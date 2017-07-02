Valeant Has Topped Out For Now: A Simple Analysis

By Parke Shall

We think shares of Valeant (VRX) are priced very close to fair market value and will likely sputter around between $15 and $20 for the foreseeable future. We noticed that there was a significant amount of call buying in VRX to end the week last week and that caused us to ask ourselves whether or not there is a chance for the stock to continue to extend its rally past the $17 range where it sits today. We wanted to put our thoughts down and share them with the Seeking Alpha community for informational purposes, but also to elicit your feedback.

VRX data by YCharts

Let's do a quick review of VRX's history since its crash. The stock fell significantly because the company was essentially a house of cards that imploded from the inside out. Many of the acquisitions the company had made throughout its lifetime were overpaid for and many of them did not prove to be the successful cash generating prospects that the company once heralded them to be. In addition to this, the company had to cease and desist some of its "peculiar" business practices wherein it was selling Philador, prompting accusations of related party transactions and channel stuffing. Those days are now long gone.



At that point, the main questions from an investment thesis standpoint could have always been broken into two parts. First, is the company going to survive without having to immediately restructure? Second, is the company going to be cash flow positive and profitable from this point going forward, in a fashion where it will have enough cash to service its debt and continue to operate?



This is what all of the debate from $100 per share, down to $50 per share, down to $8 per share was all about. Bulls were arguing that the company had a robust pipeline of drugs and a steady cash generator in its stable brands like Bausch & Lomb. Bears argued that the weight of the company's nearly $30 billion in debt was crippling and that with the company's internal operations turning out to be a puff pastry, the debt would simply crush the company. All the while, while this is happening, there is a circus playing out wherein executives testified in front of Congress and various activist investors were in and out of the stock here and there.

Until just about a couple of months ago, there was still plenty to argue about for the time being. Nobody really knew whether or not VRX was on the cusp of collapse or whether or not concerns had been overblown in the short term. But when the company went out and renegotiated a large portion of its outstanding debt, delaying maturities out a couple of years and essentially buying themselves time and a lifeline, we knew that the short term pressure on shares was over.

In our last article about VRX, we stated that the company might appreciate about 50% off of its price at the time, which was about $12. We saw this to be as a result of the refinancing.

We followed up with an article stating not long after that the actions of insiders (buying stock) assured us that the trip to $15 was still likely in tact.

The thesis at the time was very simple. Even with estimates having crashed from $15 or $16 in EPS for next year at one point all the way down to between $3 and $5, where they have been over the last year, VRX was still trading with an extremely compressed multiple. Many other pharmaceutical rollups that have large leverage ratios and whose valuations account for potentially crushing amounts of debt all trade around 5X or 6X earnings. This is notable in companies like Teva (NYSE:TEVA) and Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL), as you can see from the chart below.

TEVA PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

These companies are similar to Valeant in the sense that they would be on the front line to any healthcare reform and that their large debt loads means that their future earnings need to be handicapped significantly.



While major pharmaceutical players like Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), and Pfizer (PFE) all trade with multiples between 10X and 25X, these specialty types of companies including MYL and TEVA will trade between 5X and 7X earnings. Our thesis at the time was that if you were to take the low-end of earnings estimates, $3 per share, and apply a extremely compressed industry standard multiple of 5X to them, shares could trade back to $15. The stock has made that move, and even moved past it a bit. VRX now trades right between 5X and 6X forward estimates.



However, now is not the time we would be going in and buying shares at $17 per share. Our reasoning for this is simple. We saw the multiple expansion that we thought the company was going to get in order to simply put it on a level playing field with some of its peers. From this point forward the question is going to be how well they handle their debt and how well operations are run going forward. When you combine this with the risk of the ever-changing dynamic of the entire healthcare industry with the new presidential administration, we think this is a spot where shares could park for the time being.



Really the only bullish catalysts from this point would be a significant increase in profit, which we don't think is likely or the pharmaceutical landscape basically staying exactly the same way it is without any major changes or reforms. That is close to the best case scenario we can come up with. Even in this type of case, the company is still going to have the clock ticking down on its refinanced debt. While they may have bought themselves two years with most of their debt, a quarter has already gone by since the refinance and the clock continues to count down. This will act like a compressor on the company's valuation and will likely continue to prevent shares from increasing meaningfully from this point forward. While shares may pop a little bit more on a short squeeze over the short-term, we don't think shares will appreciate long-term as an extension of the current move in the stock.



If the company surprises with better than expected numbers or asset sales at prices that are not fire sale, and if either of these give them more of an ability to deal with their leverage, that is the cornerstone to a situation where we believe shares could move higher over the course of the longer-term. However, these optimistic catalysts, if they ever happen, would likely be years away and the company has pressing debt issues to deal with over the course of the short term first. We believe at $17 per share, the risk is now for those who are piling in long and shares have a better chance of retreating back to $10 or $12 than they do of moving to $25 or $30. We believe shares will remain between $15 and $20 for the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.