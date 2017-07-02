Accumulate Euronav For Long-Term Gains

Investment Overview

Broad markets are trading near all-time highs and there are several sectors and stocks that are overvalued. However, there are other sectors that have been relatively depressed and companies in these sectors have underperformed.

The focus of this article is on one such stock that has remained sideways for YTD17. While company fundamentals are strong, near-term industry factors have been the headwind. I believe that this sideways movement is an opportunity to accumulate the stock that I will be discussing.

Euronav (EURN) is the largest publicly listed tanker company in the world with a current fleet of 57 vessels that primarily includes VLCC and Suezmax carriers. This article will discuss the reasons for the stock remaining depressed and the long-term factors that can take the stock higher.

The Challenge And Long-Term Outlook

Before talking about the long-term positives, I will briefly discuss the factors that have translated into depressed industry sentiments.

The first point to note is that the VLCC and Suezmax order book had been swelling and as new vessels entered the market, the spot rates witnessed sharp decline. With Euronav having at least 20 vessels in the spot market, the EBITDA and cash flow outlook has taken a hit and the stock witnessed steep correction towards the end of FY16.

While spot rates have not seen significant upside, the stock has subsequently recovered and is trading sideways. This is an indication of the point that Euronav has discounted the factor of VLCC oversupply.

It is important to note here that shipbuilding yards were offering historically low new vessel prices and that accelerated the ordering activity. However, yard capacity is full and with weakness in the spot markets, I don’t see appetite for speculative new vessels on order.

The point I am making here is that the excess supply is unlikely to persist in the medium to long-term and as the order book moderates coupled with scrapping of older VLCC, day rates for VLCC will also trend higher. However, that’s unlikely in FY17 and investors with a 24 month horizon can potentially see strong upside in the stock.

The following chart from the latest presentation by Euronav puts things into perspective. Going into 2018 and 2019, the supply side concerns should decline and day rates will potentially trend higher.

Another concern that’s being talked about is the production cut by OPEC and non-OPEC members and its impact on VLCC demand and rates. However, I see that as a temporary factor and crude oil demand is likely to remain robust from China and India. Further, crude oil supply from Latin America to Asia Pacific is likely to increase the ton miles and that will create incremental demand for tankers.

Strong Fundamentals

One of the key factors to be bullish on Euronav is the company’s fundamentals. With high financial flexibility, Euronav is well positioned to navigate the challenging times and emerge from the crisis with sound financials and liquidity.

As of March 2017, Euronav had total liquidity buffer of $620 million that includes cash of $144 million and undrawn credit facility of $476 million. The important point to note here is that Euronav has $112 million in remaining new vessels capital expenditure as of March 2017 and this implies that the company is fully funded for FY17 and potentially for FY18.

From a financial flexibility perspective, it is also important to mention here that the company’s covenants require minimum liquidity to be $54.3 million and the current liquidity buffer is $615 million. Similarly, the debt covenant requires minimum equity ratio to be 30% and the current equity ratio is 63.8%. Therefore, Euronav has significant headroom when it comes to covenants and this will allow the company to leverage for growth.

Further, Euronav has total debt of $1.1 billion as of March 2017 and for the same period, the book value of vessels was $2.5 billion. This translates into loan-to-value of 43% and backs my point on ample financial muscles.

Fixed Rate Contracts

Spot rates tend to be volatile and with relatively depressed industry sentiments, one of the key factors to consider is the company’s cash flow coming from fixed rate contracts.

For FY16, Euronav reported EBITA of $155 million from fixed rate contracts and for LTM 1Q17, the EBITDA from fixed rate contracts has remained steady at $155 million. With EBITDA in excess of $100 million to be generated from fixed rate contracts in FY17, Euronav is well positioned to see through difficult times even when revenue is likely to decline in FY17 as compared to FY16.

Two important points to note here are as follows –

First, for FY17, Euronav expects cash flow breakeven at $18,500 per day for VLCC and $15,750 per day for Suezmax. Therefore, even at depressed day rates, the company’s breakeven is attractive on the back of lower operating costs. This will ensure operating level profits remain healthy.

Second, considering the seasonality factor, VLCC rates tend to trend higher in the second half of the year and even with weak sentiments in the industry, it is likely that relatively higher spot rates in the second half of FY17 will provide some upside to EBITDA (other than cash generation from fixed rate contracts).

Overall, Euronav is well positioned for FY17 from a liquidity perspective and also from a debt servicing perspective. I expect gradual improvement in spot rates from FY18 considering the factor discussed earlier in the article and this is likely to translate into positive trend in the stock.

Other Positives

I want to draw attention to the point that Euronav has acquired 25 vessels since 2014 and this underscores the company’s aggressive growth policy even as the company’s financial health remains sound. Importantly, with ample liquidity, Euronav is well positioned for further growth and acquisitions once the industry upturn sustains. With the company having a dividend policy to distribute 80% of annual net consolidated profit to shareholders, the stock is interesting from the perspective of sustained dividends and steady dividend growth.

Among recent developments, it is also worth mentioning that the company has secured long-term seven year charter with Valero Energy for four Suezmax vessels starting in 2018. This will add to the company’s fixed income visibility and I believe that the long-term goal is to have a finer balance between spot contracts and term charters. This will ensure that even if spot markets remain volatile, the company’s cash flow is not significantly impacted.

Conclusion

Euronav is attractive for the long-term and the factors discussed in the article underscore my point. In my view, this is a good time to consider exposure to the stock with industry sentiments relatively depressed. With long-term industry outlook likely to be positive, gradual accumulation can be considered.

The demand for oil will trend higher in the long-term as growth picks-up in China and India. As tonne mile increases, the tanker industry will see good times.

While broad markets are trading at stretched valuations, Euronav is attractive and if the stock witnesses any further correction in sync with broad markets, valuations will be even more mouth-watering.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.