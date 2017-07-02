Housing News Weekly Recap 7-1-2017 (Video)

We discuss the week's economic housing data in this housing market video in Mortgage Applications data and the Pending Home Sales Index data. The weekly Housing Data has seen a slight pullback in most categories as of late, except for Home Prices.

We find a continuing theme in the Housing Industry, a shortage of new housing inventory causing existing home prices to rise. We have a shortage of construction workers in the industry who left after the Housing Crash and many of these workers haven't come back to the industry. The forecasts predict a worker shortage for the foreseeable future, so if you are looking for employment opportunities, fit and handy, this may be a field for you that has long-term potential.

MBA Mortgage Applications

Released On 6/28/2017 7:00:00 AM For wk6/23, 2017 Prior Actual Composite Index - W/W Change 0.6 % -6.2 % Purchase Index - W/W Change -1.0 % -4.0 % Refinance Index - W/W Change 2.0 % -9.0 %





Pending Home Sales Index

Released On 6/28/2017 10:00:00 AM For May, 2017 Prior Prior Revised Consensus Consensus Range Actual Pending Home Sales Index - M/M -1.3 % -1.7 % 0.5 % 0.4 % to 0.8 % -0.8 % Pending Home Sales Index - Level 109.8 109.4 108.5





The number of people working in construction is still below what it was in 2007.

Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics