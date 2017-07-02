When Birds Of A Feather Flock

Ubi monuerit advenit, unum potest solum sperare, ut surdus non audit. When the warning arrives, one can only hope that the listener is not deaf. - The Wizard

They crawl out of the corners. They appear whenever the magic word, "election," is uttered. They propagate for their own continuance. They make the laws and then they bend and twist the ones that they have made. They are called, "politicians."

We now have a problem on both the European and the American Continent. The issues are not the same. The basis, for the problems, though, is exactly the same. It is the dreaded politicians.

They have written laws, made regulations, and now they chafe, if not revolt, at what they have created. During the process, the bondholders are bound to suffer. Those with the money, these days, never fare very well.

Europe

The European Union, the European Central Bank, instigated stress tests. They were, and are, supervised by the national authorities. They, in my opinion, were flawed in the first go-round by a malignancy of the numbers. In short, they cheated. Each country offered up data that was skewed to support their local institutions. The results were "hailed" and regaled.

In the second round, after the accuracy of the first round was called into question, they cheated again. This time it was done by the methodology. More "hailing" and regaling. More proof, they said, that their banking institutions were of the first order. More nonsense than the Brothers Grimm, and their fairytales.

Time passed. Time may heal all wounds but it is not the salvation for banks, as we have all now learned. Small problems became big problems and big problems became a crisis. Inaccuracies have a funny way of doing both, you know.

Banco Popular (OTCPK:BPESY), the Bremen Landesbank, Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca all have voided the European rules. Not, in the same way, not in the same manner, but all have not constrained themselves to the European regulations that bondholders were told, were assured, had been firmly set in place.

Forbes states it clearly,

In the Eurozone, the Single Resolution Board (SRB) ultimately decides what should be done with insolvent banks. If they threaten the stability of the European banking system, then the SRB takes responsibility for resolving them in accordance with the Bank Resolution and Recovery Directive (BRRD). The BRRD requires burden sharing by creditors: at least 8% of total liabilities must be met from shareholders' funds and haircuts on subordinated and, if necessary, senior debt, and even uninsured deposits, before taxpayer funds can be used. If the SRB decided the banks were systemically important, therefore, senior creditors might have to take losses.

The institutions that bought European bank bonds then, of all classes, purchased the bonds thinking that these were the regulations. That is what the EU and the ECB told us. Many believed them. It has turned out to be a monumental mistake.

Now we have Gruppo Carige and Monte dei Paschi heading our way. A Dollar to a doughnut, the EU's rules will not be followed again either. Pacific Investment Management Co., Anchorage Capital Group, Algebris Investments and Ronit Capital have now hired an attorney to try to claw something back from the Banco Popular mess. I wish them well. I do not hold out much hope. The system is rigged.

I do not advise purchasing or owning European bank debt. This is from the most subordinated to the most senior bank debt. Each class can be skewed to fit the crime and when the crime arises, the regulations, as we have seen, get skewed and the bond owners, as we have also seen, get screwed. "Don't buy what you can't trust," says Mark J. Grant.

America

In America, the issue is one giant "Over Promise." You cannot deliver what you cannot afford and borrowing, to pay for it, also allows for the interaction of Time, so that the wall approaches and then gets hit. The issue here is Municipal Pension funds, as well as other political promises, that are forcing many Municipalities to their proverbial knees.

Now this is not a Meredith Whitney moment. The Municipal Market is not going to Hell in some spinster's handbasket. Yet, in my opinion, that problem is more severe than thought by many and far more onerous than generally recognized. Current spreads justify my opinion, I believe.

The Chicago Tribune reports, that,

a federal judge on Friday ordered Illinois to start paying $293 million in state money toward Medicaid bills every month and an additional $1 billion over the course of the next year.

That would be $3.516 billion plus an addition billion for a total of $4.516 billion. The Comptroller for the State of Illinois, Susana Mendoza, has stated that,as of June 30, 2017 that State has $14,711,352,943.90 in unpaid bills. She stated, "Friday's ruling by the U.S. District Court takes the state's finances from horrific to catastrophic."

The Boston Globe reports on July 1 that "Maine citizens will experience a partial state government shutdown after lawmakers failed to pass a new state budget." Reuters is reporting headline stating that, "CONNECTICUT GOVERNOR SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDER TO TAKE CONTROL OF STATE SPENDING AFTER FAILURE TO PASS FY 2018/19 BIENNIAL BUDGET," and "CONNECTICUT EMERGENCY SPENDING PLAN KEEPS STATE GOVERNMENT OPEN BUT CUTS SERVICES."

Here is more promising and the inability to deliver. The aggregate funded status of 131 state pension plans fell 4 percent to 69% in fiscal year 2016, said Wilshire Consulting's most recent annual state pension funding report. That is 31%, then of unfunded pension liabilities. Assets, Wilshire stated, declined 1.8% over the year to $2.35 trillion, while liabilities increased 5.4% to $3.53 trillion. I am afraid we need Puff the Magic Dragon to correct the imbalance.

Conclusion

Our politicians, their politicians, you can't trust the whole lot of them. The one thing that can be said for American bonds is that our politicians cannot change the laws by fiat and mandate without judicial review. The United States still has some form of due process, which is almost devoid in the European Union, as we have all witnessed recently. We have all seen the articles suggesting that we should invest in Europe and, once again I state that I want nothing to do with investing where you cannot trust the government.