to the current environment.

I mention all of this because a company such as Talend did not exist nor could have existed in that time. Talend has revenues, a business model and financial metrics that are credible. Those metrics do not portray some deep value for this company to be sure, but neither do they suggest that investors have lost their understanding of what shares are worth. I don’t think that an article about a specific company is a place to discuss the particular article linked here-but for those readers who accept its premise, investing or even thinking about Talend would be foolish.

There are assorted styles of investing - none of them is exclusively right on what makes a worthwhile investment and certainly none of them are right all of the time. I would try to say that the investment case in Talend is timely - regardless of its perceived valuation - because of the rapid growth of the data integration market and in particular the big data requirements which is the economic foundation on which demand for Talend solutions rests. That growth is accelerating materially now and that is the most likely reason why Talend's revenue growth has been and is likely to continue to exceed expectations. It might be nice if that phenomenon happened during a period of less ebullient tech stock valuation - but it would also be unlikely.

The reason to own the shares is because Talend is gaining significant share in data integration and the most up-to-date news from the company suggest (hiring extra sales people on an accelerated basis) that this trend will persist. And no, you can’t quantify what that is worth using some DPV formula - it doesn’t really work for many reasons.

I will simply present the standard valuation metrics - well, other than EPS, as this company doesn’t have that - and wrap up the article. Talend is for those investors who invest in long-term trends. It Is for investors who want to ride waves. But it will not screen.

As of this writing, the company, using the 29 million average weighted shares the CFO has forecast, the company has a market cap of $1 billion. The company has a cash balance of just less than $100 million, leaving an enterprise value of $900 million. The currently published First Call consensus for revenues this year is $145 million. So that calculates to an EV/S of 6.2X. That is probably an average level for that metric in the cohort of hyper growth names; I think it is low because I see Talend sustaining 30%+ growth for several years while ultimately becoming a leader in its space and disrupting and gaining share vis-a-vis Informatica and IBM for a leadership position within the data integration space.

The company probably will not achieve non-IFRS profitability until 2019. It does use a modest level of stock based comp which had been projected to be 7% of this year’s revenues. In Q1, stock based comp was just $1 million, or 3% of revenue and the company did not update its expectations for that metric. I think the path to profitability is relatively straight-forward and to an extent will depend on the balance the company chooses between maximizing growth and achieving profitability. For now, however, I imagine that most stakeholders and stockholders would like to see a bit faster top line growth while waiting a bit longer on profitability.

The company generated a moderate level of free cash flow last year. Most of the positive cash flow was being driven by significant increases in the company’s deferred revenue balances. The increase in the deferred revenues increase grew by 2.5X last year.

Obviously, deferred revenues and bookings are inextricably intertwined. The CFO declined to forecast bookings-again that is pretty common these days because doing so essentially requires second sight on the length of average contracts and renewal contracts. While the increase in the deferred revenue balance grew by 60% year on year last quarter, the Q1 deferred revenue increase was not great enough to match last year’s increase in deferred revenues in overall dollars. If management doesn’t choose to forecast that metric it would be foolish on my part to attempt to make a guess.

All in, however, it seems to me that based on some trends and on seasonality, I expect that the company could generate $$10-$15 million of free cash flow this year. That would be driven by increases in stock based comp and continued robust performance in deferred revenues and by a smaller IFRS loss. Without management discussion of the course of deferred revenue, and with so few quarters from which to draw a trend, I think all that can be said is that the company is likely to see noticeably greater free cash flow than reported earnings. But no one is seriously going to buy these shares because of their current level of free cash flow. This story will ultimately be about growth and the longer-term development of a 20%+ non-IFRS operating profit model.

Talend shares have elicited 7 buys on First Call out of the 8 analysts that cover the name. It would obviously be better if there were more controversy amongst analysts or if the short ratio were more than negligible. It is a name that can either be bought opportunistically on a bad market day or positions could be assumed that are hedged with options. But I think that while it is not likely to see its shares increase another 54% in the second half of this year, operating results will be strong enough for the shares to deliver positive alpha.

