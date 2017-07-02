If You're Not Alarmed, You Haven't Been Paying Attention

By Parke Shall

The last 10 years have been an incredible ride. Investors who were smart enough to dive in while the market was falling apart in 2008 have likely made many multiples of their money. The Federal Reserve "did its job" in the sense that it created enough of an artificial economy to drive asset prices higher and see the market soar to new heights, where we are today.

^SPX data by YCharts

In terms of bull markets, this has been a really fantastic run. Any bull market that heads into double digits in terms of years is a lengthy one and with each passing day that goes by, investors should find themselves more and more willing to look at the other side of the equation and theorize when and how this market cycle will come to an end. One thing is for sure, and that is that all bull markets eventually overextend themselves or get to a point where things just get too expensive for the underlying economy to handle.



We think we are at one of these inflection points now and if people haven't noticed, it's because they have been willfully ignorant or just not paying attention. Today, we wanted to outline just a couple of reasons as to why we think the market has overextended itself and why investors should exercise caution and not necessarily pile into equities at this stage in the game.



Let's set aside the fact that the entire "recovery" basically was generated by the Fed encouraging people to take on debt and encouraging corporations and individuals to spend even more. Set aside the fact that we don't really believe this is where the means for a true recovery should come from. Let's just assume, for the sake of this article today, that we buy the central bank's theory and that they did a good job catalyzing a recovery. Otherwise, it's going to be an entirely different article and it's going to be hundreds of pages long.

Assuming that the Federal Reserve policy is correct, let's take a look at precisely what they have done for equity markets over the last 10 years. While markets have skyrocketed like you can see in the chart above, the Federal Reserve has only raised interest rates nominally with the effective Federal Funds Rate just finally breaking through 1% recently.

Effective Federal Funds Rate data by YCharts

The continued raising of rates is going to have a profound effect not only on the economy but also on equity markets as collateral damage. The massive amount of debt that has been issued and taken on by people who can barely afford it is going to rise in cost and those service costs will cause businesses and individual consumers to start to default on other obligations.



This then leads to people spending less which slows down the economy even more than it has already been slowing down on its own.



GDP growth estimates continue to look anemic despite the president's recent claim that the country would see 3% GDP growth at some point. Almost every time we have seen a revision over the last couple of quarters it has been a downward revision.

US Real GDP Growth data by YCharts

The Shiller PE ratio has broken 30x and is now at levels we have seen consistent with significant market pullbacks or even market crashes.

Put simply, stocks are just way too expensive at this point and there is going to be less disposable income and less cash piling back into stocks as this economic slowdown continues. At that point, we all know what happens. People want to deleverage and so they sell all types of assets across the board, driving the price of assets lower and perpetuating the cycle. At least, that is how it used to work before the Federal Reserve decided that we are not allowed to have any type of cycles any longer.

The timing for the economy to slow down and stall couldn't be worse. Not only are we at a point where markets are the most overextended they have ever been, but the Federal Reserve has done an incredibly poor job of managing policy over the last 10 years and has not put us into a position where we have options to effectively deal with another bust in the market.



What should have been done was while the market was blooming over the last 10 years, the Federal Reserve should have been raising rates at a faster clip and shrinking its balance sheet at the same time. But instead, we have yet another instance of the tail wagging the dog and the Fed succumbing to what it thinks it should be doing for equity markets as opposed to being objective and clinical in the way that it handles monetary policy. While this incompetence has helped everybody feel great over the last 10 years it is yet just another "buy now, pay later" situation that we will all eventually have to pay for.

The Fed has pumped air in, and caused bubbles in, student debt, subprime auto lending and consumer credit. All of these industries have overextended themselves even more than equity markets have.



Now we have a chance for some real panic because we have somewhat of a perfect storm brewing on our hands. Interest rates have nowhere to go but into negative territory. The market is expecting that, from a psychological standpoint, the Fed will continue to tighten, indicating that the economy is in good shape. The economy is, in actuality, slowing down on its own based on GDP estimates and forecasts. Your move, Fed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.