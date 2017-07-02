Magna International: Negative Sentiment Towards Auto Sector Provides A Bargain

Most value investors are probably aware of the automotive supplier, Magna International (MGA), given its extremely low PE ratio (8.34) in this pricey market. This seemingly obvious opportunity is actually a good one given Magna’s diverse list of products as well as a customer list that includes all of the major auto and heavy truck manufacturers and manufacturers of construction and mining equipment like Caterpillar (CAT). Magna is also positioning itself for the future with innovation in areas like driver assistance and safety systems as well as numerous products aimed at meeting stricter environmental standards.

It has been widely forecasted for months that the auto boom is over. We are leaving behind record sales for the auto industry which were a big part of the economic recovery of the last several years. Shares of the major auto companies have suffered as a result (not including Tesla (TSLA) of course) and appear cheap when this forecasted drop off in sales is not accounted for. The global auto manufacturers are trading at PE multiples below twelve while the S&P 500 is nearing a historically high PE of 26. Of course, this has also depressed the shares of automotive suppliers like Magna or Lear (LEA). Potential investors should be aware that in 2016 Magna was able to increase sales by 13% to $36.54 billion while the global light vehicle production increased by only 4%. This was achievable due to the broad array of products the company sells as well as the fact that all the major auto manufacturers are Magna customers.

PE Ratios TM 9.85 MGA 8.47 GM 5.4 LEA 9.88 F 12.01 VLKAY 11.03

The auto industry is going to experience big technological changes in the years ahead in areas related to advanced driver assistance systems and fuel efficiency trends. Magna is poised to benefit from these changes with its ability to commercialize its technology. The company has also made some key acquisitions to broaden its capabilities and drive growth such as the 2016 1.93 billion GETRAG acquisition. The GETRAG acquisition allows Magna to provide complete powertrain systems. New product development includes powertrain systems for hybrid and electric vehicles. GETRAG is also a leader in the market for dual-clutch transmissions which is an area expected to see high growth. The company also has complete vehicle assembly capability and set production records in 2016 with Mercedes Benz, producing 20,000 G-Class alone and over 250,000 vehicles overall.

Risks

The biggest risk related to a company in this industry is the cyclical nature. As mentioned we are probably at the beginning of a downtrend in vehicle sales. Of course, any deterioration in the global economy and consumer confidence will cause a significant decline in vehicle production and sales as seen in 2008. Another risk to keep in mind is that customers may demand that Magna pay repair costs related to warranty claims or recalls if their components are involved. As mentioned Magna counts all the major auto manufacturers as customers but any shift away from Magna products by its six main customers would be clearly evident in their financial results. Their six biggest customers are General Motors (GM), Ford (F), Fiat Chrysler (FCAU), Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY). Investors also need to believe that Magna, with its diverse set or products, will be able to remain relevant and thrive as the industry undergoes significant disruption. The company is focused on investing in technology and innovation in order to adapt to these upcoming changes.

Key Financial Metrics and Valuation

As mentioned previously, Magna’s financial ratios indicate that the stock is trading in value territory. Magna also pays a dividend with the current yield coming in at 2.37%. The dividend has been increased for eight consecutive years and the payout ratio is only 18.59. The return on assets, return on investment, and return on equity numbers are particularly impressive for Magna International. They show outperformance compared to the industry over the last 12 months as well as over the last five years. We also like that Magna is trading at a relative discount in terms of price to sales and price to cash flow.

MGA Industry Avg. Quote $ 46.33 PE 8.47 23.2 Div Yield 2.37% 1.54% Price to Book 1.70 3.04 Price to Sales 0.48 2.9 Price to Cash Flow 5.4 13.93 Net Profit Margin 5.87 6.54 Return on Assets (NYSE:TTM) 9.44 6.66 Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg. 9.74 5.24 Return on Investment (TTM) 15.96 9.64 Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg. 16.22 8.04 Return on Equity (TTM) 21.47 11.46 Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg. 19.49 10.13

Next, we will consider a present value calculation. There are a limited number of long term growth estimates for the company with Reuters providing an estimate of 11%. In the PV calculations we consider various growth scenarios. EPS was 1.47 in 2007 and 5.16 in 2016. This is a growth rate of about 27.8% annually. Looking over the last five years EPS was 3.09 in 2012 compared to 5.16 in 2016 which equates to an annual growth rate of about 16.7%.

MGA No Growth 7% Growth -5% Growth Quote $ 46.33 $ 46.33 $ 46.33 PE 8.47 8.47 8.47 EPS $ 5.47 $ 5.47 $ 5.47 Est. LT Gr. Rate 0.00% 7.00% -5.00% Desired Annual Price Increase 6% 6% 6% Future Earnings per Share $ 5.47 $ 10.76 $ 3.28 Future Stock Price $ 65.64 $ 129.12 $ 39.30 Present Value $ 36.65 $ 72.10 $ 21.95 Quote/PV 126% 64% 211%

A future PE ratio of 12 was used in the future stock price calculation which is higher than the current PE ratio but lower than Magna’s high PE ratio of 12.24 over the last five years. The company is very undervalued under the 7% annual growth rate estimate but highly overvalued if you consider a 0% or negative growth rate which seem unlikely looking at the historical growth rates mentioned above the table.

Options

If you are interested in using options to initiate a position in Magna we will cover two potential alternatives.

Writing a cash-secured put option

In this case we can consider selling the put option expiring on August 18th with a strike price of $45 which is 2.87% below the current price of $46.33 and provides a premium of $110. If it expires worthless the investor would make an impressive 2.27% return in 1.58 months or 17.24% annualized. If the investor has to buy 100 shares because the price is below the strike at expiration, the investor would save about 5.3% compared to buying the shares at the current price.

Buy-Write strategy

An investor could also buy 100 shares or multiples of 100 shares at the current price of $46.33 and sell a covered call. One option would be to sell the call option expiring on September 15th with a strike price of $50 for a $60 premium per contract. In this case, the investor would only need to sell the shares if they went up by more than 7.92% in only 2.5 months. Otherwise, the investor simply keeps the $60 and can sell another call.

Final Thoughts

We believe the negative sentiment towards the auto industry due to being at the end of the boom cycle provides an opportunity to buy a diverse and innovative global automotive supplier. We think it makes sense to either purchase shares outright at the current price or use one of the option strategies described above. We think the company has a bright future and is taking the right steps to remain a key player in the industry as it goes through disruptive changes as a result of technological leaps occurring at a rapid pace.

