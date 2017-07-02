9.9% Market Yield, Bull Market Continues; H1 Report 2017 (BDC, mREIT)

Personal Thoughts



When I was a child growing up the only contact with a business was the neighborhood bank. It was quite a big deal when I first opened a passbook savings account. The passbook was a small folded book that kept account transactions for the owner of the savings account.

I could deposit some earnings I made shoveling snow from sidewalks of neighbors and run to the bank to deposit my hard earned cash for safe keeping. They would take my passbook and enter my new deposits. At the same time the bank would enter the interest earned as a separate line item for the money I have previously deposited. That was the first time I realized my savings was making money instead of just sitting in my desk draw at home. I felt grown up to think I was doing the same thing my parents were doing with their income.

Another aspect to this line of thinking was the fact that my parents could borrow money from the bank when emergencies come up. That was the first time they explained the concept of banks receiving deposits from savers like myself and make loans to others in need. The neighborhood banks were considered with reverence to have such influence in our daily lives and the community.

Now you know why I have no problem being in the credit market. The loan industry is what makes industrialized nations function. It is the bedrock of capitalism. To me it’s a lot safer to be on the debt end of the ledger then to be on the business side trying to figure out if sales and earnings for their product continue into the future.

P.S. The passbook image was not my actual income earned - if I was making that much money shoveling snow I would have retired when I reached my 20s.

Introduction

Fundamentally I’m a reactionary investor and wait until price comes to me. For the moment I’m in a holding pattern with achieving my initial dividend income goal: 75% of my GEE (Gross Employment Earnings). I cranked up the purchases during the first quarter of 2017 to get as much income as possible before entering retirement. I created an article cementing this once in a lifetime event: “Just Retired, High-Yield Investing Generates Massive Income…”.

In Chart-1 I reveal the yearly price performance of my portfolio not because I wanted to track price as a motivation for trading, but to indicate the direction I’ve been following since February 2016. Since then high yield in both BDCs and mREITs took off like a rocket. It has been very frustrating waiting for a pullback in price to add to my income generators. To tell the truth I want a 20% to 40% pullback in price to accumulate more shares. That is the whole point to income accumulation and not price gains. Why should I put faith in something I can’t control, but on the other hand I can control my income cash flow.

The main reason for the 50/50 (BDC and mREIT) portfolio design is for income generation. If we look at Chart-2 it illustrates three conditions for income accumulation. The first will be the increased purchases and market price change, the second is the projected income, and the third is the actual income accumulation all referenced from the end of 2016. Anything positive gives me a happy face. ;-)

A great deal of questions concern my motivation in building the 50/50 portfolio using BDCs and mREIT. I decided to put together the portfolio management reference guide that answers most questions. This is not a typical portfolio design and is not recommended. It was personally designed for my unique situation in reaching my financial goal before retirement. High-yield individual stocks can be embraced by anyone with the understanding of how they operate. They are not the common blue-chip corporate investments most are familiar with in building their DGI (Dividend Growth Investing) portfolio. High yield RIC (Regulated Investment Companies) investments play by a different set of rules.

Portfolio Management Reference

I put together a list of articles I created to answer questions concerning my investment method and the reasons for my decisions. The article "High-Yield Investing; My Principles Of Income Management (BDC, mREIT) Portfolio" puts in one location multiple aspects of my investment thesis and application to survive both a bull and bear market using high yield as a backdrop to income cash flow.

An interesting article from Steven Bavaria goes over some interesting facts of debt vs. equity and/or bond investing since my entire portfolio consists of debt and not equity. Steven makes the case that investing in debt is safer then equity. He goes into the details that separate the differences and negative preconditions investors have over “High Yield Credit.” I have been trying to explain this in my articles, but Steven is an expert in credit investments and explains the false narrative around high yield rate sensitive investments. This article is a must read for a clear explanation of debt instruments. Thanks, Steven, for publishing an article we can all reference and learn from.

Market Predictions

I have known that trying to predict the market is not something I can do, and that is one of the main reasons for building the 50/50 portfolio. Since we are already in a bull market, a bear market will happen next, but when? I came across an article from “A Wealth of Common Sense” by Ben Carlson on the subject “Predictive vs. Diagnostic Frameworks”. The subject matter from one of the presenters, Philip Tetlock, tallied 30,000 predictions from economists, political scientists, intelligence analysts and journalists. You would think this type of evaluation would tell us something about the direction of the market, but here are some of his findings.

The average expert wasn’t much better than a random guess. And the more confident they were in their predictions the worse they tended to be and the more media attention they received. Ever since the Great Financial Crisis, it seems predictions in the economics profession have picked up substantially but the results have only been getting worse. A lot of this has to do with ideology, biased opinions and a misunderstanding about economic cycles and the Fed. A diagnostic framework can help you plan for potential problem areas ahead of time without having to predict precisely when they will occur. This idea applies far beyond economics into anything that requires a thoughtful decision-making process. Getting out of the predictive mindset can be difficult because an illusion of certainty makes people feel more comfortable in the face of ever-present uncertainty about the future.

It’s human nature to try to anticipate danger, especially when it comes to years of financial accumulation. The market is not in the habit of following our own perceived outlook and will work against us most of the time. Many predictions and forecasts of doom-and-gloom every day generating fear have been off base over the past eight years. They have missed the direction of this market and I wonder if they actually listen to their own advice and stayed on the sidelines. Trying to outsmart the market is futile.

Portfolio Price Performance H1 2017

As a side note, Chart-1 is generated using POT4.0 not released yet because of changes to the Yahoo script needed to create the automated downloads. Yahoo changed their API (Application Programming Interface), which only allows historic data downloads to function using an active web-browser. I’m in the process of interfacing the new API to the POT (Portfolio Online Tracker) using Microsoft Excel 2010.

Chart-1; Percent Change From December 2016

The reason I plot the 30- and 10-year Treasury yield is because Yahoo can download their historic rates and I can use them for the general direction of the credit markets. The portfolio yield performance is based on shares owned and daily price movements. Note the yield results do not include dividend reinvestment, but only market price.

Year-To-Date the SP500 market has gained over 8.2% while the BDC portion of the 50/50 portfolio has gained 3.2% and the mREITs with a 7.6% gain, giving my portfolio an average gain of 5.4%. I continue to reference the SP500 not as a benchmark, but as a general market perception direction. If the SP500 tanks all investments tank including both the BDCs and mREITs at least initially until level-headed investors shop for value.

Most of the run-up in June for mREITs was to capture dividends paid in July before the Ex-Dividend date. The last few days of June indicate selling mREITs and window dressing before the end of the first half. Price movement was expected.

If we look at Chart-1 again it shows the mREIT negative correlation to the BDCs starting around May 16th based on a declining Treasury yield, a flatting yield curve and the perceived decrease in the economic business cycle. The chart also displays the YTD percentage gains of both BDCs and mREITs along with the SP500 and the 30, 10 year Treasury yield.

The possible explanation for the mREITs advancing lately is stated from Wells Fargo. I have found this an interesting take on the flatting yield curve from Wells Fargo mREIT Investment Thesis by analyst Joel Houck, June 8th, 2017:

Year-to-date, MREITs have exhibited good returns as evidenced by their out-performance relative to both the S&P 500 and S&P Financial Index. Agency MREITs are up 13.2%, residential MREITs are up 13.1% and commercial/operating MREITs are up 7.4% compared to 8.7% for the S&P 500 and 1.0% for the S&P Financial Index. We attribute this out-performance, particularly from agency and residential names, from lower interest rate volatility and a flatter yield curve. The flatter yield curve, in our opinion, has acted as a governor on large cap bank stocks, which tend to dominate the market cap weighted S&P Financial Index.

In any case the mREIT side of my portfolio has revealed collaboration to what Wells Fargo is seeing in their mREIT stocks. This can change anytime, but like I said above, I’m a reactionary investor, and when the mREIT sector declines, I’ll start purchasing more investments according to my own thesis for building the 50/50 portfolio.

And a possible explanation for the BDCs hard time lately is also stated from Wells Fargo analyst Jonathan Bock, June 16th, 2017. The good news is that quality BDC investments will navigate this environment of declining yields:

...new issue pricing has remained low for all of 2017 and this has implications for BDC portfolio yields as issuers with call protection on legacy portfolio holdings have had time to wait for call premiums to roll off and now the market remains open for refinancing’s. Short term spread compression in the market only impacts a portion of a BDC’s portfolio, but the persistent low yield environment is chiseling away at higher yielding BDC investments. Now to be fair lenders always appreciate ‘getting their money back’ and repayments at times generate substantial fee income, but repayments are a double edged sword as lenders must put repayment proceeds to work in the now sustained lower yielding environment. Of course, near term volatility could create opportunities for lenders flush with repayment proceeds and while today’s environment is certainly competitive, Single B yields have surely fallen below today’s levels in the past and best-in-class BDCs have survived and flourished.

The BDC section of my portfolio has been declining since May of this year and one of the reasons I have focused my purchasing in this segment. With the FED increasing rates and the Treasury yields continuing to decline could indicate the overall economic business environment is losing confidence. In the mean time I’ll go with the flow and continue to purchase BDC or mREIT assets with an opportunistic bias.

More thoughts on the flattening yield curve:

I have been asked many times about a flattening yield curve and the effects it has toward the market. The yield curve can remain in a flat posture for a long time and both BDCs and mREITs will adapt to the current environment. A recent article “Flattening is Not Threatening” by Joshua M. Brown illustrates this effect.

The flattening yield curve is allegedly “indicative of an expectation for continued low growth” in the economy, the whole “Trump Policies” fairy tale notwithstanding. Chronically wrong permabears with an axe to grind will be taking this concern to the next level, postulating an imminent yield curve inversion (lower rates farther out in longer maturity bonds versus higher rates in the near-term). Here’s the thing, though – you can have a flat yield curve for a long time without an outright inversion. In fact, a flatter yield curve has historically been associated with a mid-cycle period of rising stock prices and continuing economic growth. It is not a “Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse” or “Canary in the Coalmine” sort of affair.

Portfolio Income Performance

Chart-2 is the combination of portfolio balance gain and both income types. The green bars indicate the actual received dividend income each month compared to last year accumulation. As of June 2017 and receiving half of my yearly cash dividends I’m running an 8.8% increase from 2016. The black line in the top half of the chart indicates the projected income stream after new purchases during the first half of the year. Since I knew I was retiring, I was on a mission to purchase new shares to increase income. The red line on the top half of the chart indicates the increase in portfolio balance consisting of new purchases and market price changes.

Chart-2; Percent Change From December 2016

The increasing price to my current investments is putting a lid on my income accumulation if I continue purchasing. It is costing more to increase my income with every new purchase and will have an impact on projected income growth. Moving forward I’m slowing down my purchases in the hope the September and October months give better entry levels.

Portfolio Performance, BDCs and mREITs Charts

Warning! The following two charts will make DGI investor’s nauseas and to prevent temporary paralysis it’s OK to exit this article NOW! For those with the intent of high yield income generation may be more risk tolerant. We know RIC investments may experience price declines, but as income investors we can purchase more income producing shares. Proceed with caution and those with an open mind can experience the benefit of high yield income investing!

I wanted to show the following two charts and the difference between price gain/loss and dividend income. I’ve been investing about 4 years and convinced high yield stocks will lead to the return of my capital investment at a very fast pace.

If we look at the next two charts its evident not all are running at the same ROI (Return On Investment) speed, but they will all finish the race as long as they are able to continue performing according their original intent when purchased.

Chart-3; BDC Portfolio Investments

There are two bars to indicate price gain/loss and dividends received. If you want total return you just add both values for each stock. The BLUE bars display price compared to original cost. The GREEN bars indicate the accumulated cash dividends received for each investment.

Every month I run a snapshot of my accumulated dividends and market price. They tell me on one chart how my investments are doing and reveal the actual work the dividends are performing. I have noticed over the years price is manipulated by the perceptions of market participants. Future projections of price are speculative, but dividends at least provide some foundation of stability. As an example of accumulated dividends to price take a look at the following stocks in Chart-3.

ETRACS 2X LEV LNG WF ETN ( BDCL ), paper loss of -29%, but I have received 37.7% of my initial investment back as cash dividends. Positive total return based on the paper gain. TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORP ( TCAP ), paper loss of -18.8%, dividends received at 22%. The stock cut their dividends to align their portfolio to lower yield higher quality loans. Still a keeper and I do not plan to exit this investment. THL CREDIT INC ( TCRD ) is an investment sitting at the same price I purchased years ago, but look at the dividends received: over 48%. This is what a RIC investment is supposed to do, not change price for compound reinvestment growth.

Chart-4; mREIT Portfolio Investments

Displayed are two bars to indicate the price gain/loss and dividends received. If you want total return you just add both values for each stock. The BLUE bars display price compared to cost. The GREEN bars indicate the accumulated cash dividends received for each investment.

The mREIT section of my portfolio indicates a lot of paper loses, but take a look at how much green is located on the lower right side of the chart. I started purchasing during a time when price was high. At the time price seemed reasonable, but declined during the Taper Tantrum in 2013 and never recovered. Perhaps I should have sold them at a loss, but my directive for income cash flow did not allow this option. Following this path has led to only one stock under water if total return was my metric. As a side note some of the mREITs I currently own are not great performers and need to be evaluated on a regular basis.

ARLINGTON ASSET ( AI ) is my only corp-C stock pretending to be an mREIT, paper loss of -35%, but I have received over 23% of my initial investment back in cash dividends; negative total return. They just cut their dividend again and make it challenging to justify holding on to this one. AGNC INVESTMENT CORP ( AGNC ) with its 19% paper loss and has generated cash dividends of 54.7%. Massive return of my initial investment. UBS AG ETRACS MNTHLY ETN ( MORL ) paper loss of -2.3% with a paper gain of over 65% and will return all my initial investment in 2.1 years. NEW RESIDENTIAL INVT CORP ( NRZ ) was a recent purchase in 2016. Its paper gain is over 33.6% and has just started to accumulate dividends with a 12% ROI. Timing purchases are key if you have capital to take advantage of market dislocation. This stock I purchased at a very low price.

Portfolio Online Tracker chart

This chart displays price gains for the first 6 months of 2017 for each individual stock in the 50/50 BDC and mREIT portfolio. This chart was generated using the POT platform.

Chart-5; six month 2017 price gain

This chart displays the individual stock price from the beginning of the year to June 30th closing price. It only represents the price movement for each stock based on a single share just like the SP500 value.

The hot stocks for the first six months have been the mREITs (the right side of the chart) with MORL up 20% and ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMNT (NLY) above 20% and AGNC over 15%. Many of the mREITs on the right side of the chart are near the 10% level.

BDC stocks (the left side of the chart) near 10% gains for the year are TPG SPECIALTY LENDING (TSLX), GLADSTONE INVESTMENT (GAIN), APOLLO INVESTMENT CORP (AINV), TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE (TPVG), STELLUS CAPITAL (SCM).

Conclusion

We are currently in a bull market and will continue in this direction until otherwise revealed by the perception of investors controlling price. Since I do not have control of price all I can do is follow the trend and not predict market direction. My portfolio design is to stay in the market at all times, and price is not a consideration in forcing me to liquidate assets.

I think investors keep trying to catch the wave in the market with their buying and selling of stock. They try to jump from one boat (stock) to another trying to capture gains with price being their motivation. On the other hand I’m happy to be just on the boat moving up and down with the waves and not getting too excited with price. Limiting my resources to any single investment smooths out the waves and I just enjoy the ride.

The first half of 2017 has produced the necessary income to finally retire. It has been a journey over the past four years that has increased my portfolio balance and income well past my meager 401k contributions. I wish I could have started my high yield dividend investing sooner.

Investment Disclaimer

Please note the stocks included in the 50/50 portfolio are not recommendations. They were personally selected by the author and contain a great deal of investment risk. The stocks in the portfolio are Business Development Companies [BDCs] and mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts [mREITs]. Both investment vehicles are Regulated Investment Companies [RICs] and are required to distribute at least 90 percent of taxable income as dividends to investors.

This is a live active IRA portfolio that I believe will withstand the markets' bull and bear movements based on my own research. The progress will be updated and tracked for feasibility of this investment method over the years. The article titled 50/50 Portfolio (BDCs And mREITs) Baseline 2014 details how the portfolio was constructed. It must be noted that investment selections are dynamic and based on management's ability to navigate economic conditions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BDCL, TCAP, TCRD, AI, AGNC, MORL, NRZ, GAIN, TSLX, TPVG, SCM, AINV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am Long all stocks in this article.