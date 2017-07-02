Weekly Indicators: Yield Curve Strengthens, Money Supply Weakens Edition

By New Deal Democrat

May data this week included two positive measures of consumer confidence, increases in personal income and spending, a continuing increase in house prices, and a strongly positive Chicago PMI reading. The only negative was a decline in durable goods.

My usual note: I look at the high frequency weekly indicators because while they can be very noisy, they provide a good Now-cast of the economy, and will telegraph the maintenance or change in the economy well before monthly or quarterly data is available. They are also an excellent way to "mark your beliefs to market."

In general, I go in order of long leading indicators, then short leading indicators, then coincident indicators.

Interest rates and credit spreads

BAA corporate bond index 4.36% +0.05% w/w (12 mo. high 4.90%. 12 mo. low 4.15%)

10 year Treasury bonds 2.30% +0.14% w/w

Credit spread 2.06% -0.09% w/w

Yield curve, 10 year minus 2 year:

0.89%, up +0.09% w/w

30-year conventional mortgage rate

4.07%, up +0.09% w/w (one-year high was 4.39%)

Yields on Treasuries and mortgage rates made new 12-month highs in December, but subsequently retreated, turning negative for two weeks before turning neutral again. Corporate bonds remain neutral. Spreads remain very positive. The yield curve became more positive, although both the 2-5 and 5-10 year spreads (but not the 10-30 year spread) are less than +0.50.

Housing

Mortgage applications

Purchase applications down -4% w/w

Purchase applications up +8% YoY

Refinance applications down -9% w/w

Real estate loans

Up +0.4% w/w

Up +4.9% YoY

Mortgage applications turned outright negative for three weeks before tipping back to neutral and then surprisingly positive for most weeks in the last few months, including this week. Refi applications remain near multi-year lows.

Real estate loans had been firmly positive for over 3 1/2 years, but the rate of growth (of this cumulative measure) declined sufficiently for the last three months for loans to become a neutral.

Money supply

M1

-0.3% w/w

-1.6% m/m

+4.4% YoY Real M1

M2

Unchanged w/w

Unchanged m/m

+3.4% YoY Real M2

Both real M1 and real M2 were positive almost all last year. Both have recently shown substantial deceleration, but both remain positives.

Credit conditions (from the Chicago Fed)

Financial Conditions Index unchanged at -0.89

Adjusted Index (removing background economic conditions) up +0.02 to -0.36

Leverage subindex unchanged at -0.64

In the adjusted and leverage indexes, which are more leading, a negative number is good, a positive poor. The historical! breakeven point has been -0.5 for the unadjusted Index. All three metrics presently show looseness and so are positives for the economy.

Trade weighted US$

Up +0.34 to 122.49 w/w, up +1.3% YoY (one week ago) (broad)

Down -1.63 to 95.63 w/w, unchanged YoY (yesterday) (major currencies)

The US$ appreciated about 20% between mid-2014 and mid-2015. It went mainly sideways since then until spiking higher after the US presidential election. With a few exceptions as to major currencies, it has been generally neutral for about five months.

Commodity prices

JoC ECRI

Up +2.14 to 103.38 w/w

Up +11.34 YoY

BBG Industrial metals ETF

114.51 up +3.12 w/w, up +14.7% YoY

Commodity prices bottomed near the end of 2015. After briefly turning negative, metals also surged higher after the election. They have cooled off this year, but not quite yet enough to be downgraded to neutral.

Stock prices S&P 500

Down -0.6% w/w to 2423.21

Stock prices are positive, having made a string of new all-time highs beginning last summer, including several weeks ago.

Regional Fed New Orders Indexes

(*indicates report this week)

Empire State up +22.5 to +18.1

Philly up +0.5 to +25.9

*Richmond up +6 to +6

Kansas City down -4 to +5

*Dallas down -9.5 to +9.6

Month-over-month rolling average: down -1 to +12

The regional average has been more volatile than the ISM manufacturing index, but has accurately forecast its month-over-month direction. These continue to be positive, although they have backed well off from March's highs.

Employment metrics

Initial jobless claims

244,000, up +3,000

Four-week average 242,250, down -2,500

Initial claims remain well within the range of a normal economic expansion, as does the four-week average.

The American Staffing Association Index

Unchanged at 96 w/w

Up +2.20 YoY

This index was generally neutral from May 2016 until the end of the year, and has been positive with a few exceptions since the beginning of this year.

Tax Withholding

$184.9 or the first 21 days of June 2017 vs. $175.7 B one year ago, up +$9.2 B or +5.2%

$164.0 B for the last 20 reporting days vs. $142.2 B one year ago, up +$21.8 B or +15.3%

Beginning with the last half of 2014, virtually all readings were positive, but turned more mixed and choppy, and occasionally even negative, in last 2015 through the first part of 2016. The last few months have with brief exceptions shown marked improvement.

Oil prices and usage

Oil up +$3.16 to $46.33 w/w, down -11.6% YoY

Gas prices down -$0.03 to $2.29 w/w, down -$0.04 YoY

Usage four-week average down -2.4% YoY

The price of gas bottomed about 18 months ago at $1.69. Until the last month, prices generally went sideways with a slight increasing trend for the last year. In the last several weeks, they turned negative YoY (which is a positive for the economy). Usage faltered and has now turned negative for several months.

Bank lending rates

0.363 TED spread down -0.067 w/w

1.1227 LIBOR up +0.0011 w/w

Both TED and LIBOR rose since the beginning of last year to the point where both were usually negatives, although there were some wild fluctuations. Of importance is that TED was above 0.50 before both the 2001 and 2008 recessions. The TED spread has turned very positive for the last several months. Meanwhile LIBOR has turned more and more negative.

Consumer spending

Johnson Redbook up +2.2% YoY

Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs +2.5% w/w, up +0.4% YoY (one week ago)

Gallup daily consumer spending 14 day average $102, up +$20 YoY

Both the Goldman Sachs and Johnson Redbook Indexes progressively weakened in pulses during 2015, before improving somewhat in 2016. Redbook was positive this week. Meanwhile with the exception of one week, for over four months, Gallup has been very positive.

Transport

Railroad transport

Carloads up +2.3% YoY

Loads ex-coal down -1.6% YoY

Intermodal units up +4.9% YoY

Total loads up +3.6% YoY

Shipping transport

Harpex down -2 to 438

Baltic Dry Index up +76 to 920

Rail turned negative in 2015 and fell even more sharply in spring 2016. Since last June, rail improved to neutral, and then positive almost all weeks since the beginning of November. It was - rarely - mixed this week.

Harpex recently declined to repeated multi-year lows, but in the last three months came back all the way to positive, to the point where higher than during four of the last five years. In the last few weeks, it has declined substantially. BDI also surged back to being a positive before declining back to neutral in the last month. I am wary of reading too much into price indexes like this since they are heavily influenced by supply (as in, a huge overbuilding of ships in the last decade) as well as demand.

Steel production

Down -0.6% w/w

Down -1.5% YoY

Until spring 2014, steel production had generally been in a decelerating uptrend. It then gradually rolled over and got progressively worse in pulses through the end of 2015. It improved from negative to "less bad" to positive in 2016 and until recently remained positive since. In the last six weeks, it has alternated between positive and negative.

Summary

Among long leading indicators, Treasuries, corporate bonds, mortgage rates, and growth in real estate loans remain neutral. The yield curve became more positive this week. Money supply remains positive, although more weakly so. Purchase mortgages also are very positive while refinance mortgage applications remain negative. The two more leading Chicago Fed Financial Conditions Indexes are both positive.

Short leading indicators, including stock prices, jobless claims, industrial commodities, the regional Fed new orders indexes, spreads, financial conditions, staffing, and oil and gas prices are all positive. The US$ is neutral. Gas usage remains negative.

Among the coincident indicators, which were again mixed this week, positives included most measures of rail, consumer spending, and the TED spread. The Baltic Dry Index, Harpex, and rail cars ex-coal are neutral, and LIBOR remains negative, joined by steel this week.

The present remains positive, as does the near-term forecast. The longer-term forecast is now just slightly above neutral, with a more positive yield curve being offset by a more weakly positive money supply.

New Deal Democrat, XE.com