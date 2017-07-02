Summer Doldrums Bring Mostly Mid-Single-Digit Dividend Increases

It'll be relatively quiet in July, with only 7 companies that I track expected to announce dividend increases. I expect most to be in the mid-single digits.

About half were as I expected, but many were smaller than I had hoped for. On the bright side, one company blew away my prediction.

My regular followers know that I track the dividend increases of a variety of long-term dividend growth companies. Back at the end of May, I provided predictions for 11 dividend growth companies that have historically announced annual payout increases in June. As it turns out, one of those companies announced its annual increase at the end of May and I missed two other companies that also announced its annual dividend increases: aerospace and defense company United Technologies Corporation (UTX) announced a 6% increase in its dividend to an annualized $2.80. The company has a forward yield of 2.29%. Also, monthly dividend payer and REIT Realty Income Corporation (O) announced its 2nd dividend increase this year – one 0.2% increase to an annualized $2.538. Realty Income now has a forward yield 4.60%.

Before I give you my predictions for the dividend increases for July, let’s take a look at how well I did with the predictions from June (you can see the article with the original predictions here):

C. R. Bard (BCR)

Prediction: 8.0 – 9.6% increase to $1.12 - $1.14

Actual: 0% increase to $1.04

Forward yield: 0.33%

It looks like Bard decided to hold its dividend steady due to the upcoming acquisition of the company by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX).

Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

Prediction: 6.3 – 8.3% increase to $1.02 - $1.04

Actual: 8.3% increase to $1.04

Forward yield: 0.97%

As expected, the convenience store operator’s 28th year of dividend growth brought continued deceleration from last year’s 9.1% increase and the 5-year average growth rate of more than 10%.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Prediction: 3.9 – 6.5% increase to $3.20 - $3.28

Actual: 1.3% increase to $3.12

Forward yield: 2.90%

With this minimal dividend increase, Caterpillar stays on track to join the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat index in 2019. I had hoped for a larger increase, but Caterpillar decided to take the conservative route and retain cash for its restructuring.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL)

Prediction: 4.3 – 8.7% increase to $4.80 - $5.00

Actual: 4.3% increase to $4.80

Forward yield: 2.87%

If you read the comments from last month’s article, you know that Cracker Barrel actually announced their annual dividend increase a week earlier than I expected – at the end of May rather than the beginning of June. The restaurant operator’s 15th annual dividend increase was in the mid-single digits as I expected.

Federal Express (FDX)

Prediction: 12.5 – 20.0% increase to $1.80 - $1.92

Actual: 25.0% increase to $2.00

Forward yield: 0.92%

The shipping and logistics company blew my (already large) expectations away with its 4th straight year of a 25%+ dividend increase. This is FedEx’s 16th consecutive year of dividend growth.

General Mills (GIS)

Prediction: 4.2 – 6.3% increase to $2.00 - $2.04

Actual: 2.1% increase to $1.96

Forward yield: 3.57%

General Mills’ dividend increase was less than I expected. This is the food manufacturer’s 14th straight year of dividend growth and its 14th dividend increase in the last decade.

John Wiley & Sons (JW.A)

Prediction: 3.2 – 4.8% increase to $1.28 - $1.30

Actual: 3.2% increase to $1.28

Forward yield: 2.35%

As expected, the publisher’s declining EPS limited its 24th year of dividend growth. This is John Wiley’s 3rd straight year of 4-cent annual dividend increases.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Prediction: 20.0 – 25.7% increase to $1.68 - $1.76

Actual: 17.1% increase to $1.64

Forward yield: 2.12%

While impressive, Lowe’s 17% payout increase fell below my expectations and was more in line with this year’s expected EPS growth of 16% instead of last year’s 21% EPS growth. This is the home improvement retailer’s 34th year of dividend growth.

Medtronic (MDT)

Prediction: 7.0 – 11.6% increase to $1.84 - $1.92

Actual: 7.0% increase to $1.84

Forward yield: 1.94%

Medtronic met the lower end of my prediction with its 40th year of dividend growth. The medical equipment manufacturer’s 7% increase was larger than the 5% expected EPS growth but less than Medtronic’s 5-year average growth rate of 12%.

National Fuel Gas (NFG)

Prediction: 2.5 – 4.9% increase to $1.66 - $1.70

Actual: 2.5% increase to $1.66

Forward yield: 2.97%

This is the 9th straight year of a 4-cent annual dividend increase and the 47th year of dividend growth overall for National Fuel Gas.

Target Company (TGT)

Prediction: 6.7 – 10.0% increase to $2.56 - $2.64

Actual: 3.3% increase to $2.48

Forward yield: 4.74%

I underestimated how the downturn in the retailing sector would impact Target’s dividend growth. Although not as large as I had expected, the minimal increase was still good enough for Target’s 46th year of dividend growth.

Seven Announcements of Dividend Increases Expected in July

Here are my predictions for the seven dividend increases I expect in July:

Maxim Integrated (MXIM)

Maxim Integrated, manufacturer of analog circuits, should announce its annual dividend increase in July. Last year, Maxim increased its payout by 10%, slightly higher than the 5-year average of 8.2%. Adjusted EPS this year is growing very fast, with year-over-year quarterly EPS growth in excess of 30% over the first three quarters of the company’s fiscal year. Between that and the company’s guidance for the 4th quarter, Maxim is looking at 36% growth in EPS to $2.14. With the current dividend of $1.32, this will give some relief on the payout ratio (with the expected 2017 EPS, Maxim has a payout ratio of 61.6%, down from 80% in 2016). I expect the company to maintain its long-term dividend growth rate in the high single digits.

Prediction: 6.1 – 9.1% increase to $1.40 - $1.44

Predicted Forward Yield: 3.12 – 3.21%

National Retail Properties (NNN)

2017 will be the 28th year of dividend growth for National Retail Properties, a REIT that focuses on commercial properties. National Retail recently guided full year adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) to between $2.48 and $2.52, an increase of 3.7% at the midpoint from 2016. This is slightly higher than the 5 and 10-year average dividend growth rates of 3.1% and 2.7%, respectively. The company recently reported year-over-year AFFO growth of 3.4% in the fiscal 1st quarter; I expect a dividend increase this year consistent with the AFFO growth and guidance, with a chance for something a little larger.

Prediction: 3.3 – 4.5% increase to $1.88 - $1.90

Predicted Forward Yield: 4.81 – 4.86%

Bank of the Ozarks (OZRK)

In the middle of its 19th straight year of dividend growth, this regional banking company recently announced a secondary offering of 6.6 million shares of stock. The company intends to use the proceeds of more than $300 million to finance additional loan purchases and acquisitions of other companies.

Bank of the Ozarks continues its rapid growth, with 2017 1st quarter EPS up 28% to 73 cents. Given the current quarterly dividend of 17.5 cents, the company is well poised to continue its pattern of quarterly – rather than annual – dividend increases. I expect to see the 15th straight quarter of a 1/2 cent dividend increase.

Prediction: 2.9% increase to $0.72

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.54%

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM)

The owner of the Pillsbury, Crisco and other food brands (including its eponymous Smucker’s brand) saw sales and adjusted EPS fall by 1% in the year ending April 30th. Smucker’s is guiding FY 2018 adjusted EPS to a range of $7.85 to $8.05, implying a rise of 3% at the midpoint. Despite the slow earnings growth, the company’s current dividend of $3.00 and payout ratio of about 40% means that Smucker’s can reward investors with its 20th year of dividend growth in the high single digits – consistent with the 5-year average of 9.1%.

Prediction: 6.7 – 10.0% increase to $3.20 - $3.30

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.70 – 2.79%

Stanley, Black & Decker (SWK)

Stanley, Black & Decker just completed three transactions that will contribute to rapid EPS growth this year. The acquisition of the Craftsman brand from Sears Holding and the purchase of Newell Brands’ Tools Business are both expected to be accretive to earnings. The sale of the majority of its Mechanical Security business provided some of the cash for these purchases. Altogether, Stanley, Black & Decker is guiding full year GAAP EPS to a range of $7.95 - $8.15, an increase of 23.7% over 2016’s EPS. The company’s current dividend of $2.32 gives a lot of headroom for a nice increase this year (the 49th year of dividend growth), which I expect to be at or greater than the 5-year average of 6.6%.

Prediction: 6.9 – 9.5% increase to $2.48 - $2.54

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.76 – 1.80%

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

Walgreens is in the middle of its acquisition of Rite Aid, which will add another 1,200 – 1,700 stores (after divesting a portion of the stores as required by the Federal Trade Commission) to its retail presence around the country. The healthcare company recently announced year-over-year EPS growth in the third quarter of nearly 13%. Walgreens also adjusted its full year guidance upwards to a mid-point of $5.03, up nearly 10% from last year. Although last year’s dividend growth of 4% was significantly less than the 5-year average of 13%, I expect the good EPS growth will result in a larger increase this year, Walgreen’s 42nd year of dividend growth.

Prediction: 6.7 – 9.3% increase to $1.60 - $1.64

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.04 – 2.09%

West Pharmaceuticals (WST)

West Pharmaceuticals develops drug packaging and delivery systems for the medical community. Dividend growth at West has been steady, with 4-cent annual increases for the last 3 years, giving the company a 5-year growth average of 7.6%. The company is guiding adjusted EPS growth to nearly 25% this year, which gives West plenty of headroom for a nice increase. I expect West to announce another quarterly dividend increase of a penny per share, with the possibility of something a bit larger for the company’s 25th year of dividend growth. (Note: Last year, West announced its annual dividend increase in September, not July. I expect West to return to its historical pattern of dividend increase announcements in July this year.)

Prediction: 7.7 – 15.4% increase to $0.56 - $0.60

Predicted Forward Yield: 0.59 – 0.63%

