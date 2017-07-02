Housing News Weekly Recap 7-1-2017 (Video)

We discuss the week's economic housing data in this housing market video in Mortgage Applications data and the Pending Home Sales Index data. The weekly Housing Data has seen a slight pullback in most categories as of late, except for Home Prices.
We find a continuing theme in the Housing Industry, a shortage of new housing inventory causing existing home prices to rise. We have a shortage of construction workers in the industry who left after the Housing Crash and many of these workers haven't come back to the industry. The forecasts predict a worker shortage for the foreseeable future, so if you are looking for employment opportunities, fit and handy, this may be a field for you that has long-term potential.
MBA Mortgage Applications
Pending Home Sales Index
The number of people working in construction is still below what it was in 2007.
Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics