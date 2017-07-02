The Ultimate Dividend Growth Stock Is Also 33% Undervalued

That being said, there are certain risks to be aware of.

In fact, given the strong fundamentals of the company, including decades of likely double-digit dividend growth, shares are currently 33% undervalued.

While that is understandable, it's also a mistake, because Apple is on track to become a future dividend aristocrat.

This has pushed the dividend yield so low that many investors no longer think of Apple as a dividend stock.





For years, Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares have languished in highly undervalued territory, as the market has speculated that its days of strong growth were over.

AAPL Total Return Price data by YCharts

However, in recent months, excitement over the upcoming iPhone super upgrade cycle has rekindled its share price, which has soared over 50% in the past year, besting both its tech rivals and the market as a whole.

Of course, that kind of strong capital gain results both in a lower dividend yield and investors forgetting that the best reason to own Apple for the long-term is its strong dividend growth potential.

In fact, the reason I, a high-yield dividend growth investor, own Apple despite its rather paltry yield is because I am confident that the company's fundamentals will one day make it a dividend aristocrat.

Slow And Steady Growth Continues

Metric Q1 2016 Q1 2017 YoY Change Revenue $50.557 billion $52.896 billion 4.6% Net Income $10.516 billion $11.029 billion 4.9% Free Cash Flow $9.002 billion $9.508 billion 5.6% Shares Outstanding 5.541 billion 5.262 billion -5.0% EPS $1.90 $2.10 10.5% FCF/Share $1.62 $1.81 11.2% Forward Dividend $0.57 $0.63 10.5% FCF Payout Ratio 35.1% 34.9% 11.6%

Sources: Morningstar, GuruFocus

While bears may claim that Apple's growth days are behind it, thanks to longer iPhone upgrade cycles and declining product lines such as iPads, the fact remains that AAPL continues to achieve decent, if slower, growth.

That's largely due to its enormous iOS ecosystem (now over 1 billion devices) that's spurring strong (18%) growth in its services segment and 40% growth in App Store sales. That was courtesy of a 70% growth in App downloads over the past year. In fact, services over the past 12 months brought in a total of $26 billion in sales, making services the company's second largest division behind iPhones.

AAPL Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

In addition, thanks to its epic cash return program, which was just increased by $50 billion (to $300 billion), its share count continues to decline at an impressive pace (5.4% annually).

Combined with continued strong and stable margins, that allows Apple to continue generating double-digit EPS and FCF/share growth with which to reward dividend lovers each year.

And, of course, we can't forget that this moderate growth (management guidance for sales growth in Q2 is 5%) likely doesn't factor in the longer-term plan Apple is pursuing to continue growing its top line.

That includes not just the iPhone 8 upgrade this year, but also numerous more speculative long-term potential blockbusters such as: augmented reality, artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), driverless car tech, and advanced medical applications (such as real time, non-invasive blood glucose monitoring) for the Apple Watch.

AAPL Research and Development Expense (TTM) data by YCharts

In fact, with Apple's R&D budget rising to new all-time highs, long-term investors can be confident that the company's increasing capital returns won't come at the expense of aggressive investment into its future.

In fact, as a percentage of total revenue, R&D spending is now at a multi-year high as Apple aggressively prepares itself to compete for market share in the technology of tomorrow.

Premium Brand Allows For Mouth-Watering Profitability And Epic Cash Pile...

Company Operating Margin Net Margin FCF Margin Return On Assets Return On Equity Return On Invested Capital Apple 26.9% 20.7% 24.0% 14.3% 34.6% 28.3% Industry Average 20.3% 14.3% NA 9.1% 25.5% NA

Apple bears often like to point to the company's low market share in global smartphones, which was just 13.7% in Q1. However, the fact remains that when it comes to the bottom line, Apple delivers like no one else.

In fact, in 2016, it captured 79% of global smartphone profits, on its way to generating very impressive 24% free cash flow (FCF) margins.

That river of FCF is why, despite the largest capital return program in history, a mind bending $211 billion since 2013, Apple's cash pile continues to steadily grow year after year.

Of course, as a dividend growth investor, buybacks are only something I favor if those shares are bought at an undervalued price (which they are), and they result in longer, stronger payout growth over time.

That being said, Tim Cook's pledge to grow Apple's dividend each year, and this year's 10.5% payout increase, certainly leaves me happy and content to hold for another year.

Speaking of the dividend, let's look at why that is the often overlooked best reason to own this company.

...Which Bodes Very Well For Its Long-Term Dividend Growth And Total Return Prospects

Company Yield TTM FCF Payout Ratio 10 Year Projected Dividend Growth 10 Year Potential Annual Total Return Apple 1.8% 23.4% 10% 11.8% S&P 500 1.9% 39.5% 5.7% 9.1%

Sources: Morningstar, GuruFocus, F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research, Multpl.com, Moneychimp.com

While Apple's yield is not that great, what matters to me is its bank vault safety (thanks to a very low payout ratio and the company's $150+ billion net cash position), and the fact that it's likely to grow at double digits for years, if not decades.

After all, Apple's FCF generation is so vast that it could easily maintain a higher payout ratio, of around 50%, while still aggressively buying back shares and investing in the company.

Which means that even if sales, earnings, and FCF were to remain flat over time, the buybacks would ensure that Apple could grow its dividend at 10% or so for the next 15 years.

Of course, if Apple could achieve continued moderate growth of 5% while maintaining its current margins, then its FCF/share growth of 10% (5% buy backs + 5% top-line growth) would allow for an indefinite 10% dividend growth rate. Which in turn would likely ensure market-beating total returns for as far as the eye can see.

Valuation Remains Dirt Cheap

AAPL Total Return Price data by YCharts

Apple has had a fantastic year so far, soundly beating its tech rivals and the S&P 500. However, despite that impressive run, its shares are far from expensive.

Company Forward PE Historical PE Yield Historical Yield Apple 14.0 15.8 1.8% 1.8% Industry Median 21.8 NA 2.0% NA

For example, with a forward PE of just 14, far below its industry peers and its own historical average (as well as the S&P 500's forward PE of 17.8), today's price continues to offer an attractive long-term buying opportunity.

That's especially true if we take a longer-term (20-year) view using a discounted cash flow, or DCF, analysis.

TTM FCF/Share 10 Year Projected FCF/Share Growth Fair Value Estimate Growth Baked Into Current Share Price Margin Of Safety $9.95 10% $216.36 3.1% 33%

As you can see, Wall Street is currently pricing in very low FCF/share (what supports and grows the dividend) growth. In fact, given that Apple is likely to continue buying back about 5% of its shares each year for the foreseeable future, the current share price is actually baking in about -2% sales growth.

Given that Apple has managed to continue growing slowly, but steadily without a large-scale iPhone update (which is coming this year), that means that the company has a low hurdle rate to beat Wall Street expectations.

Or to put another way, Apple's shares are currently 33% undervalued, creating one of the largest margins of safety in an otherwise overheated market.

Risks To Consider

There are two main risks that I am concerned about and will monitor closely as an Apple shareholder.

The first is the long-term threat of technological disruption. Specifically that means whether or not Apple can evolve its business model to compete in a world in which smartphones are potentially going to be replaced with cloud-based alternative technology.

Of course, that's still likely 10-15 years away, which means that the more immediate concern I have is the double-edged sword of the potential repatriation tax holiday.

That's because I own Apple mainly for the prospects of decades of strong dividend growth, which is to say, because of the massive and still growing cash hoard.

Unfortunately with 93.4% of that held overseas, at some point, Apple needs to repatriate it if only to pay off its $100+ billion debt. So what's the risk I'm worried about?

Simply put, that should Apple be able to bring its overseas cash back home, management might give into pressure to squander it on special dividend.

Why am I so opposed to special dividends? Simply put, because they offer no long-term benefits to shareholders.

While long-term regular dividend growth creates a built-in catalyst for strong, market-beating total returns, a one-time dividend is nothing more than a way of benefiting short-term investors looking to cash out.

After all, the share price ends up declining by the exact value of the payout, and because it's non-recurring dividend, investors such as myself don't assign any long-term value to a one-time distribution.

Which is why as an Apple shareholder, I'd much prefer that AAPL, should it end up repatriating its foreign cash, continues its strong (double-digit) dividend growth and accelerate its buybacks as long as its shares remain undervalued.

That's because if Apple were to buy back 7.5% to 10% of its shares each year, that would end up reducing its dividend cost (raising the FCF/share and lowering the payout ratio) even more and allow for longer and highly sustainable payout growth.

And given that historical market studies show that long-term total returns for dividend growth stocks generally track yield + dividend growth, the longer Apple is able to maintain double-digit dividend growth, the better an income investment it will be.

Bottom Line: Apple Has Proven It Has Staying Power, A Strong Moat, And An Excellent Dividend Growth Future

Don't get me wrong, I'm not predicting that Apple is going to soar to $216 anytime soon. After all, short-term price predictions are a fool's errand and Apple has become a perennial undervalued dividend tech stock.

However, what I am saying is that Apple's sticky ecosystem and premium brand have proven to have great staying power, resulting in the industry's best profitability. That in turn generates an epic FCF stream that is likely to make Apple into one of the safest and most consistent dividend growers of the coming years and potentially decades.

Combined with the strong medium-term catalysts it's facing (iPhone 8 super upgrade cycle and potential repatriation tax holiday), today's share price remains incredibly attractive, both for new investors and those looking to add to their positions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.